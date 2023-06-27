9 Earnings Reports Due Wednesday, June 28

There are 9 earnings reports scheduled for Wednesday, 3 before markets open and 6 after markets close for the day.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

We’ve previewed General Mills’ earnings, due out Tuesday morning, and BlackBerry and Micron, both due after markets close Wednesday.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) General Mills GIS 1.07 1.12 5177.08 Roivant Sciences ROIV -0.36 n/a 18.17 UniFirst UNF 1.79 1.77 564.19 BlackBerry BB -0.06 -0.05 158.14 Concentrix CNXC 2.75 2.93 1656.62 H.B. Fuller FUL 1.04 1.11 969.60 Micron MU -1.61 2.59 3649.71 National Beverage * FIZZ 0.38 0.36 291.30 Worthington WOR 1.90 1.58 1366.00