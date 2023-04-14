Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Friday, April 14

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here.

Upgrades:

> HeidelbergCement (HDELY) upgraded to Buy from Sell at Goldman

> Julius Baer (JBAXY) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays

> Lundin Mining (LUNMF) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Canaccord Genuity

> SKF (SKFRY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank

> Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM) upgraded to Sector Outperform from Neutral at CIBC

Downgrades:

> Alstom (ALSMY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank

> Sandvik AB (SDVKY) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse

> Schibsted (SBSNF) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Others:

> AirBoss of America (ABSSF) assumed with an Outperform at National Bank Financial

> EastGroup (EGP) placed on 30-day Upside Catalyst Watch at Citigroup

> Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) placed on 30-day Upside Catalyst Watch at Citigroup

> Williams Cos (WMB) resumed with a Sector Perform at Scotiabank; tgt $35