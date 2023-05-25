6 Earnings Reports Due Before Markets Open Friday, May 26

There are 6 earnings reports scheduled for release before U.S. markets open Friday. As usual, no reports are due after markets close. U.S. markets are closed Monday in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

We’ve previewed one Friday morning report from China-based e-commerce company PDD (Pinduoduo).

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) Big Lots BIG -1.57 -0.39 1191.73 Booz Allen Hamilton BAH 0.94 0.86 2391.31 Buckle BKE 0.92 1.12 297.30 Catalent * CTLT -0.14 1.04 971.74 Hibbett HIBB 3.04 2.89 460.40 Pinduoduo PDD 4.44 n/a 31935.54