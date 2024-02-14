Special Report

Biden’s Disapproval Rating in Every State

Alex Wong / Getty Images News via Getty Images
Samuel Stebbins
The share of Americans who say President Joe Biden is doing a bad job as president recently hit a new high. A Pew Research Center survey, conducted between Nov. 27 and Dec. 3, 2023, found that 64% of American adults disapprove of the Biden administration, up from 62% in mid-2023. While other similar polls reflect more favorable assessments, by historical standards, Biden remains a decidedly unpopular president — particularly among certain demographics.

According to the same Pew survey, young adults between the ages of 18 and 29 are more likely to disapprove of the president, as are white voters, men, and those without a college education. But, not surprisingly, the strongest predictor of public opinion is party affiliation. Among likely Republican voters, Biden’s disapproval rating stands at 92%, compared to just 37% among likely Democratic voters. (Here is a look at the most disliked world leaders.)

Public sentiment towards the president also varies considerably by state, and while most Americans disapprove of the current administration, there are several parts of the country where this is not the case — and others still where voters are overwhelmingly negative on Biden.

Using data from Race to the WH, an election forecasting and political consulting group, 24/7 Wall St. identified Biden’s disapproval rating in every state. States are ranked on Biden’s current projected disapproval rating, and in the case of a tie, the state with the larger population ranks higher. Disapproval ratings were calculated by Race to the WH with historical, state-level polling data, and are current as of Feb. 2, 2024.

Depending on the state, the share of voters who disapprove of the Biden administration ranges from 45% to 83%. Perceptions of Biden correlate strongly with party affiliation. Of the 25 states with the highest estimated disapproval ratings, only four went to Biden in the 2020 presidential election. Conversely, Biden also won all but four of the 25 states where his disapproval ratings are now the lowest in 2020.

The negative views of President Biden that are so widespread in many parts of the country suggest a difficult path forward for his reelection campaign. How Biden fares in the general election may well hinge on progress — real or perceived — in several key policy areas in the coming months, including the economy and immigration. But even if the president’s disapproval rating remains high, a victory in 2024 may still be in reach if a larger share of voters disapprove of his Republican opponent. (Here is a look at the U.S. senators doing the least in office.)

50. Maryland

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 45%
  • President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 50%
  • 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (65.4% Biden, 32.2% Trump)
  • Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 76.5% (23rd highest of 50 states)
  • Maryland’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 10 votes

49. Colorado

Source: milehightraveler / iStock via Getty Images
  • President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 46%
  • President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 33%
  • 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (55.4% Biden, 41.9% Trump)
  • Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 85.0% (the highest of 50 states)
  • Colorado’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 10 votes

48. Illinois

Source: Scott Olson / Getty Images
  • President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 47%
  • President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 44%
  • 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (57.5% Biden, 40.6% Trump)
  • Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 75.3% (25th lowest of 50 states)
  • Illinois’ 2024 electoral college allocation: 19 votes

47. Vermont

Source: Alex Wong / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 48%
  • President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 41%
  • 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (66.1% Biden, 30.7% Trump)
  • Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 82.4% (6th highest of 50 states)
  • Vermont’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 3 votes

46. Massachusetts

Source: Scott Eisen / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 48%
  • President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 48%
  • 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (65.6% Biden, 32.1% Trump)
  • Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 76.7% (21st highest of 50 states)
  • Massachusetts’ 2024 electoral college allocation: 11 votes

45. Washington

Source: Photo by Ron Wurzer / Getty Images
  • President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 48%
  • President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 43%
  • 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (58.0% Biden, 38.8% Trump)
  • Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 79.5% (14th highest of 50 states)
  • Washington’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 12 votes

44. Michigan

Source: John Moore / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 49%
  • President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 40%
  • 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (50.6% Biden, 47.8% Trump)
  • Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 82.1% (8th highest of 50 states)
  • Michigan’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 15 votes

43. Connecticut

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 50%
  • President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 44%
  • 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (59.3% Biden, 39.2% Trump)
  • Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 70.5% (11th lowest of 50 states)
  • Connecticut’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 7 votes

42. Wisconsin

Source: Handout / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 50%
  • President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 38%
  • 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (49.4% Biden, 48.8% Trump)
  • Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 84.2% (4th highest of 50 states)
  • Wisconsin’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 10 votes

41. Oregon

Source: jbentley09 / iStock via Getty Images
  • President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 51%
  • President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 42%
  • 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (56.5% Biden, 40.4% Trump)
  • Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 84.7% (2nd highest of 50 states)
  • Oregon’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 8 votes

