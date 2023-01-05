First Look Analysts Research Calls for Thursday, January 5

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

> Cullen/Frost (CFR) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $155

> FibroGen (FGEN) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $27

> Interpublic (IPG) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $36

> Olin (OLN) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt raised to $65

> Group of America (RGA) upgraded to Outperform from In-line at Evercore ISI; tgt raised to $167

> Pearson Plc (PSO) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities

> PNC (PNC) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $160

> Prudential Plc (PUK) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

> Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) initiated with a Buy at EF Hutton; tgt $15

> Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) initiated with a Sector Outperform at Scotiabank; tgt $15

> Allogene (ALLO) initiated with a Buy at EF Hutton; tgt $15

> Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) initiated with a Buy at BofA Securities; tgt $50

> Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) initiated with a Buy at EF Hutton; tgt $25

> Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC) initiated with a Buy at EF Hutton; tgt $55

> BioAtla (BCAB) initiated with a Buy at EF Hutton; tgt $25

> Bionano Genomics (BNGO) initiated with a Sector Outperform at Scotiabank; tgt $4

> Century Therapeutics (IPSC) initiated with a Buy at EF Hutton; tgt $18

> CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) initiated with a Buy at EF Hutton; tgt $75

> Fate Therapeutics (FATE) initiated with a Buy at EF Hutton; tgt $16

> G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) initiated with a Buy at EF Hutton; tgt $35

> Merus (MRUS) initiated with a Buy at EF Hutton; tgt $35

> Pacific Biosciences (PACB) initiated with a Sector Outperform at Scotiabank; tgt $12

> Rain Oncology (RAIN) initiated with a Buy at EF Hutton; tgt $16

> Replimune (REPL) initiated with a Buy at EF Hutton; tgt $60

> Twist Bioscience (TWST) initiated with a Sector Outperform at Scotiabank; tgt $33

> Veracyte (VCYT) initiated with a Sector Outperform at Scotiabank; tgt $33

