Opening Bell Analyst Calls Briefing for Tuesday, November 8, 2022

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Upgrades:

> Eastman Chemical (EMN) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

> Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at SVB Leerink; tgt $5

> Sanmina (SANM) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Sidoti; tgt $78

Downgrades:

> Adient (ADNT) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt $39

> AppHarvest (APPH) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays

> Assa Abloy (ASAZY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Berenberg

> Ballard Power (BLDP) downgraded to Hold from Speculative Buy at TD Securities; tgt lowered to $6.50

> Clarus Corporation (CLAR) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at DA Davidson; tgt lowered to $9

> Ensign Energy Svcs (ESVIF) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James

> Huntsman (HUN) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

> JELD-WEN (JELD) downgraded to Underperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $7

> Power Corporation of Canada (PWCDF) downgraded to Hold from Buy at TD Securities

> WM Technology (MAPS) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist; tgt lowered to $2

Others:

> Hermes (HESAY) initiated with a Neutral at Credit Suisse

> Verisk Analytics (VRSK) resumed with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $170

