Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 180,000 Shares of Robinhood

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 180,000 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) on Tuesday. The price of this ETF gained nearly 5% in Tuesday’s session, but it still is down a fair amount in the past year.
It was the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) that added 181,717 shares of Robinhood. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $3.4 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is down roughly 18% in the past year.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s trades for Tuesday:
|Fund
|Direction
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|Buy
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL
|23,414
|ARKF
|Buy
|DKNG
|DRAFTKINGS
|3,242
|ARKF
|Buy
|HOOD
|ROBINHOOD MARKETS
|181,717
|ARKF
|Sell
|4689JP
|Z HOLDINGS
|1,186,913
|ARKF
|Sell
|ADYENNA
|ADYEN
|2,765
|ARKF
|Sell
|Z
|ZILLOW
|20,659
|ARKG
|Sell
|IONS
|IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS
|152,043
|ARKG
|Sell
|CDXS
|CODEXIS
|184,851
|ARKK
|Sell
|IRDM
|IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS
|200,096
|ARKK
|Sell
|TXG
|10X GENOMICS
|76,214
|ARKQ
|Buy
|NIU
|NIU TECHNOLOGIES
|206,000
|ARKQ
|Buy
|PATH
|UIPATH
|1,681
|ARKQ
|Sell
|U
|UNITY SOFTWARE
|46,163
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.