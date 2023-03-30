Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Thursday, March 30

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here.

1-800-FLOWERS (FLWS) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Craig Hallum

> Anglo American (NGLOY) upgraded to Equal-Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley

> Paycom Software (PAYC) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at DA Davidson; tgt $350

> Paylocity (PCTY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at DA Davidson; tgt $245

> Proximus (BGAOY) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

> Hormel Foods (HRL) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Argus

> Salzgitter AG (SZGPY) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley

> Telefonica Deutschland (TELDF) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

> Xos (XOS) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Northland Capital; tgt $0.60

> Zebra Tech (ZBRA) initiated with an Outperform at TD Cowen; tgt $375

