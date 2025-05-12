Magnificent 7 Stocks Live: Trade Talks Lead To Spiking Share Prices Fahroni / Shutterstock.com

Key Points U.S. tariffs on China will drop 115 percentage points to 30%. China’s levies on U.S. imports will drop to 10%.

While today’s 1,000-point Dow rally has been impressive, similar days may be ahead.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

Live Updates Live Coverage

The U.S. and China have finally agreed to a temporary – but significant easing of tariffs.

In fact, according to U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, U.S. tariffs on China will drop 115 percentage points to 30%. China’s levies on U.S. imports will drop to 10%.

More information on specifics can be found in the Joint Statement on U.S. China Economic and Trade Meeting in Geneva at WhiteHouse.gov.

As a result of the agreement, the Dow Jones is up about 1,050 points. The NASDAQ is up 663, as the S&P 500 adds 156 points. Even better, it’s boosting the Magnificent 7 stocks.

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future Click here to get started!