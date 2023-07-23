31 Earnings Reports Due Monday, July 24

There are 31 earnings reports scheduled for release Monday, 4 before U.S. markets open and 27 set for release after markets close.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date. http://briefing.com

We’ve previewed four earnings reports due out Friday morning: Cadence Systems, Cleveland-Cliffs, and NXP Semiconductor.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) Before markets open Bank of Hawaii BOH 1.11 1.38 170.07 Domino’s Pizza DPZ 3.06 2.82 1072.33 Hope Bancorp HOPE 0.30 0.43 141.07 Philips PHG n/a 0.02 n/a After markets close Agilysys AGYS 0.14 0.21 55.24 AGNC Investment AGNC 2.54 0.83 441.71 Alexandria RE ARE 2.19 2.10 700.22 Brown & Brown BRO 0.60 0.51 997.51 Cadence Bank CADE 0.68 0.73 476.12 Cadence Design CDNS 1.18 1.08 975.99 Cathay Bancorp CATY 1.13 1.18 196.37 ChampionX CHX 0.44 0.28 976.62 Cleveland-Cliffs CLF 0.70 1.13 5795.52 Crown CCK 1.63 2.10 3460.39 F5 Networks FFIV 2.86 2.57 698.93 HealthStream HSTM 0.09 0.10 68.88 Hexcel HXL 0.48 0.33 450.15 Independent Bank Group IBTX 0.88 1.25 139.17 Logitech Int’l SA LOGI n/a 0.74 n/a Medpace MEDP 1.91 1.46 433.75 NextGen Healthcare NXGN 0.22 0.16 173.45 NorthWestern NWE 0.52 0.54 341.24 NXP Semi NXPI 3.28 2.53 3206.88 Packaging Corp PKG 1.93 3.23 1985.54 Range Resources RRC 0.22 1.27 567.67 Resources Connection RGP 0.28 0.61 181.08 RLI Corp RLI 1.19 1.49 430.83 Simpson Manufacturing SSD 2.06 2.16 553.23 TrueBlue TBI 0.23 0.82 496.11 Whirlpool WHR 3.76 5.94 4808.66 WSFS Financial WSFS 1.10 1.02 241.79