Here’s Which Company Wins the Race to $10 Trillion

The race to $10 trillion isn’t about quarterly earnings. It’s about sustaining explosive growth at nation-scale operations. Six companies are within striking distance, but only one will cross first. Here’s who’s positioned to get there, ranked by realistic probability.

5. Tesla: The Valuation Paradox

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) sits at $1.53 trillion with a forward PE of 204x. The market is pricing in a future where Tesla becomes far more than an automaker, but fundamentals tell a different story. Revenue of $96 billion trailing twelve months with 12% growth and 7% operating margin doesn’t support this valuation.

To reach $10 trillion, Tesla needs a 553% gain. At current growth rates, that’s not happening through car sales alone. The bull case hinges on robotaxis and energy storage, where revenue grew 44% year over year. But even if those bets pay off, Tesla is starting too far behind with margins too thin. The company would need to 6x its market cap while competitors like NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) already sell the infrastructure powering the AI revolution.

4. Amazon: The Margin Problem

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has the revenue scale at $691 billion trailing, more than any company on this list. But 11% operating margins mean every dollar of revenue growth translates to less profit than competitors. Amazon needs a 313% gain to hit $10 trillion.

AWS generates $33 billion in revenue with 20% growth, but it’s not growing fast enough to carry the entire company. The forward PE of 28x suggests steady growth ahead, not the explosive trajectory needed for $10 trillion. Amazon will be massive for decades, but the path requires margin expansion that conflicts with its core retail model.

3. Alphabet: The Undervalued Contender

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) at $3.75 trillion is the dark horse. Revenue of $385 billion trailing with 16% growth and 31% operating margin puts it in strong position. Quarterly earnings growth accelerated to 35.3% year over year, the kind of momentum that matters.

The company needs a 167% gain to reach $10 trillion. Google Cloud grew 34% to $15 billion, and DeepMind gives Alphabet legitimate AI research credentials. The forward PE of 28x is lower than both Apple and Microsoft, suggesting the market hasn’t fully priced in Google’s AI potential. If advertising stabilizes and cloud margins expand, Alphabet has a real shot.

2. Apple: The Steady Giant

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) sits at $4.13 trillion, just $130 billion behind NVIDIA. The company needs a 142% gain, and it has the revenue base to support it at $416 billion trailing. Services revenue hit a record $29 billion, and 32% operating margin shows pricing power.

But revenue growth is only 8%. Apple’s earnings per share grew from $5.62 in fiscal 2021 to $7.47 in fiscal 2025, a 33% increase over four years. Solid, but measured. The forward PE of 34x is highest among serious contenders, meaning the market already prices in optimistic assumptions. Apple will likely hit $5 trillion, maybe $6 trillion, but getting to $10 trillion requires a growth catalyst that isn’t visible in the current product pipeline.

1. NVIDIA: The Infrastructure Play

NVIDIA at $4.26 trillion needs a 135% gain. The difference? It’s growing fast enough to get there. Revenue of $187 billion trailing with 62% growth and 63% operating margin means every dollar of sales translates to exceptional profit. NVIDIA’s earnings per share exploded from $0.333 in fiscal 2023 to $3.16 in fiscal 2025, a nearly 10x increase in two years.

Data center revenue hit $51 billion, up 66% year over year, and Blackwell demand remains strong. The forward PE of 23x is lower than Apple and Microsoft, despite faster growth. CEO Jensen Huang laid out the addressable market: modernizing a trillion dollars worth of data centers by 2030. NVIDIA has beaten analyst earnings estimates for eight consecutive quarters, with surprise percentages ranging from 4% to nearly 12%.

The AI boom inflection became undeniable in July 2023 when NVIDIA reported $0.27 EPS versus expectations of $0.207, a 30% earnings surprise that signaled the beginning of the generative AI infrastructure boom. Every company racing to build AI needs NVIDIA’s chips. That’s the moat.

The Winner’s Math

NVIDIA gets to $10 trillion first because it’s selling the infrastructure everyone else needs to compete. Apple and Alphabet will be close behind, but NVIDIA’s combination of 62% revenue growth, 63% operating margins, and 23x forward PE creates the only realistic path to the milestone in the next three to five years. The first $10 trillion company won’t be the biggest today. It will be the one growing fastest at scale.