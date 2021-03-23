Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys Over 550,000 Shares of 3D Systems

One ARK exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 550,000 shares of 3D Systems Corp. (NYSE: DDD) shares on Tuesday, as the prices of this ETF lost nearly 3% in Tuesday’s session. The ETF is up well over 100% in the last year.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) bought 558,900 shares of 3D Systems. At Tuesday’s closing price this would have valued this purchase at roughly $14.65 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. ARKQ is up 188% over the past 52 weeks.

24/7 Wall St. recently reported on 3D Systems:

3D Systems Corp. (NYSE: DDD) was raised from Sell to Hold with a $31 price target at Loop Capital. The consensus target is $20.50. The stock closed Tuesday’s trading session at $31.17, after pulling back almost 20% in the wake of missing earnings estimates but higher year-over-year revenues.

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC is a minority and non-voting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., LLC, owner of 247wallst.com.