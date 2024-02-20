Special Report

These Americans Hate Biden the Most

As he campaigns for a second term in the White House, Joe Biden is in a uniquely weak position with American voters. According to Gallup survey data, Biden’s job approval rating stands at just 41%, the lowest of any elected, post-World War II president at the start of their fourth year in office. These former presidents include Donald Trump, George H.W. Bush, and Jimmy Carter, each of whom lost their bid for reelection.

Unfavorable views of President Biden are largely driven by his perceived handling of key issues — specifically illegal immigration, inflation, and the economy as a whole, according to Gallup. A smaller share of voters also have negative opinions of some of the president’s personal characteristics, including his age, competence, and overall health.

Whatever the explanation, most Americans do not think Biden is up to the job. Notably, however, perceptions of the president vary widely between demographic groups, and certain subsets of voters are much more likely to approve — or disapprove — of the Biden administration than others.

Using survey data from the Pew Research Center, 24/7 Wall St. identified which Americans like, and dislike, Biden the most. We considered sub-categories of eight demographic distinctions — age, educational attainment, gender, income, community, race and ethnicity, religion, and party affiliation — and listed Biden’s net approval and disapproval rating for each. Due to rounding, approval or disapproval ratings may not always add up to 100%. Supplemental estimates of each group’s relative political influence is from the U.S. Census Bureau and other surveys, including the Public Religion Research Institute.

The voters most likely to approve of the job Biden is doing as president are generally highly educated, higher earning, and not religious. These Americans tend to be older, and are more likely to reside in urban areas and identify as Black or Asian. Conversely, younger Americans, as well as those who reside in rural areas, identify as white or protestant are generally less likely to approve the president. (Here is a look at Biden’s disapproval rating in every state.)

Not surprisingly, the strongest indicator of public opinion toward the Biden administration is party affiliation. Only 7% of likely Republican voters approve of Biden, compared to 61% of likely Democratic voters. (Here is a look at the most partisan issues in American politics.)

Gender: Men

Former President Trump Holds Campaign Rally In North Charleston, South Carolina
Source: 2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • President Biden’s approval rating: 33% — 11th highest of 24 categories (16% very strongly approve; 17% approve, but not strongly)
  • President Biden’s disapproval rating: 65% — 8th highest of 24 categories (47% very strongly disapprove; 17% disapprove, but not strongly)
  • Relative demographic influence: 49.1% of voting age population

Gender: Women

People Gather To Rally For Abortion Rights On International Women's Day
Source: 2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • President Biden’s approval rating: 33% — 11th highest of 24 categories (18% very strongly approve; 15% approve, but not strongly)
  • President Biden’s disapproval rating: 63% — 13th highest of 24 categories (40% very strongly disapprove; 21% disapprove, but not strongly)
  • Relative demographic influence: 50.9% of voting age population

Age: 18-29

Source: skynesher / E+ via Getty Images
  • President Biden’s approval rating: 30% — 18th highest of 24 categories (11% very strongly approve; 18% approve, but not strongly)
  • President Biden’s disapproval rating: 68% — 4th highest of 24 categories (40% very strongly disapprove; 28% disapprove, but not strongly)
  • Relative demographic influence: 20.4% of voting age population

Age: 30-49

Source: Smederevac / iStock via Getty Images
  • President Biden’s approval rating: 33% — 11th highest of 24 categories (12% very strongly approve; 21% approve, but not strongly)
  • President Biden’s disapproval rating: 64% — 11th highest of 24 categories (42% very strongly disapprove; 22% disapprove, but not strongly)
  • Relative demographic influence: 33.3% of voting age population

Age: 50-64

Source: Professional Studio / E+ via Getty Images
  • President Biden’s approval rating: 36% — 9th highest of 24 categories (21% very strongly approve; 14% approve, but not strongly)
  • President Biden’s disapproval rating: 61% — 17th highest of 24 categories (45% very strongly disapprove; 15% disapprove, but not strongly)
  • Relative demographic influence: 24.1% of voting age population

