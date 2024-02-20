These Americans Hate Biden the Most

As he campaigns for a second term in the White House, Joe Biden is in a uniquely weak position with American voters. According to Gallup survey data, Biden’s job approval rating stands at just 41%, the lowest of any elected, post-World War II president at the start of their fourth year in office. These former presidents include Donald Trump, George H.W. Bush, and Jimmy Carter, each of whom lost their bid for reelection.

Unfavorable views of President Biden are largely driven by his perceived handling of key issues — specifically illegal immigration, inflation, and the economy as a whole, according to Gallup. A smaller share of voters also have negative opinions of some of the president’s personal characteristics, including his age, competence, and overall health.

Whatever the explanation, most Americans do not think Biden is up to the job. Notably, however, perceptions of the president vary widely between demographic groups, and certain subsets of voters are much more likely to approve — or disapprove — of the Biden administration than others.

Using survey data from the Pew Research Center, 24/7 Wall St. identified which Americans like, and dislike, Biden the most. We considered sub-categories of eight demographic distinctions — age, educational attainment, gender, income, community, race and ethnicity, religion, and party affiliation — and listed Biden’s net approval and disapproval rating for each. Due to rounding, approval or disapproval ratings may not always add up to 100%. Supplemental estimates of each group’s relative political influence is from the U.S. Census Bureau and other surveys, including the Public Religion Research Institute.

The voters most likely to approve of the job Biden is doing as president are generally highly educated, higher earning, and not religious. These Americans tend to be older, and are more likely to reside in urban areas and identify as Black or Asian. Conversely, younger Americans, as well as those who reside in rural areas, identify as white or protestant are generally less likely to approve the president. (Here is a look at Biden’s disapproval rating in every state.)

Not surprisingly, the strongest indicator of public opinion toward the Biden administration is party affiliation. Only 7% of likely Republican voters approve of Biden, compared to 61% of likely Democratic voters. (Here is a look at the most partisan issues in American politics.)