Opening Bell Analyst Calls Briefing for Thursday, November 10, 2022

Upgrades:

> Birchcliff Energy (BIREF) upgraded to Buy from Hold at TD Securities

> CSL Limited (CSLLY) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse

> Drax Group (DRXGY) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Credit Suisse

> South Atlantic Bancshares (SABK) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Janney; tgt $16

Downgrades:

> AdTheorent (ADTH) downgraded to Underperform from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $2

> Cano Health (CANO) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Cowen; tgt lowered to $3

> Edgio (EGIO) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Northland Capital

> GeoPark (GPRK) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Bradesco BBI; tgt $16

> Iberdrola SA (IBDRY) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup

> Idorsia Ltd (IDRSF) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse

> L3Harris (LHX) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Argus

> Moller Maersk (AMKBY) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS

> Redfin (RDFN) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Compass Point; tgt lowered to $2.25

> Smith Micro Software (SMSI) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Lake Street; tgt lowered to $2

Others:

> ProKidney Corp. (PROK) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $13

> Target (TGT) placed on Tactical Underperform List at Evercore ISI; tgt lowered to $165

