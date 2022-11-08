Investing

Opening Bell Analyst Calls Briefing for Tuesday, November 8, 2022 

24/7 Wall St. Staff
November 8, 2022 9:36 am

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today. 

Upgrades:

> Eastman Chemical (EMN) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

> Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at SVB Leerink; tgt $5

> Sanmina (SANM) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Sidoti; tgt $78

Downgrades:

> Adient (ADNT) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt $39

> AppHarvest (APPH) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays

> Assa Abloy (ASAZY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Berenberg

> Ballard Power (BLDP) downgraded to Hold from Speculative Buy at TD Securities; tgt lowered to $6.50

> Clarus Corporation (CLAR) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at DA Davidson; tgt lowered to $9

> Ensign Energy Svcs (ESVIF) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James

> Huntsman (HUN) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

> JELD-WEN (JELD) downgraded to Underperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $7

> Power Corporation of Canada (PWCDF) downgraded to Hold from Buy at TD Securities

> WM Technology (MAPS) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist; tgt lowered to $2

Others:

> Hermes (HESAY) initiated with a Neutral at Credit Suisse

> Verisk Analytics (VRSK) resumed with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $170

Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here and here.

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Read more: Investing, Analyst Downgrades, Analyst Upgrades

Editors' Picks

Wednesday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AppLovin, Charles Schwab,...

Why the Best Bet for 2023 Remains 5 Dividend-Paying Mega-Cap US Energy Stocks

6 Surprising 'Strong Buy' Blue Chips With Fat 5% and Higher Dividends

6 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks That Can Rocket Higher as Interest Rates Rise...