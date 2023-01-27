First Look Analysts Research Calls for Friday, January 27

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $65
> Cabaletta Bio (CABA) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $16
> General Mills (GIS) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS; tgt raised to $88
> Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $14
> McCormick (MKC) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Bernstein; tgt $90
> Viatris (VTRS) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies; tgt raised to $15
Downgrades:
> Alaska Air (ALK) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research
> Aveanna (AVAH) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $1
> Fortinet (FTNT) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Mizuho; tgt $60
> Hess (HES) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman; tgt raised to $170
> Northrop Grumman (NOC) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Cowen; tgt lowered to $478
> Origin Bancorp (OBNK) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $41
> Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $3
Others:
> Bill.com (BILL) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $131
> CNH Industrial (CNHI) initiated with a Buy at Berenberg; tgt $31
> Commvault Systems (CVLT) initiated with a Buy at Guggenheim; tgt $86
> Compass Therapeutics (CMPX) initiated with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $9
> Confluent (CFLT) initiated with a Buy at Guggenheim; tgt $29
> Couchbase (BASE) initiated with a Buy at Guggenheim; tgt $20
> Driven Brands (DRVN) initiated with a Buy at The Benchmark Company; tgt $40
> Informatica (INFA) initiated with a Buy at Guggenheim; tgt $24
> MongoDB (MDB) initiated with a Neutral at Guggenheim; tgt $205
> Teradata (TDC) initiated with a Neutral at Guggenheim