40. Minnesota

Source: Stephen Maturen / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 51%
  • President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 29%
  • 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (52.4% Biden, 45.3% Trump)
  • Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 82.3% (7th highest of 50 states)
  • Minnesota’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 10 votes

39. Delaware

Source: Win McNamee / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 52%
  • President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 46%
  • 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (58.7% Biden, 39.8% Trump)
  • Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 70.8% (15th lowest of 50 states)
  • Delaware’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 3 votes

38. New Mexico

Source: Rick Scibelli / Getty Images
  • President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 52%
  • President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 39%
  • 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (54.3% Biden, 43.5% Trump)
  • Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 79.7% (13th highest of 50 states)
  • New Mexico’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 5 votes

37. Hawaii

Source: okimo / iStock via Getty Images
  • President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 53%
  • President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 43%
  • 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (63.7% Biden, 34.3% Trump)
  • Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 78.2% (17th highest of 50 states)
  • Hawaii’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 4 votes

36. Nevada

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 53%
  • President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 38%
  • 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (50.1% Biden, 47.7% Trump)
  • Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 78.2% (16th highest of 50 states)
  • Nevada’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 6 votes

35. California

Source: David McNew / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 53%
  • President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 43%
  • 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (63.5% Biden, 34.3% Trump)
  • Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 76.6% (22nd highest of 50 states)
  • California’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 54 votes

34. New Hampshire

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 54%
  • President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 42%
  • 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (52.7% Biden, 45.4% Trump)
  • Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 81.3% (10th highest of 50 states)
  • New Hampshire’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 4 votes

33. Rhode Island

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 55%
  • President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 37%
  • 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (59.4% Biden, 38.6% Trump)
  • Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 73.2% (21st lowest of 50 states)
  • Rhode Island’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 4 votes

32. New Jersey

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 55%
  • President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 38%
  • 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (57.3% Biden, 41.4% Trump)
  • Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 71.6% (17th lowest of 50 states)
  • New Jersey’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 14 votes

31. New York

Source: Pool / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 55%
  • President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 45%
  • 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (60.9% Biden, 37.7% Trump)
  • Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 74.5% (22nd lowest of 50 states)
  • New York’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 28 votes

30. Texas

Source: Sergio Flores / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 55%
  • President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 36%
  • 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (46.5% Biden, 52.1% Trump)
  • Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 72.0% (19th lowest of 50 states)
  • Texas’ 2024 electoral college allocation: 40 votes

29. Iowa

Jill Biden & Joe Biden by Gage Skidmore
Jill Biden & Joe Biden (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Gage Skidmore
  • President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 56%
  • President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 32%
  • 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (44.9% Biden, 53.1% Trump)
  • Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 70.2% (10th lowest of 50 states)
  • Iowa’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 6 votes

28. Arizona

Source: Ralph Freso / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 56%
  • President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 41%
  • 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (49.4% Biden, 49.1% Trump)
  • Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 79.9% (12th highest of 50 states)
  • Arizona’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 11 votes

27. North Carolina

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 56%
  • President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 36%
  • 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (48.6% Biden, 49.9% Trump)
  • Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 75.0% (24th lowest of 50 states)
  • North Carolina’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 16 votes

26. Alaska

Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images
  • President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 57%
  • President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 40%
  • 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (42.8% Biden, 52.8% Trump)
  • Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 75.6% (25th highest of 50 states)
  • Alaska’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 3 votes

25. Georgia

Source: Elijah Nouvelage / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 57%
  • President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 39%
  • 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (49.5% Biden, 49.3% Trump)
  • Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 82.0% (9th highest of 50 states)
  • Georgia’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 16 votes

24. Florida

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 57%
  • President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 38%
  • 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (47.9% Biden, 51.2% Trump)
  • Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 77.5% (20th highest of 50 states)
  • Florida’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 30 votes

23. Louisiana

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 58%
  • President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 32%
  • 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (39.9% Biden, 58.5% Trump)
  • Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 71.1% (16th lowest of 50 states)
  • Louisiana’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 8 votes

22. Virginia

Source: Alex Wong / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 58%
  • President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 39%
  • 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (54.1% Biden, 44.0% Trump)
  • Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 71.7% (18th lowest of 50 states)
  • Virginia’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 13 votes

21. Pennsylvania

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 58%
  • President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 41%
  • 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (50.0% Biden, 48.8% Trump)
  • Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 83.4% (5th highest of 50 states)
  • Pennsylvania’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 19 votes

