This Is the Slowest-Selling Car in America

Car sales have surged this year. There has been pent-up demand due to the period of the COVID-19 pandemic when people could not go to dealers. Interest rates on car loans are low. However, supply has not kept up with demand. The primary reason is a shortage of semiconductors used in auto electronics. This chip shortage could continue beyond the end of the year. The combination of factors also has triggered rising prices for both new and used cars.

Commenting on the chip shortage, iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer said, “The microchip shortage continues to impact new and used car sales as production interruptions lower the new car and used car supply and dealers are forced to maintain tight inventory levels.”

Despite all this success and demand, a few models are truly unwanted. The average number of days to sell across all cars is 35. To come up with this 35-day figure, iSeeCars looked at 1.1 million new and used cars sold in July to choose the most in-demand vehicles that sold the quickest from dealer lots.

The Acura TLX took a stunning 113 days to sell. Acura is the luxury car brand of Honda. The TLX is its performance sedan and sells for an average price of $45,246. Oddly, it gets good reviews from the car media and research firms. Car and Driver rates it 8 out of 10, U.S. News ranks it 8.1 out of 10, and Motor Trend rates it 8.3 out of 10. Acura usually gets good brand rankings for quality. However, the TLX is in a very crowded market, which includes luxury industry car leaders BMW, Mercedes and Lexus, the luxury division of Toyota. Also, sedans are out of style in a market dominated by sport utility vehicles, crossovers and pickups.



Perhaps the best case Acura can make for the TLX is that people who want a luxury sedan won’t have to wait.

These are the 20 slowest-selling cars in America:

Acura TLX: 113.0 days on the lot

Lincoln Corsair: 110.8

Jeep Compass: 101.8

Mitsubishi Mirage G4: 96.2

Nissan Altima: 93.1

INFINITI QX50: 92.6

Nissan Maxima: 91.7

INFINITI Q50: 91.0

Ford Explorer Hybrid: 88.6

Mitsubishi Outlander Sport: 86.7

Mitsubishi Mirage: 86.4

Jeep Cherokee: 83.2

Ford Ecosport: 81.2

Jeep Renegade: 80.5

Ford Escape: 80.0

Nissan Titan: 75.4

Volvo S60: 72.1

INFINITI QX80: 70.1

Chevrolet Trax: 69.8

Alfa Romeo Giulia: 69.6

Click here to see which is the fastest-selling car in America.

