Investing

31 Earnings Reports Due Monday, July 24

24/7 Wall St. Staff
July 23, 2023 9:12 am

There are 31 earnings reports scheduled for release Monday, 4 before U.S. markets open and 27 set for release after markets close.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date. http://briefing.com

We’ve previewed four earnings reports due out Friday morning: Cadence Systems, Cleveland-Cliffs, and NXP Semiconductor.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s)
Before markets open
Bank of Hawaii BOH 1.11 1.38 170.07
Domino’s Pizza DPZ 3.06 2.82 1072.33
Hope Bancorp HOPE 0.30 0.43 141.07
Philips PHG n/a 0.02 n/a
After markets close
Agilysys AGYS 0.14 0.21 55.24
AGNC Investment AGNC 2.54 0.83 441.71
Alexandria RE ARE 2.19 2.10 700.22
Brown & Brown BRO 0.60 0.51 997.51
Cadence Bank CADE 0.68 0.73 476.12
Cadence Design CDNS 1.18 1.08 975.99
Cathay Bancorp CATY 1.13 1.18 196.37
ChampionX CHX 0.44 0.28 976.62
Cleveland-Cliffs CLF 0.70 1.13 5795.52
Crown CCK 1.63 2.10 3460.39
F5 Networks FFIV 2.86 2.57 698.93
HealthStream HSTM 0.09 0.10 68.88
Hexcel HXL 0.48 0.33 450.15
Independent Bank Group IBTX 0.88 1.25 139.17
Logitech Int’l SA LOGI n/a 0.74 n/a
Medpace MEDP 1.91 1.46 433.75
NextGen Healthcare NXGN 0.22 0.16 173.45
NorthWestern NWE 0.52 0.54 341.24
NXP Semi NXPI 3.28 2.53 3206.88
Packaging Corp PKG 1.93 3.23 1985.54
Range Resources RRC 0.22 1.27 567.67
Resources Connection RGP 0.28 0.61 181.08
RLI Corp RLI 1.19 1.49 430.83
Simpson Manufacturing SSD 2.06 2.16 553.23
TrueBlue TBI 0.23 0.82 496.11
Whirlpool WHR 3.76 5.94 4808.66
WSFS Financial WSFS 1.10 1.02 241.79

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Read more: Investing, Earnings

Editors' Picks

Thursday's Top Wall Street Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Airbnb, Apple,...

5 Surprising 'Strong Buy' Tech Stocks That Also Could End Up Huge AI Winners

Friday's Top Wall Street Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Activision Blizzard,...

Gold May Explode Higher: 6 Dividend Stocks to Help Protect Big 2023 Stock...