Age: 65+

Source: RainStar / E+ via Getty Images
  • President Biden’s approval rating: 34% — 10th highest of 24 categories (24% very strongly approve; 10% approve, but not strongly)
  • President Biden’s disapproval rating: 63% — 13th highest of 24 categories (48% very strongly disapprove; 13% disapprove, but not strongly)
  • Relative demographic influence: 22.2% of voting age population

Educational attainment: High school or less

Source: skynesher / E+ via Getty Images
  • President Biden’s approval rating: 28% — 21st highest of 24 categories (16% very strongly approve; 12% approve, but not strongly)
  • President Biden’s disapproval rating: 67% — 7th highest of 24 categories (45% very strongly disapprove; 21% disapprove, but not strongly)
  • Relative demographic influence: 33.4% of voting age population

Educational attainment: Some college

Source: alvarez / Getty Images
  • President Biden’s approval rating: 30% — 18th highest of 24 categories (14% very strongly approve; 15% approve, but not strongly)
  • President Biden’s disapproval rating: 68% — 4th highest of 24 categories (49% very strongly disapprove; 18% disapprove, but not strongly)
  • Relative demographic influence: 20.0% of voting age population

Educational attainment: College graduate

Source: Dan Kitwood / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • President Biden’s approval rating: 37% — 7th highest of 24 categories (16% very strongly approve; 21% approve, but not strongly)
  • President Biden’s disapproval rating: 62% — 16th highest of 24 categories (43% very strongly disapprove; 18% disapprove, but not strongly)
  • Relative demographic influence: 27.5% of voting age population

Educational attainment: Postgraduate degree

Source: andresr / Getty Images
  • President Biden’s approval rating: 48% — 3rd highest of 24 categories (25% very strongly approve; 23% approve, but not strongly)
  • President Biden’s disapproval rating: 50% — 22nd highest of 24 categories (31% very strongly disapprove; 19% disapprove, but not strongly)
  • Relative demographic influence: 11.6% of voting age population

Race/ethnicity: White

Source: Everste / iStock via Getty Images
  • President Biden’s approval rating: 30% — 18th highest of 24 categories (15% very strongly approve; 14% approve, but not strongly)
  • President Biden’s disapproval rating: 68% — 4th highest of 24 categories (52% very strongly disapprove; 15% disapprove, but not strongly)
  • Relative demographic influence: 73.6% of voting age population

Race/ethnicity: Hispanic

Source: ferrantraite / E+ via Getty Images
  • President Biden’s approval rating: 33% — 11th highest of 24 categories (14% very strongly approve; 18% approve, but not strongly)
  • President Biden’s disapproval rating: 63% — 13th highest of 24 categories (34% very strongly disapprove; 29% disapprove, but not strongly)
  • Relative demographic influence: 24.4% of voting age population

Race/ethnicity: Asian

Source: 400tmax / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • President Biden’s approval rating: 37% — 7th highest of 24 categories (17% very strongly approve; 20% approve, but not strongly)
  • President Biden’s disapproval rating: 60% — 18th highest of 24 categories (32% very strongly disapprove; 28% disapprove, but not strongly)
  • Relative demographic influence: 7.4% of voting age population

Race/ethnicity: Black

Source: adamkaz / E+ via Getty Images
  • President Biden’s approval rating: 52% — 2nd highest of 24 categories (30% very strongly approve; 21% approve, but not strongly)
  • President Biden’s disapproval rating: 43% — 23rd highest of 24 categories (20% very strongly disapprove; 23% disapprove, but not strongly)
  • Relative demographic influence: 15.2% of voting age population

Income: Lower income (less than $47,900)

Source: JamesBrey / iStock via Getty Images
  • President Biden’s approval rating: 31% — 17th highest of 24 categories (17% very strongly approve; 14% approve, but not strongly)
  • President Biden’s disapproval rating: 65% — 8th highest of 24 categories (41% very strongly disapprove; 23% disapprove, but not strongly)
  • Relative demographic influence: Approx. 33.9% of U.S. households

