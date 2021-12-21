Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Trades for 12/21

Markets bounced back on Tuesday after a somewhat dismal start to the Christmas week. ARK Funds had a fairly strong showing as well. ARKF performed the best out of the group, with a 4.9% gain on the day, while ARKX did the worst, up 3.0%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major trades that ARK Invest executed on December 21, 2021.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKF) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 23,414 shares of Coinbase, Buy 181,717 shares of Robinhood, Sell 1,186,913 shares of Z Holdings, & Sell 20,659 shares of Zillow Group.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKG) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 152,043 shares of Ionis Pharma & Sell 184,851 shares of Codexis.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 200,096 shares of Iridium & Sell 76,214 shares of 10X Genomics.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKQ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in the fund: Buy 206,000 shares of NIU Technologies & Sell 46,163 shares of Unity Software.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKW) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are some notable trades in the fund: NO TRADES

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKX) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Notable trades in the fund: NO TRADES

Check out all the trades here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy COIN COINBASE GLOBAL INC 23,414 ARKF Buy DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC 3,242 ARKF Buy HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC 181,717 ARKF Sell 4689JP Z HOLDINGS CORP 1,186,913 ARKF Sell ADYENNA ADYEN NV 2,765 ARKF Sell Z ZILLOW GROUP INC 20,659 ARKG Sell IONS IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 152,043 ARKG Sell CDXS CODEXIS INC 184,851 ARKK Sell IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC 200,096 ARKK Sell TXG 10X GENOMICS INC 76,214 ARKQ Buy NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 206,000 ARKQ Buy PATH UIPATH INC 1,681 ARKQ Sell U UNITY SOFTWARE INC 46,163

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.