Americans With The Highest and Lowest Biden Approval Ratings

When President Joe Biden formally announced plans to run for reelection in April 2023, his approval rating stood at just 37%, according to a Gallup poll. While Biden’s favorability with voters has improved slightly in the months since, he remains unpopular with the majority of the American public.

According to the latest July poll numbers, only 40% of adults in the U.S. approve of how Biden is handling his job as president. Of all American presidents since the early 1950s, Jimmy Carter is the only one to have a lower approval rating than Biden’s at this stage of his presidency. And Carter was voted out of office after a single term.

Of course, much can change in the 15 remaining months before the 2024 election. But until then, Biden faces an uphill battle – particularly with certain key voting demographics. (Here is a look at Biden’s approval rating in every state.)

Using data from a Pew Research Center survey conducted in June 2023, 24/7 Wall St. identified the groups of Americans who approve or disapprove of President Biden the most. In the Pew survey, Americans of different races, ethnicities, ages, religious beliefs, education levels, political affiliations, and places of residence were asked the degree to which they approve or disapprove with the way Biden is handling his job. We ranked 28 of these subgroups by their net approval and disapproval rating of the president.

Not surprisingly, Democrats and Democratic leaning independents are the most likely to approve of Biden’s job performance, as the president’s approval rating stands at 66% within the cohort. Meanwhile, only 7% of Republicans and Republican leaning independents approve of Biden’s job performance, the lowest rating of any group reviewed. (Here is a look at the most and least popular Republican senators.)

Biden’s approval ratings also tend to be higher among well-educated and high-income Americans, as well as those who live in urban areas or identify as atheist or agnostic. Conversely, adults with a high school education or less, as well as those who identify as protestant, live in rural areas, or fall in the middle or on the lower end of the income spectrum are less likely to approve of the president.

Among racial and ethnic subgroups, Biden’s approval rating among Black Americans is the highest at 57%, compared to only 31% among White Americans. Biden’s job approval among Asian and Hispanic Americans falls in between these figures.

Click here to see Americans with the highest and lowest Biden approval ratings.