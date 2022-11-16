Opening Bell Analyst Calls Briefing for Wednesday, November 16, 2022

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Upgrades:

> Lifeway Foods (LWAY) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Noble Capital Markets; tgt $10

Downgrades:

> Advance Auto (AAP) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt lowered to $182

> Credit Agricole SA (CRARY) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup

> Maverix Metals (MMX) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel

> McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Sidoti; tgt $106

> Medtronic (MDT) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt $85

> Rocket Companies (RKT) downgraded to Sell from Hold at Argus

Others:

> Comstock (CRK) initiated with a Hold at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

> Lithium Americas (LAC) initiated with an Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt $35

> Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) resumed with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $12

