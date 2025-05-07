Cash vs. Crude: China Spends $267 B on Defense; Russia Banks on an 80 B‑Barrel Oil Reserve to Stay in the Game Министерство обороны Российской Федерации / Wikimedia Commons

Key Points China and Russia are among the top three military powers in the world today, each with a unique arsenal

Russia holds the largest stockpile of nuclear weapons in the world as well as the largest tank and artillery force

China is home to the world’s largest standing army and the fastest-growing naval force on the planet

While China and Russia competing on the world stage creates volatility in markets, there are ways to position your portfolio to thrive. It’s worth taking 5 minutes to speak with a financial advisor and see how your portfolio is set up for the volatility ahead. Click here to get started now.

Behind the United States, Russia and China stand as the top two military powers in the world. Each country boasts a unique arsenal that makes for a formidable military force. On one hand, Russia is home to the largest stockpile of nuclear weapons as well as the largest tank and artillery force. On the other, China commands the world’s largest standing army along with the fastest growing naval force. Each of these superpowers is on the cutting-edge of aviation with fifth-generation aircraft that can rival U.S. air superiority. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring how these two military powers match up across multiple fronts.

To compare Russia and China, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We included multiple factors in the comparison across different fields ranging from economics, land power, air power, and naval power, as well as a few others to give a full picture to how these countries measure up.

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at how these countries match up across multiple sectors ranging from military prowess to economic strength.

Here is a look at how Russia and China compare on these fronts:

Why Are We Covering This?

GizemG / Shutterstock.com

In this rapidly evolving world, the comparison of military power between countries serves as a measure of global stability. This analysis is important not just for understanding each nation’s defense capabilities, but also should an offensive conflict arise. While superpowers like the United States, China, and Russia dominate headlines with their military resources, other nations also play important roles in regional security dynamics and geopolitical relations. This analysis seeks to understand these countries from a base level of assets, resources, manpower, and economics.

Russia Financials

Vladimir Wrangel / Shutterstock.com

Purchasing power parity: $5,816,000,000,000

$5,816,000,000,000 Foreign exchange reserves and gold: $597,217,000,000

$597,217,000,000 Defense budget: $126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145

$126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145 External debt: 317,650,500,000

China Financials

Photo by Chris McGrath / Getty Images

Purchasing power parity: $31,227,000,000,000

$31,227,000,000,000 Foreign exchange reserves and gold: $3,450,000,000,000

$3,450,000,000,000 Defense budget: $266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145

$266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145 External debt: 1,218,458,500,000

Russia Population

kul20 / iStock

Total population: 140,820,810

140,820,810 Population reaching military age: 1,267,387

1,267,387 Population fit-for-service: 46,189,226

China Population

Spondylolithesis / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Total population: 1,415,043,270

1,415,043,270 Population reaching military age: 19,810,606

19,810,606 Population fit-for-service: 626,864,169

Russia Manpower

Aleksandr Golubev / iStock via Getty Images

Active personnel: 1,320,000

1,320,000 Air Force personnel: 165,000

165,000 Army personnel: 550,000

550,000 Navy personnel: 160,000

160,000 Reserve personnel: 2,000,000

2,000,000 Paramilitary forces: 250,000

250,000 Total military personnel: 3,570,000

China Manpower

Times Asi / CC BY 2.0 / Flickr

Active personnel: 2,035,000

2,035,000 Air Force personnel: 400,000

400,000 Army personnel: 2,545,000

2,545,000 Navy personnel: 380,000

380,000 Reserve personnel: 510,000

510,000 Paramilitary forces: 625,000

625,000 Total military personnel: 3,170,000

Russia Air Power

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total aircraft: 4,292

4,292 Fighter aircraft: 833

833 Attack aircraft: 689

689 Transport aircraft: 456

456 Special-mission aircraft: 141

141 Tanker aircraft: 19

19 Trainer aircraft: 611

611 Helicopters: 1,651

1,651 Attack helicopters: 557

China Air Power

Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images

Total aircraft: 3,309

3,309 Fighter aircraft: 1,212

1,212 Attack aircraft: 371

371 Transport aircraft: 289

289 Special-mission aircraft: 112

112 Tanker aircraft: 10

10 Trainer aircraft: 402

402 Helicopters: 913

913 Attack helicopters: 281

Russia Land Forces

Vyacheslav Argenberg / Moment via Getty Images

Total military vehicles: 131,527

131,527 Tanks: 5,750

5,750 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 3,005

3,005 Self-propelled artillery: 5,168

5,168 Towed artillery: 8,505

8,505 Total artillery: 13,673

China Land Forces

Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images

Total military vehicles: 144,017

144,017 Tanks: 6,800

6,800 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS): 2,750

2,750 Self-propelled artillery: 3,490

3,490 Towed artillery: 1,000

1,000 Total artillery: 4,490

Russia Naval Forces

NickolayV / iStock via Getty Images

Total naval assets: 419

419 Total naval tonnage: 1,260,447

1,260,447 Aircraft carriers: 1

1 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Destroyers: 10

10 Frigates: 12

12 Corvettes: 83

83 Submarines: 63

63 Off-shore patrol vessels: 123

123 Mine warfare vessels: 47

China Naval Forces

Total naval assets: 754

754 Total naval tonnage: 2,857,143

2,857,143 Aircraft carriers: 3

3 Helicopter carriers: 4

4 Destroyers: 50

50 Frigates: 47

47 Corvettes: 72

72 Submarines: 61

61 Off-shore patrol vessels: 150

150 Mine warfare vessels: 36

Russia Natural Resources

DC Studio / Shutterstock.com

Oil production: 10,727,000 BBL / day

10,727,000 BBL / day Oil proven reserves: 80,000,000,000 BBL / day

80,000,000,000 BBL / day Natural gas production: 617,830,000,000 cubic meters

617,830,000,000 cubic meters Natural gas proven reserves: 47,805,000,000,000 cubic meters

47,805,000,000,000 cubic meters Coal production: 508,190,000 metric tons

508,190,000 metric tons Coal proven reserves: 162,166,000,000 metric tons

China Natural Resources

LeeYiuTung / Getty Images

Oil production: 4,984,000 BBL / day

4,984,000 BBL / day Oil proven reserves: 26,023,000,000 BBL / day

26,023,000,000 BBL / day Natural gas production: 225,341,000,000 cubic meters

225,341,000,000 cubic meters Natural gas proven reserves: 6,654,000,000,000 cubic meters

6,654,000,000,000 cubic meters Coal production: 4,827,000,000 metric tons

4,827,000,000 metric tons Coal proven reserves: 143,197,000,000 metric tons

Russia Logistics

ZimaNady_klgd / iStock

Labor force: 72,408,000

72,408,000 Merchant Marine fleet: 2,910

2,910 Ports: 67

67 Airports: 904

904 Roadway coverage: 1,283,387 km

1,283,387 km Railway coverage: 85,494 km

85,494 km Waterway coverage: 102,000 km

China Logistics

Photo by Sean Gallup / Getty Images

Labor force: 779,246,000

779,246,000 Merchant Marine fleet: 8,314

8,314 Ports: 66

66 Airports: 531

531 Roadway coverage: 5,200,000 km

5,200,000 km Railway coverage: 150,000 km

150,000 km Waterway coverage: 27,700 km

Russia Military Strength

stocktributor / iStock via Getty Images

Strength score: 0.0788

0.0788 Global strength rank: #2 out of 145

China Military Strength

BeeBright / iStock via Getty Images

Strength score: 0.0788

0.0788 Global strength rank: #3 out of 145

It’s Your Money, Your Future—Own It (sponsor) Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be. Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarter! Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality.