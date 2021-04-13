This Is the Cheapest New Car in America

Car prices have risen fairly steadily over the past several decades. The average car price in the United States has been boosted by the trend to buy large sport utility vehicles, crossovers and pickups. Small sedans, which once sold extremely well, have had sales that have tapered off. However, there is still a market for very low-priced, high gas mileage, small-engine cars.

Motor Trend looked at the least expensive cars available with 2021 models. Note that the average price of a new car sold in America has risen to just above $40,000.

The Chevrolet Spark, made by General Motors, has a base price of $14,395, which makes it the cheapest car sold in America. The Spark is made by GM Korea. It was first built as the Daewoo Matiz. Versions of the car have been sold by GM divisions Pontiac and Chevy. The Spark is made in several plants around the world and sold in several markets. GM figures show that 33,478 units were sold in the United States last year.

Chevy shows the base price of the Spark at $13,400. However, this does not include destination freight charge, tax, title, license, dealer fees or optional equipment. Like most inexpensive cars, it gets high gas mileage: 38 miles per gallon for highway driving and 30 mpg in the city. Chevy describes Spark as “America’s fastest-growing full-line brand,” although it does not offer specific proof for the claim.



As with almost every vehicle for sale in America, a buyer can push the price of a model higher with accessories. In the case of the Spark, the figure tops out at $20,000. While more expensive than the base model, it is still half the average price of cars sold in the United States.

