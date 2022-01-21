These Are the Best Used Cars to Buy This Year

The car industry has gone through a wrenching transition over the past two years. First, dealerships were shuttered for weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Then a shortage of semiconductors used in the electronics systems of cars made many new car models scarce. The problem became so severe that some major manufacturers closed assembly lines. Publicly held car companies reported sharp declines in revenue.

This shortage has resulted in a rise in new and used car prices. In the most recent report on the consumer price index, figures on used cars showed a 37% year-over-year surge in prices in December.

As these prices have risen, car quality and reliability have become more important than ever. People need to research what models they want to buy if they have to pay such large premiums.

The recently released Best Used Cars to Buy for 2022: The Safest, Most-Reliable Cars that Retain the Most Value study from iSeeCars analyzed 12 million used cars, collecting data on how long a model lasts, which hold their value best and which cars were safest, based on National Highway Transit Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) findings.



Cars were divided into categories, including subcompact, compact, SUV, crossover and pickup. In each category, there was a winner and runner-up.

Commenting on the value of the survey, iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer said:

Shoppers who want to purchase a used car can alleviate sticker shock by purchasing a high-quality vehicle that is proven to be long lasting, and this list identifies those vehicles across all vehicle types and price points. This list can point used car shoppers in the right direction of finding the best possible vehicle for their unique needs.

Here are the best used cars by segment, with the runner up included:

Category Winner Runner-Up Best Subcompact SUV Mazda CX-3 Subaru Crosstrek Best Luxury Subcompact SUV BMW X1 Buick Encore Best Small SUV Jeep Wrangler Subaru Outback Best Luxury Small SUV Acura RDX BMW X3 Best Midsize SUV Toyota Highlander Honda Pilot Best Luxury Midsize SUV Volvo XC90 Acura MDX Best Large SUV Toyota Land Cruiser Toyota Sequoia Best Luxury Large SUV Lexus LX 570 Lincoln Navigator Best SUV with 3 Rows Toyota Land Cruiser Toyota Highlander Best Luxury SUV with 3 Rows Volvo XC90 Lexus LX 570 Best Crossover SUV Toyota Highlander Subaru Outback Best Luxury Crossover SUV Volvo XC90 Acura MDX Best Midsize Truck Honda Ridgeline Toyota Tacoma Best Full-Size Truck Toyota Tundra Ford F-150 Best Small Car Honda Civic Toyota Corolla Best Luxury Small Car Lexus IS 350/300 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Best Midsize Car Honda Accord Toyota Camry Best Luxury Midsize Car Lexus ES 350 Lexus GS 350 Best Large Car Toyota Avalon Dodge Charger Best Luxury Large Car Audi A7 Acura RLX Best Minivan Toyota Sienna Honda Odyssey Best Wagon Subaru Impreza Kia Soul Best Luxury Wagon Mercedes-Benz E-Class Volvo V60 Best Sports Car Ford Mustang Chevrolet Camaro Best Luxury Sports Car Porsche 911 Chevrolet Corvette Best Convertible Mazda MX-5 Miata Ford Mustang Best Luxury Convertible Chevrolet Corvette Porsche 911 Best Electric Car Tesla Model S Tesla Model 3 Best Electric SUV Tesla Model X – Best Hybrid Car Toyota Prius Toyota Camry Hybrid Best Luxury Hybrid Car Lexus ES 300h Lincoln MKZ Hybrid Best Hybrid SUV Toyota Highlander Hybrid Subaru Crosstrek Best Luxury Hybrid SUV Lexus RX 450h Lexus NX 300h

