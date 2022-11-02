Opening Bell Analyst Calls Briefing for Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Upgrades:

> AENA (ANNSF) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

> Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Barclays; tgt raised to $25

> Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKY) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Downgrades:

> Air France-KLM (AFLYY) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

> Centerspace (CSR) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Compass Point; tgt lowered to $75

> DCP Midstream (DCP) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $45

> Ero Copper (ERO) downgraded to Neutral from Sector Outperform at CIBC

> Resideo (REZI) downgraded to In-line from Outperform at Imperial Capital; tgt $27

> TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BTIG Research

Others:

> Block (SQ) placed on Tactical Underperform List at Evercore ISI

> Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) assumed with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $10

