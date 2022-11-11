Morning Analyst Calls Briefing for Friday, November 11, 2022

Upgrades:

> AAC Technologies (AACAY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Nomura

> Heartland Express (HTLD) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS; tgt raised to $18

> Mazda Motor (MZDAY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Nomura

> Schneider National (SNDR) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS; tgt lowered to $20

> SciPlay (SCPL) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Craig Hallum; tgt raised to $17

> Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank

> Werner Enterprises (WERN) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS; tgt raised to $51

Downgrades:

> AppLovin (APP) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities

> GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at UBS

> First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF) downgraded to Underweight from Overweight at JP Morgan

> Intel (INTC) downgraded to Underweight from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $32

> Occidental Petro (OXY) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $76

> Sallie Mae (SLM) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Compass Point; tgt lowered to $18

> Spirit Aerosystems (SPR) downgraded to Underperform from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $26

> TuSimple Holdings (TSP) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist

> VBI Vaccines (VBIV) downgraded to Outperform from Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt lowered to $2

Others:

> GoDaddy (GDDY) initiated with an Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $89

> Outset Medical (OM) initiated with an Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt $23

> Wix.com (WIX) initiated with a Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt $84

