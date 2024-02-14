The share of Americans who say President Joe Biden is doing a bad job as president recently hit a new high. A Pew Research Center survey, conducted between Nov. 27 and Dec. 3, 2023, found that 64% of American adults disapprove of the Biden administration, up from 62% in mid-2023. While other similar polls reflect more favorable assessments, by historical standards, Biden remains a decidedly unpopular president — particularly among certain demographics.

According to the same Pew survey, young adults between the ages of 18 and 29 are more likely to disapprove of the president, as are white voters, men, and those without a college education. But, not surprisingly, the strongest predictor of public opinion is party affiliation. Among likely Republican voters, Biden's disapproval rating stands at 92%, compared to just 37% among likely Democratic voters.

Public sentiment towards the president also varies considerably by state, and while most Americans disapprove of the current administration, there are several parts of the country where this is not the case — and others still where voters are overwhelmingly negative on Biden.

Using data from Race to the WH, an election forecasting and political consulting group, 24/7 Wall St. identified Biden’s disapproval rating in every state. States are ranked on Biden’s current projected disapproval rating, and in the case of a tie, the state with the larger population ranks higher. Disapproval ratings were calculated by Race to the WH with historical, state-level polling data, and are current as of Feb. 2, 2024.

Depending on the state, the share of voters who disapprove of the Biden administration ranges from 45% to 83%. Perceptions of Biden correlate strongly with party affiliation. Of the 25 states with the highest estimated disapproval ratings, only four went to Biden in the 2020 presidential election. Conversely, Biden also won all but four of the 25 states where his disapproval ratings are now the lowest in 2020.

The negative views of President Biden that are so widespread in many parts of the country suggest a difficult path forward for his reelection campaign. How Biden fares in the general election may well hinge on progress — real or perceived — in several key policy areas in the coming months, including the economy and immigration. But even if the president's disapproval rating remains high, a victory in 2024 may still be in reach if a larger share of voters disapprove of his Republican opponent.