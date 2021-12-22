Investing

Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys Over 180,000 Shares of Robinhood

Chris Lange
December 22, 2021 7:35 am

One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood bought over 180,000 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) on Tuesday. The price of this ETF gained nearly 5% in Tuesday’s session, but it still is down a fair amount in the past year.

It was the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) that added 181,717 shares of Robinhood. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this purchase at roughly $3.4 million. This is only a small fraction of the total holdings. The fund is down roughly 18% in the past year.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s trades for Tuesday:

Fund Direction Ticker Name Shares
ARKF Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 23,414
ARKF Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS 3,242
ARKF Buy HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 181,717
ARKF Sell 4689JP Z HOLDINGS 1,186,913
ARKF Sell ADYENNA ADYEN 2,765
ARKF Sell Z ZILLOW 20,659
ARKG Sell IONS IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS 152,043
ARKG Sell CDXS CODEXIS 184,851
ARKK Sell IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS 200,096
ARKK Sell TXG 10X GENOMICS 76,214
ARKQ Buy NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 206,000
ARKQ Buy PATH UIPATH 1,681
ARKQ Sell U UNITY SOFTWARE 46,163

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St.

The 5 Highest-Yielding ‘Strong Buy’ Dow Stocks Are Outstanding 2022 Ideas

