Investing

Morning Analyst Calls Briefing for Wednesday, November 16, 2022 

24/7 Wall St. Staff
November 16, 2022 8:08 am

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today. 

Upgrades:

> HUYA (HUYA) upgraded to Buy from Outperform at Daiwa Securities; tgt lowered to $3.60

> Xylem (XYL) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Atlantic Equities; tgt raised to $129

Downgrades:

> Home Depot (HD) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James

> Iberdrola SA (IBDRY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Societe Generale

> Provident Bancorp (PVBC) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Stephens; tgt lowered to $12

> Texas Instruments (TXN) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt raised to $205

> Unum Group (UNM) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman; tgt $50

Others:

> Advanced Micro (AMD) assumed with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $90

> Analog Devices (ADI) assumed with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $185

> First National (FXNC) initiated with a Buy at Janney; tgt $21.50

> GlobalFoundries (GFS) assumed with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $78

> Intel (INTC) assumed with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $28

> Marvell (MRVL) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $56

> Microchip (MCHP) initiated with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $85

> Micron (MU) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $78

> Monolithic Power (MPWR) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $475

> NVIDIA (NVDA) assumed with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt raised to $210

> NXP Semi (NXPI) initiated with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $195

> ON Semiconductor (ON) initiated with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $83

> Qualcomm (QCOM) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $150

> Qorvo (QRVO) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $120

> SiTime (SITM) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $135

> Skyworks (SWKS) assumed with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $125

> Synopsys (SNPS) initiated with a Hold at Edward Jones

Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here.  

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Read more: Investing, Analyst Downgrades, Analyst Upgrades

Editors' Picks

The American City Where Home Prices Dropped 50%

Goldman Sachs Spots One Red-Hot Sector With 5 Likely 2023 Winners Paying Big...

Goldman Sachs Has 5 Sizzling Stocks Under $10 to Ride the Rally With Huge...

Gold Soon Could Skyrocket Higher: 6 'Strong Buy' Dividend Stocks Wall Street...