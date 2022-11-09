Opening Bell Analyst Calls Briefing for Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Upgrades:

> Computershare (CMSQY) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse

> Finning Int’l (FINGF) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

> First Bancshares (FBMS) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Janney; tgt raised to $39

> Macy’s (M) upgraded to Positive from Mixed at OTR Global

> Velodyne Lidar (VLDR) upgraded to Hold from Sell at Craig Hallum; tgt lowered to $0.85

Downgrades:

> Coinbase Global (COIN) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Daiwa Securities; tgt lowered to $52

> Inovio Pharma (INO) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Maxim Group

> Lumentum (LITE) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Northland Capital; tgt lowered to $55

> Sims Metal Mgmt (SMSMY) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse

> Svenska Handelsbanken (SVNLY) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup

> Unisys (UIS) downgraded to Market Perform from Market Outperform at CJS Securities

> Velodyne Lidar (VLDR) downgraded to Perform from Outperform at Oppenheimer

Others:

> Cisco (CSCO) placed on Tactical Outperform list at Evercore ISI

> IGM Biosciences (IGMS) assumed with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $55

