Investing

Opening Bell Analyst Calls Briefing for Thursday, November 3, 2022 

24/7 Wall St. Staff
November 3, 2022 9:37 am

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today. 

Upgrades:

> TAL Education (TAL) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS; tgt raised to $6.50

Downgrades:

> Clean Harbors (CLH) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt $135

> Identiv (INVE) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Northland Capital

> Nutrien (NTR) downgraded to Sector Perform from Sector Outperform at Scotiabank; tgt $110

Others:

> Akoya Biosciences (AKYA) initiated with an Overweight at CapitalOne; tgt $19

Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here and here.   

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Read more: Investing, Analyst Downgrades, Analyst Upgrades

Editors' Picks

Goldman Sachs Has 5 Stocks to Buy Under $10 With 100% to 800% Upside Potential

7 Analyst Favorite 'Strong Buy' Blue Chip Stocks With 4% and Higher Dividends

7 'Strong Buy' Dividend Aristocrats That Blew Away Q3 Earnings Expectations

5 of Warren Buffett's Top Dividend Stocks Crushed Q3 Earnings Expectations