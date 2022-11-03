Opening Bell Analyst Calls Briefing for Thursday, November 3, 2022 

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> TAL Education (TAL) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS; tgt raised to $6.50
Downgrades:
> Clean Harbors (CLH) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt $135
> Identiv (INVE) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Northland Capital
> Nutrien (NTR) downgraded to Sector Perform from Sector Outperform at Scotiabank; tgt $110
Others:
> Akoya Biosciences (AKYA) initiated with an Overweight at CapitalOne; tgt $19