20. South Carolina

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 59%
  • President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 31%
  • 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (43.4% Biden, 55.1% Trump)
  • Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 69.7% (9th lowest of 50 states)
  • South Carolina’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 9 votes

19. Ohio

Source: John Sommers II / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 59%
  • President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 34%
  • 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (45.2% Biden, 53.3% Trump)
  • Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 70.7% (14th lowest of 50 states)
  • Ohio’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 17 votes

18. Kansas

Source: Julie Denesha / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 60%
  • President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 31%
  • 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (41.6% Biden, 56.2% Trump)
  • Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 78.1% (19th highest of 50 states)
  • Kansas’ 2024 electoral college allocation: 6 votes

17. Utah

Source: George Frey / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 61%
  • President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 28%
  • 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (37.6% Biden, 58.1% Trump)
  • Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 78.4% (15th highest of 50 states)
  • Utah’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 6 votes

16. Missouri

Source: f11photo / iStock via Getty Images
  • President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 61%
  • President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 33%
  • 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (41.4% Biden, 56.8% Trump)
  • Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 69.6% (8th lowest of 50 states)
  • Missouri’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 10 votes

15. Maine

Maine | Augusta, Maine, USA
Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 62%
  • President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 36%
  • 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (53.1% Biden, 44.0% Trump)
  • Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 84.3% (3rd highest of 50 states)
  • Maine’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 4 votes

14. Kentucky

Source: John Sommers II / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 62%
  • President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 22%
  • 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (36.2% Biden, 62.1% Trump)
  • Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 72.8% (20th lowest of 50 states)
  • Kentucky’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 8 votes

13. Mississippi

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 63%
  • President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 35%
  • 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (41.1% Biden, 57.6% Trump)
  • Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 63.9% (3rd lowest of 50 states)
  • Mississippi’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 6 votes

12. Alabama

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 63%
  • President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 30%
  • 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (36.6% Biden, 62.0% Trump)
  • Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 67.5% (5th lowest of 50 states)
  • Alabama’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 9 votes

11. Montana

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 64%
  • President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 25%
  • 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (40.5% Biden, 56.9% Trump)
  • Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 80.9% (11th highest of 50 states)
  • Montana’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 4 votes

10. Arkansas

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 65%
  • President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 31%
  • 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (34.8% Biden, 62.4% Trump)
  • Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 70.7% (13th lowest of 50 states)
  • Arkansas’ 2024 electoral college allocation: 6 votes

9. Idaho

Source: vkbhat / E+ via Getty Images
  • President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 66%
  • President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 21%
  • 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (33.1% Biden, 63.9% Trump)
  • Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 74.7% (23rd lowest of 50 states)
  • Idaho’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 4 votes

8. Oklahoma

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 67%
  • President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 25%
  • 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (32.3% Biden, 65.4% Trump)
  • Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 69.0% (7th lowest of 50 states)
  • Oklahoma’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 7 votes

7. Indiana

Source: Aaron P. Bernstein / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 68%
  • President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 30%
  • 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (41.0% Biden, 57.0% Trump)
  • Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 63.1% (2nd lowest of 50 states)
  • Indiana’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 11 votes

6. West Virginia

Source: Patrick Smith / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 69%
  • President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 30%
  • 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (29.7% Biden, 68.6% Trump)
  • Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 61.3% (the lowest of 50 states)
  • West Virginia’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 4 votes

5. South Dakota

Source: peeterv / iStock via Getty Images
  • President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 71%
  • President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 29%
  • 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (35.6% Biden, 61.8% Trump)
  • Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 76.3% (24th highest of 50 states)
  • South Dakota’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 3 votes

4. Tennessee

Source: Brett Carlsen / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 71%
  • President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 26%
  • 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (37.5% Biden, 60.7% Trump)
  • Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 66.1% (4th lowest of 50 states)
  • Tennessee’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 11 votes

3. Nebraska

Nebraska | Omaha skyline and lake at Autumn
Source: Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images
  • President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 72%
  • President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 26%
  • 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (39.4% Biden, 58.5% Trump)
  • Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 70.6% (12th lowest of 50 states)
  • Nebraska’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 5 votes

2. North Dakota

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 77%
  • President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 19%
  • 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (31.8% Biden, 65.1% Trump)
  • Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 68.9% (6th lowest of 50 states)
  • North Dakota’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 3 votes

1. Wyoming

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images
  • President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 83%
  • President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 16%
  • 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (26.6% Biden, 69.9% Trump)
  • Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 78.1% (18th highest of 50 states)
  • Wyoming’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 3 votes

