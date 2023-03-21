Investing

Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, March 21

24/7 Wall St. Staff
March 21, 2023 9:16 am

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today. 

Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here

Upgrades:

> Sainsbury plc (JSAIY) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

> Proximus (BGAOY) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at UBS

> Range Resources (RRC) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.; tgt $33

Downgrades:

> Svenska Handelsbanken (SVNLY) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays

Others:

> Carnival (CCL) named Catalyst Call Buy short-term investment idea at Deutsche Bank

> Rain Oncology (RAIN) initiated with an Outperform at SVB Securities; tgt $11

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Read more: Investing, Analyst Downgrades, Analyst Upgrades

Editors' Picks

Buy These 7 Blue-Chip Oil Dividend Stocks Now While Banks Melt Down the Stock...

Bearish Morgan Stanley Strategist Says Sell the Rally Now: 7 Ultra-Safe Stocks...

Thursday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Charles Schwab, Comerica,...

Wednesday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Charles Schwab, GE, GitLab,...