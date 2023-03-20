Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Monday, March 20

Upgrades:

> Azul S.A. (AZUL) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at UBS

> Coinbase Global (COIN) upgraded to Buy from Hold at US Tiger; tgt raised to $200

> Glencore Intl plc (GLNCY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS

> GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at UBS

> Kroger (KR) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Northcoast; tgt $60

> Live Nation (LYV) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Northcoast; tgt $85

> New York Community (NYCB) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Wedbush

> NRG Energy (NRG) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $36

> Sonoco Products (SON) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Seaport Research Partners; tgt $65

> Thales (THLEF) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan

> The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

> U.S. Steel (X) upgraded to Peer Perform from Underperform at Wolfe Research

Downgrades:

> Eni S.p.A. (E) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Berenberg

Others:

> CareCloud (CCLD) initiated with a Buy at EF Hutton; tgt $8.50

> Carnival (CCL) named short-term buy idea at Deutsche Bank

> Ferguson plc (FERG) initiated with an Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $150