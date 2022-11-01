Opening Bell Analyst Calls Briefing for Tuesday, November 1, 2022 

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

> DaVita (DVA) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt lowered to $72

> Inovio Pharma (INO) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $2

> Instil Bio (TIL) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist; tgt lowered to $6

> Skechers USA (SKX) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Argus

> Varonis Systems (VRNS) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Craig Hallum

> Ventas (VTR) downgraded to Outperform from Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt lowered to $46

> Welltower (WELL) downgraded to Outperform from Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt lowered to $70

> Cairn Energy (CRNCY) resumed with an Equal Weight at Barclays

