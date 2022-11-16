Morning Analyst Calls Briefing for Wednesday, November 16, 2022 

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> HUYA (HUYA) upgraded to Buy from Outperform at Daiwa Securities; tgt lowered to $3.60
> Xylem (XYL) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Atlantic Equities; tgt raised to $129
Downgrades:
> Home Depot (HD) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James
> Iberdrola SA (IBDRY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Societe Generale
> Provident Bancorp (PVBC) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Stephens; tgt lowered to $12
> Texas Instruments (TXN) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt raised to $205
> Unum Group (UNM) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman; tgt $50
Others:
> Advanced Micro (AMD) assumed with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $90
> Analog Devices (ADI) assumed with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $185
> First National (FXNC) initiated with a Buy at Janney; tgt $21.50
> GlobalFoundries (GFS) assumed with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $78
> Intel (INTC) assumed with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $28
> Marvell (MRVL) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $56
> Microchip (MCHP) initiated with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $85
> Micron (MU) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $78
> Monolithic Power (MPWR) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $475
> NVIDIA (NVDA) assumed with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt raised to $210
> NXP Semi (NXPI) initiated with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $195
> ON Semiconductor (ON) initiated with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $83
> Qualcomm (QCOM) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $150
> Qorvo (QRVO) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $120
> SiTime (SITM) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $135
> Skyworks (SWKS) assumed with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $125
> Synopsys (SNPS) initiated with a Hold at Edward Jones
