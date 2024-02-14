The share of Americans who say President Joe Biden is doing a bad job as president recently hit a new high. A Pew Research Center survey, conducted between Nov. 27 and Dec. 3, 2023, found that 64% of American adults disapprove of the Biden administration, up from 62% in mid-2023. While other similar polls reflect more favorable assessments, by historical standards, Biden remains a decidedly unpopular president — particularly among certain demographics.
According to the same Pew survey, young adults between the ages of 18 and 29 are more likely to disapprove of the president, as are white voters, men, and those without a college education. But, not surprisingly, the strongest predictor of public opinion is party affiliation. Among likely Republican voters, Biden’s disapproval rating stands at 92%, compared to just 37% among likely Democratic voters. (Here is a look at the most disliked world leaders.)
Public sentiment towards the president also varies considerably by state, and while most Americans disapprove of the current administration, there are several parts of the country where this is not the case — and others still where voters are overwhelmingly negative on Biden.
Using data from Race to the WH, an election forecasting and political consulting group, 24/7 Wall St. identified Biden’s disapproval rating in every state. States are ranked on Biden’s current projected disapproval rating, and in the case of a tie, the state with the larger population ranks higher. Disapproval ratings were calculated by Race to the WH with historical, state-level polling data, and are current as of Feb. 2, 2024.
Depending on the state, the share of voters who disapprove of the Biden administration ranges from 45% to 83%. Perceptions of Biden correlate strongly with party affiliation. Of the 25 states with the highest estimated disapproval ratings, only four went to Biden in the 2020 presidential election. Conversely, Biden also won all but four of the 25 states where his disapproval ratings are now the lowest in 2020.
The negative views of President Biden that are so widespread in many parts of the country suggest a difficult path forward for his reelection campaign. How Biden fares in the general election may well hinge on progress — real or perceived — in several key policy areas in the coming months, including the economy and immigration. But even if the president’s disapproval rating remains high, a victory in 2024 may still be in reach if a larger share of voters disapprove of his Republican opponent. (Here is a look at the U.S. senators doing the least in office.)
50. Maryland
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 45%
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 50%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (65.4% Biden, 32.2% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 76.5% (23rd highest of 50 states)
- Maryland’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 10 votes
49. Colorado
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 46%
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 33%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (55.4% Biden, 41.9% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 85.0% (the highest of 50 states)
- Colorado’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 10 votes
48. Illinois
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 47%
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 44%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (57.5% Biden, 40.6% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 75.3% (25th lowest of 50 states)
- Illinois’ 2024 electoral college allocation: 19 votes
47. Vermont
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 48%
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 41%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (66.1% Biden, 30.7% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 82.4% (6th highest of 50 states)
- Vermont’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 3 votes
46. Massachusetts
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 48%
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 48%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (65.6% Biden, 32.1% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 76.7% (21st highest of 50 states)
- Massachusetts’ 2024 electoral college allocation: 11 votes
45. Washington
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 48%
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 43%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (58.0% Biden, 38.8% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 79.5% (14th highest of 50 states)
- Washington’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 12 votes
44. Michigan
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 49%
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 40%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (50.6% Biden, 47.8% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 82.1% (8th highest of 50 states)
- Michigan’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 15 votes
43. Connecticut
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 50%
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 44%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (59.3% Biden, 39.2% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 70.5% (11th lowest of 50 states)
- Connecticut’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 7 votes
42. Wisconsin
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 50%
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 38%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (49.4% Biden, 48.8% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 84.2% (4th highest of 50 states)
- Wisconsin’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 10 votes
41. Oregon
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 51%
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 42%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (56.5% Biden, 40.4% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 84.7% (2nd highest of 50 states)
- Oregon’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 8 votes
40. Minnesota
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 51%
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 29%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (52.4% Biden, 45.3% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 82.3% (7th highest of 50 states)
- Minnesota’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 10 votes
39. Delaware
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 52%
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 46%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (58.7% Biden, 39.8% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 70.8% (15th lowest of 50 states)
- Delaware’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 3 votes
38. New Mexico
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 52%
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 39%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (54.3% Biden, 43.5% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 79.7% (13th highest of 50 states)
- New Mexico’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 5 votes
37. Hawaii
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 53%
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 43%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (63.7% Biden, 34.3% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 78.2% (17th highest of 50 states)
- Hawaii’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 4 votes
36. Nevada
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 53%
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 38%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (50.1% Biden, 47.7% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 78.2% (16th highest of 50 states)
- Nevada’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 6 votes
35. California
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 53%
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 43%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (63.5% Biden, 34.3% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 76.6% (22nd highest of 50 states)
- California’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 54 votes
34. New Hampshire
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 54%
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 42%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (52.7% Biden, 45.4% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 81.3% (10th highest of 50 states)
- New Hampshire’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 4 votes
33. Rhode Island
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 55%
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 37%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (59.4% Biden, 38.6% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 73.2% (21st lowest of 50 states)
- Rhode Island’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 4 votes
32. New Jersey
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 55%
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 38%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (57.3% Biden, 41.4% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 71.6% (17th lowest of 50 states)
- New Jersey’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 14 votes
31. New York
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 55%
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 45%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (60.9% Biden, 37.7% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 74.5% (22nd lowest of 50 states)
- New York’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 28 votes
30. Texas
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 55%
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 36%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (46.5% Biden, 52.1% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 72.0% (19th lowest of 50 states)
- Texas’ 2024 electoral college allocation: 40 votes
29. Iowa
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 56%
