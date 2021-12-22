Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 180,000 Shares of Robinhood

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 180,000 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) on Tuesday. The price of this ETF gained nearly 5% in Tuesday’s session, but it still is down a fair amount in the past year.



It was the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) that added 181,717 shares of Robinhood. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $3.4 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is down roughly 18% in the past year.



Check out all of ARK Invest’s trades for Tuesday:

Fund Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 23,414 ARKF Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS 3,242 ARKF Buy HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 181,717 ARKF Sell 4689JP Z HOLDINGS 1,186,913 ARKF Sell ADYENNA ADYEN 2,765 ARKF Sell Z ZILLOW 20,659 ARKG Sell IONS IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS 152,043 ARKG Sell CDXS CODEXIS 184,851 ARKK Sell IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS 200,096 ARKK Sell TXG 10X GENOMICS 76,214 ARKQ Buy NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 206,000 ARKQ Buy PATH UIPATH 1,681 ARKQ Sell U UNITY SOFTWARE 46,163

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

