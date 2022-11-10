Opening Bell Analyst Calls Briefing for Thursday, November 10, 2022 

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today. https://briefing.com
Upgrades:
> Birchcliff Energy (BIREF) upgraded to Buy from Hold at TD Securities
> CSL Limited (CSLLY) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse
> Drax Group (DRXGY) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Credit Suisse
> South Atlantic Bancshares (SABK) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Janney; tgt $16
Downgrades:
> AdTheorent (ADTH) downgraded to Underperform from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $2
> Cano Health (CANO) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Cowen; tgt lowered to $3
> Edgio (EGIO) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Northland Capital
> GeoPark (GPRK) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Bradesco BBI; tgt $16
> Iberdrola SA (IBDRY) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup
> Idorsia Ltd (IDRSF) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse
> L3Harris (LHX) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Argus
> Moller Maersk (AMKBY) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS
> Redfin (RDFN) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Compass Point; tgt lowered to $2.25
> Smith Micro Software (SMSI) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Lake Street; tgt lowered to $2
Others:
> ProKidney Corp. (PROK) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $13
> Target (TGT) placed on Tactical Underperform List at Evercore ISI; tgt lowered to $165
