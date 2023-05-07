20 Earnings Reports Due Before Markets Open Monday, May 8

Before U.S. markets open Monday morning, 20 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

Here are previews of what to expect from two companies reporting results Monday morning.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) Aclaris Therapeutics ACRS -0.44 -0.31 1.75 Beam Therapeutics * BEAM -1.30 -1.01 15.64 BioNTech BNTX 0.70 14.24 1093.98 BioXcel Therapeutics BTAI -1.66 n/a 0.32 Cvent * CVT 0.04 n/a 162.40 Delek US Holdings DK 1.00 0.58 2826.88 DISH Network DISH 0.39 0.68 4063.42 Energizer ENR 0.52 0.47 685.30 Freshpet FRPT -0.43 -0.40 166.97 HNI HNI -0.03 0.33 462.26 IVERIC bio * ISEE -0.42 n/a n/a KKR KKR 0.74 1.10 1234.75 LL Flooring Holdings LL -0.15 0.13 258.40 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals * MDGL -4.78 n/a n/a Six Flags SIX -0.86 -0.76 133.49 TEGNA * TGNA 0.47 0.59 752.01 TreeHouse Foods THS 0.40 -0.15 850.83 Tyson Foods TSN 0.80 2.29 13617.08 Viatris VTRS 0.70 0.33 3812.11 Zentalis Pharma * ZNTL -1.02 -1.31 n/a