28 Earnings Reports Due After Markets Close Monday, April 24

After U.S. markets close Monday afternoon, 28 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast for quarterly earnings per share, EPS reported in the year-ago quarter, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

See our previews of what analysts expect from Cleveland-Cliffs, First Republic Bank, and Range Resources.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Revenue AGNC Investment AGNC 0.66 0.72 419.83 Alexandria RE ARE 2.15 2.05 686.7 Ameriprise Financial AMP 7.21 5.98 3688.54 Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son NTB 1.16 0.9 145.86 Brown & Brown BRO 0.81 0.78 1067.14 Cadence Bank CADE 0.66 0.65 466.89 Cadence Design CDNS 1.25 1.17 1004.94 Canadian Nat’l Rail CNI 1.72 1.32 4252.54 ChampionX CHX 0.34 0.22 965.93 Cleveland-Cliffs CLF -0.14 1.71 5213.9 Crown CCK 1.05 2.01 3102.09 First Republic Bank FRC 0.51 2 1130.27 HealthStream HSTM 0.09 0.09 68.26 Heartland Financial HTLF 1.32 1.12 191.96 Hexcel HXL 0.38 0.22 431.53 Hope Bancorp HOPE 0.37 0.5 152.07 Independent Bank Group IBTX 1.09 1.18 150.91 Medpace MEDP 1.88 1.69 402.83 Packaging Corp PKG 2.27 2.72 2080.52 PotlatchDeltic PCH 0.11 2.5 243.34 Range Resources RRC 0.84 1.18 797.66 Simpson Manufacturing SSD 1.41 2.18 486.76 Tenable TENB 0.03 0.06 187.14 The Aaron’s Company AAN 0.29 0.87 564.87 TrueBlue TBI -0.11 0.44 465.3 WesBanco Inc WSBC 0.77 0.7 157.27 Whirlpool WHR 2.15 5.31 4494.45 WSFS Financial WSFS 1.28 0.66 253.3