Opening Bell Analyst Calls Briefing for Tuesday, November 8, 2022 

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Eastman Chemical (EMN) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.
> Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at SVB Leerink; tgt $5
> Sanmina (SANM) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Sidoti; tgt $78
Downgrades:
> Adient (ADNT) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt $39
> AppHarvest (APPH) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays
> Assa Abloy (ASAZY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Berenberg
> Ballard Power (BLDP) downgraded to Hold from Speculative Buy at TD Securities; tgt lowered to $6.50
> Clarus Corporation (CLAR) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at DA Davidson; tgt lowered to $9
> Ensign Energy Svcs (ESVIF) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James
> Huntsman (HUN) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.
> JELD-WEN (JELD) downgraded to Underperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $7
> Power Corporation of Canada (PWCDF) downgraded to Hold from Buy at TD Securities
> WM Technology (MAPS) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist; tgt lowered to $2
Others:
> Hermes (HESAY) initiated with a Neutral at Credit Suisse
> Verisk Analytics (VRSK) resumed with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $170
