First Look Analysts Research Calls for Friday, January 27

Upgrades:

> Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $65

> Cabaletta Bio (CABA) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $16

> General Mills (GIS) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS; tgt raised to $88

> Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $14

> McCormick (MKC) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Bernstein; tgt $90

> Viatris (VTRS) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies; tgt raised to $15

Downgrades:

> Alaska Air (ALK) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research

> Aveanna (AVAH) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $1

> Fortinet (FTNT) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Mizuho; tgt $60

> Hess (HES) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman; tgt raised to $170

> Northrop Grumman (NOC) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Cowen; tgt lowered to $478

> Origin Bancorp (OBNK) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $41

> Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $3

Others:

> Bill.com (BILL) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $131

> CNH Industrial (CNHI) initiated with a Buy at Berenberg; tgt $31

> Commvault Systems (CVLT) initiated with a Buy at Guggenheim; tgt $86

> Compass Therapeutics (CMPX) initiated with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $9

> Confluent (CFLT) initiated with a Buy at Guggenheim; tgt $29

> Couchbase (BASE) initiated with a Buy at Guggenheim; tgt $20

> Driven Brands (DRVN) initiated with a Buy at The Benchmark Company; tgt $40

> Informatica (INFA) initiated with a Buy at Guggenheim; tgt $24

> MongoDB (MDB) initiated with a Neutral at Guggenheim; tgt $205

> Teradata (TDC) initiated with a Neutral at Guggenheim