Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, March 21

Upgrades:

> Sainsbury plc (JSAIY) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

> Proximus (BGAOY) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at UBS

> Range Resources (RRC) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.; tgt $33

Downgrades:

> Svenska Handelsbanken (SVNLY) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays

Others:

> Carnival (CCL) named Catalyst Call Buy short-term investment idea at Deutsche Bank

> Rain Oncology (RAIN) initiated with an Outperform at SVB Securities; tgt $11