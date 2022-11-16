Morning Analyst Calls Briefing for Wednesday, November 16, 2022

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Upgrades:

> HUYA (HUYA) upgraded to Buy from Outperform at Daiwa Securities; tgt lowered to $3.60

> Xylem (XYL) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Atlantic Equities; tgt raised to $129

Downgrades:

> Home Depot (HD) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James

> Iberdrola SA (IBDRY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Societe Generale

> Provident Bancorp (PVBC) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Stephens; tgt lowered to $12

> Texas Instruments (TXN) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt raised to $205

> Unum Group (UNM) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman; tgt $50

Others:

> Advanced Micro (AMD) assumed with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $90

> Analog Devices (ADI) assumed with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $185

> First National (FXNC) initiated with a Buy at Janney; tgt $21.50

> GlobalFoundries (GFS) assumed with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $78

> Intel (INTC) assumed with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $28

> Marvell (MRVL) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $56

> Microchip (MCHP) initiated with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $85

> Micron (MU) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $78

> Monolithic Power (MPWR) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $475

> NVIDIA (NVDA) assumed with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt raised to $210

> NXP Semi (NXPI) initiated with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $195

> ON Semiconductor (ON) initiated with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $83

> Qualcomm (QCOM) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $150

> Qorvo (QRVO) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $120

> SiTime (SITM) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $135

> Skyworks (SWKS) assumed with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $125

> Synopsys (SNPS) initiated with a Hold at Edward Jones

Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here.