Income: Middle income ($47,900 to $143,600)

Source: Beka_C / iStock via Getty Images
  • President Biden’s approval rating: 33% — 11th highest of 24 categories (16% very strongly approve; 17% approve, but not strongly)
  • President Biden’s disapproval rating: 64% — 11th highest of 24 categories (46% very strongly disapprove; 17% disapprove, but not strongly)
  • Relative demographic influence: Approx. 46.0% of U.S. households

Income: Upper income (over $143,600)

Source: Bojan Bokic / iStock via Getty Images
  • President Biden’s approval rating: 38% — 6th highest of 24 categories (19% very strongly approve; 20% approve, but not strongly)
  • President Biden’s disapproval rating: 60% — 18th highest of 24 categories (42% very strongly disapprove; 17% disapprove, but not strongly)
  • Relative demographic influence: Aprrox. 20.1% of U.S. households

Religion: Protestant

Source: Nikolay Tsuguliev / iStock via Getty Images
  • President Biden’s approval rating: 27% — 22nd highest of 24 categories (15% very strongly approve; 12% approve, but not strongly)
  • President Biden’s disapproval rating: 70% — 3rd highest of 24 categories (52% very strongly disapprove; 17% disapprove, but not strongly)
  • Relative demographic influence: 41.2% of U.S. population

Religion: Catholic

Source: FrankyDeMeyer / E+ via Getty Images
  • President Biden’s approval rating: 33% — 11th highest of 24 categories (17% very strongly approve; 15% approve, but not strongly)
  • President Biden’s disapproval rating: 65% — 8th highest of 24 categories (45% very strongly disapprove; 20% disapprove, but not strongly)
  • Relative demographic influence: 23.1% of U.S. population

Religion: Unaffiliated

Source: David Ryder / Getty Images
  • President Biden’s approval rating: 41% — 5th highest of 24 categories (19% very strongly approve; 21% approve, but not strongly)
  • President Biden’s disapproval rating: 57% — 20th highest of 24 categories (35% very strongly disapprove; 21% disapprove, but not strongly)
  • Relative demographic influence: 26.8% of U.S. population

Community: Rural

Source: miroslav_1 / iStock via Getty Images
  • President Biden’s approval rating: 24% — 23rd highest of 24 categories (14% very strongly approve; 10% approve, but not strongly)
  • President Biden’s disapproval rating: 72% — 2nd highest of 24 categories (55% very strongly disapprove; 16% disapprove, but not strongly)
  • Relative demographic influence: 20.0% of U.S. population

Community: Urban

Source: Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images
  • President Biden’s approval rating: 42% — 4th highest of 24 categories (20% very strongly approve; 22% approve, but not strongly)
  • President Biden’s disapproval rating: 55% — 21st highest of 24 categories (31% very strongly disapprove; 24% disapprove, but not strongly)
  • Relative demographic influence: 80.0% of U.S. population (incl. suburban population)

Party affiliation: Likely Republican

Presidential Candidates Address NRA Annual Meeting In St. Louis
Source: 2012 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • President Biden’s approval rating: 7% — the lowest of 24 categories (2% very strongly approve; 5% approve, but not strongly)
  • President Biden’s disapproval rating: 92% — the highest of 24 categories (77% very strongly disapprove; 15% disapprove, but not strongly)
  • Relative demographic influence: 46.9% of voters in 2020 presidential election

Party affiliation: Likely Democrat

Source: John Moore / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • President Biden’s approval rating: 61% — the highest of 24 categories (32% very strongly approve; 28% approve, but not strongly)
  • President Biden’s disapproval rating: 37% — the highest of 24 categories (14% very strongly disapprove; 22% disapprove, but not strongly)
  • Relative demographic influence: 51.3% of voters in 2020 presidential election

