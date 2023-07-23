31 Earnings Reports Due Monday, July 24

There are 31 earnings reports scheduled for release Monday, 4 before U.S. markets open and 27 set for release after markets close.
The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date. http://briefing.com
We’ve previewed four earnings reports due out Friday morning: Cadence Systems, Cleveland-Cliffs, and NXP Semiconductor.
|Company
|Ticker
|Consensus EPS
|Year-ago EPS
|Consensus Rev (000s)
|Before markets open
|Bank of Hawaii
|BOH
|1.11
|1.38
|170.07
|Domino’s Pizza
|DPZ
|3.06
|2.82
|1072.33
|Hope Bancorp
|HOPE
|0.30
|0.43
|141.07
|Philips
|PHG
|n/a
|0.02
|n/a
|After markets close
|Agilysys
|AGYS
|0.14
|0.21
|55.24
|AGNC Investment
|AGNC
|2.54
|0.83
|441.71
|Alexandria RE
|ARE
|2.19
|2.10
|700.22
|Brown & Brown
|BRO
|0.60
|0.51
|997.51
|Cadence Bank
|CADE
|0.68
|0.73
|476.12
|Cadence Design
|CDNS
|1.18
|1.08
|975.99
|Cathay Bancorp
|CATY
|1.13
|1.18
|196.37
|ChampionX
|CHX
|0.44
|0.28
|976.62
|Cleveland-Cliffs
|CLF
|0.70
|1.13
|5795.52
|Crown
|CCK
|1.63
|2.10
|3460.39
|F5 Networks
|FFIV
|2.86
|2.57
|698.93
|HealthStream
|HSTM
|0.09
|0.10
|68.88
|Hexcel
|HXL
|0.48
|0.33
|450.15
|Independent Bank Group
|IBTX
|0.88
|1.25
|139.17
|Logitech Int’l SA
|LOGI
|n/a
|0.74
|n/a
|Medpace
|MEDP
|1.91
|1.46
|433.75
|NextGen Healthcare
|NXGN
|0.22
|0.16
|173.45
|NorthWestern
|NWE
|0.52
|0.54
|341.24
|NXP Semi
|NXPI
|3.28
|2.53
|3206.88
|Packaging Corp
|PKG
|1.93
|3.23
|1985.54
|Range Resources
|RRC
|0.22
|1.27
|567.67
|Resources Connection
|RGP
|0.28
|0.61
|181.08
|RLI Corp
|RLI
|1.19
|1.49
|430.83
|Simpson Manufacturing
|SSD
|2.06
|2.16
|553.23
|TrueBlue
|TBI
|0.23
|0.82
|496.11
|Whirlpool
|WHR
|3.76
|5.94
|4808.66
|WSFS Financial
|WSFS
|1.10
|1.02
|241.79
