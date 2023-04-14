Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Friday, April 14

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> HeidelbergCement (HDELY) upgraded to Buy from Sell at Goldman
> Julius Baer (JBAXY) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays
> Lundin Mining (LUNMF) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Canaccord Genuity
> SKF (SKFRY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank
> Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM) upgraded to Sector Outperform from Neutral at CIBC
Downgrades:
> Alstom (ALSMY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank
> Sandvik AB (SDVKY) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse
> Schibsted (SBSNF) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley
Others:
> AirBoss of America (ABSSF) assumed with an Outperform at National Bank Financial
> EastGroup (EGP) placed on 30-day Upside Catalyst Watch at Citigroup
> Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) placed on 30-day Upside Catalyst Watch at Citigroup
> Williams Cos (WMB) resumed with a Sector Perform at Scotiabank; tgt $35
