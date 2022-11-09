Opening Bell Analyst Calls Briefing for Wednesday, November 9, 2022 

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Computershare (CMSQY) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse
> Finning Int’l (FINGF) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets
> First Bancshares (FBMS) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Janney; tgt raised to $39
> Macy’s (M) upgraded to Positive from Mixed at OTR Global
> Velodyne Lidar (VLDR) upgraded to Hold from Sell at Craig Hallum; tgt lowered to $0.85
Downgrades:
> Coinbase Global (COIN) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Daiwa Securities; tgt lowered to $52
> Inovio Pharma (INO) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Maxim Group
> Lumentum (LITE) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Northland Capital; tgt lowered to $55
> Sims Metal Mgmt (SMSMY) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse
> Svenska Handelsbanken (SVNLY) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup
> Unisys (UIS) downgraded to Market Perform from Market Outperform at CJS Securities
> Velodyne Lidar (VLDR) downgraded to Perform from Outperform at Oppenheimer
Others:
> Cisco (CSCO) placed on Tactical Outperform list at Evercore ISI
> IGM Biosciences (IGMS) assumed with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $55
