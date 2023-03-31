First Look Analysts Research Calls for Friday, March 31

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Advance Auto (AAP) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $129
> BlackBerry (BB) upgraded to Hold from Reduce at TD Securities; tgt $4
> Howmet Aerospace (HWM) upgraded to Buy from Hold at The Benchmark Company; tgt $49
> Pacific Biosciences (PACB) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at TD Cowen; tgt raised to $15
> Pearson Plc (PSO) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas
> Restaurant Brands Int’l (QSR) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at TD Cowen; tgt raised to $75
> Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) upgraded to Hold from Underperform at Jefferies; tgt raised to $130
Downgrades:
> Avidity Biosciences (RNA) downgraded to In-line from Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt $20
> Cintas (CTAS) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $487
> JD.com (JD) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Loop Capital; tgt lowered to $49
Others:
> 10x Genomics (TXG) initiated with an Overweight at Stephens; tgt $65
> AmerisourceBergen (ABC) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $185
> Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) initiated with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt $52
> Cardinal Health (CAH) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $77
> DICE Therapeutics (DICE) initiated with a Buy at Needham; tgt $56
> Immatics N.V. (IMTX) initiated with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt $12
> Immunocore (IMCR) initiated with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt $70
> Immunovant Sciences (IMVT) initiated with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $28
> Jack In The Box (JACK) initiated with a Buy at Loop Capital; tgt $114
> McKesson (MCK) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $420
> Vigil Neuroscience (VIGL) initiated with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt $15
