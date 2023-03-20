Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Monday, March 20

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here.
Upgrades:
> Azul S.A. (AZUL) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at UBS
> Coinbase Global (COIN) upgraded to Buy from Hold at US Tiger; tgt raised to $200
> Glencore Intl plc (GLNCY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS
> GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at UBS
> Kroger (KR) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Northcoast; tgt $60
> Live Nation (LYV) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Northcoast; tgt $85
> New York Community (NYCB) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Wedbush
> NRG Energy (NRG) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $36
> Sonoco Products (SON) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Seaport Research Partners; tgt $65
> Thales (THLEF) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan
> The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas
> U.S. Steel (X) upgraded to Peer Perform from Underperform at Wolfe Research
Downgrades:
> Eni S.p.A. (E) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Berenberg
Others:
> CareCloud (CCLD) initiated with a Buy at EF Hutton; tgt $8.50
> Carnival (CCL) named short-term buy idea at Deutsche Bank
> Ferguson plc (FERG) initiated with an Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $150