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 32%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (44.9% Biden, 53.1% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 70.2% (10th lowest of 50 states)
- Iowa’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 6 votes
28. Arizona
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 56%
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 41%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (49.4% Biden, 49.1% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 79.9% (12th highest of 50 states)
- Arizona’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 11 votes
27. North Carolina
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 56%
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 36%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (48.6% Biden, 49.9% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 75.0% (24th lowest of 50 states)
- North Carolina’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 16 votes
26. Alaska
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 57%
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 40%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (42.8% Biden, 52.8% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 75.6% (25th highest of 50 states)
- Alaska’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 3 votes
25. Georgia
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 57%
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 39%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (49.5% Biden, 49.3% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 82.0% (9th highest of 50 states)
- Georgia’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 16 votes
24. Florida
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 57%
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 38%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (47.9% Biden, 51.2% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 77.5% (20th highest of 50 states)
- Florida’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 30 votes
23. Louisiana
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 58%
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 32%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (39.9% Biden, 58.5% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 71.1% (16th lowest of 50 states)
- Louisiana’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 8 votes
22. Virginia
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 58%
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 39%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (54.1% Biden, 44.0% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 71.7% (18th lowest of 50 states)
- Virginia’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 13 votes
21. Pennsylvania
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 58%
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 41%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (50.0% Biden, 48.8% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 83.4% (5th highest of 50 states)
- Pennsylvania’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 19 votes
20. South Carolina
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 59%
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 31%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (43.4% Biden, 55.1% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 69.7% (9th lowest of 50 states)
- South Carolina’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 9 votes
19. Ohio
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 59%
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 34%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (45.2% Biden, 53.3% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 70.7% (14th lowest of 50 states)
- Ohio’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 17 votes
18. Kansas
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 60%
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 31%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (41.6% Biden, 56.2% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 78.1% (19th highest of 50 states)
- Kansas’ 2024 electoral college allocation: 6 votes
17. Utah
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 61%
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 28%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (37.6% Biden, 58.1% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 78.4% (15th highest of 50 states)
- Utah’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 6 votes
16. Missouri
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 61%
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 33%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (41.4% Biden, 56.8% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 69.6% (8th lowest of 50 states)
- Missouri’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 10 votes
15. Maine
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 62%
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 36%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (53.1% Biden, 44.0% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 84.3% (3rd highest of 50 states)
- Maine’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 4 votes
14. Kentucky
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 62%
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 22%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (36.2% Biden, 62.1% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 72.8% (20th lowest of 50 states)
- Kentucky’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 8 votes
13. Mississippi
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 63%
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 35%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (41.1% Biden, 57.6% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 63.9% (3rd lowest of 50 states)
- Mississippi’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 6 votes
12. Alabama
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 63%
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 30%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (36.6% Biden, 62.0% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 67.5% (5th lowest of 50 states)
- Alabama’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 9 votes
11. Montana
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 64%
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 25%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (40.5% Biden, 56.9% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 80.9% (11th highest of 50 states)
- Montana’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 4 votes
10. Arkansas
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 65%
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 31%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (34.8% Biden, 62.4% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 70.7% (13th lowest of 50 states)
- Arkansas’ 2024 electoral college allocation: 6 votes
9. Idaho
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 66%
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 21%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (33.1% Biden, 63.9% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 74.7% (23rd lowest of 50 states)
- Idaho’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 4 votes
8. Oklahoma
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 67%
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 25%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (32.3% Biden, 65.4% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 69.0% (7th lowest of 50 states)
- Oklahoma’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 7 votes
7. Indiana
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 68%
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 30%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (41.0% Biden, 57.0% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 63.1% (2nd lowest of 50 states)
- Indiana’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 11 votes
6. West Virginia
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 69%
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 30%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (29.7% Biden, 68.6% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 61.3% (the lowest of 50 states)
- West Virginia’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 4 votes
5. South Dakota
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 71%
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 29%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (35.6% Biden, 61.8% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 76.3% (24th highest of 50 states)
- South Dakota’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 3 votes
4. Tennessee
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 71%
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 26%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (37.5% Biden, 60.7% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 66.1% (4th lowest of 50 states)
- Tennessee’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 11 votes
3. Nebraska
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 72%
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 26%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (39.4% Biden, 58.5% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 70.6% (12th lowest of 50 states)
- Nebraska’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 5 votes
2. North Dakota
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 77%
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 19%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (31.8% Biden, 65.1% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 68.9% (6th lowest of 50 states)
- North Dakota’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 3 votes
1. Wyoming
- President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 83%
- President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 16%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (26.6% Biden, 69.9% Trump)
- Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 78.1% (18th highest of 50 states)
- Wyoming’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 3 votes
