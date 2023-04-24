Investing

28 Earnings Reports Due After Markets Close Monday, April 24

24/7 Wall St. Staff
April 24, 2023 12:27 pm

After U.S. markets close Monday afternoon, 28 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast for quarterly earnings per share, EPS reported in the year-ago quarter, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

See our previews of what analysts expect from Cleveland-Cliffs, First Republic Bank, and Range Resources.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Revenue
AGNC Investment AGNC 0.66 0.72 419.83
Alexandria RE ARE 2.15 2.05 686.7
Ameriprise Financial AMP 7.21 5.98 3688.54
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son NTB 1.16 0.9 145.86
Brown & Brown BRO 0.81 0.78 1067.14
Cadence Bank CADE 0.66 0.65 466.89
Cadence Design CDNS 1.25 1.17 1004.94
Canadian Nat’l Rail CNI 1.72 1.32 4252.54
ChampionX CHX 0.34 0.22 965.93
Cleveland-Cliffs CLF -0.14 1.71 5213.9
Crown CCK 1.05 2.01 3102.09
First Republic Bank FRC 0.51 2 1130.27
HealthStream HSTM 0.09 0.09 68.26
Heartland Financial HTLF 1.32 1.12 191.96
Hexcel HXL 0.38 0.22 431.53
Hope Bancorp HOPE 0.37 0.5 152.07
Independent Bank Group IBTX 1.09 1.18 150.91
Medpace MEDP 1.88 1.69 402.83
Packaging Corp PKG 2.27 2.72 2080.52
PotlatchDeltic PCH 0.11 2.5 243.34
Range Resources RRC 0.84 1.18 797.66
Simpson Manufacturing SSD 1.41 2.18 486.76
Tenable TENB 0.03 0.06 187.14
The Aaron’s Company AAN 0.29 0.87 564.87
TrueBlue TBI -0.11 0.44 465.3
WesBanco Inc WSBC 0.77 0.7 157.27
Whirlpool WHR 2.15 5.31 4494.45
WSFS Financial WSFS 1.28 0.66 253.3

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.
Read more: Investing, Earnings

Editors' Picks

5 Analyst Favorite 'Strong Buy' Value Stocks With Dependable Dividends

Wednesday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amazon, Enterprise Products...

Friday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alphabet, Citizens Financial,...

Goldman Sachs Says Mega-Cap Tech Leaders Offer the Best Way to Play the AI Boom