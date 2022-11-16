Opening Bell Analyst Calls Briefing for Wednesday, November 16, 2022 

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Lifeway Foods (LWAY) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Noble Capital Markets; tgt $10
Downgrades:
> Advance Auto (AAP) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt lowered to $182
> Credit Agricole SA (CRARY) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup
> Maverix Metals (MMX) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel
> McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Sidoti; tgt $106
> Medtronic (MDT) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt $85
> Rocket Companies (RKT) downgraded to Sell from Hold at Argus
Others:
> Comstock (CRK) initiated with a Hold at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.
> Lithium Americas (LAC) initiated with an Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt $35
> Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) resumed with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $12
