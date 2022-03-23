This Is the Country With the Most Powerful Police Cars

Many police cars in America are vehicles modified by such major manufacturers as Chevy, Chrysler and Ford. Among those the public is most likely to see are the Dodge Charger, Chevy Tahoe and Ford Interceptor. They have been modified with police equipment, more powerful engines and even special tires. Of course, each has special electronics for communication and radar to detect speeding cars.

Police cars are used in a wide array of circumstances. In New York City, most patrol city streets. Many state police cars are meant primarily to work on widely traveled roads.

The primary purpose of The Global Police Index by auto dealer Peter Vardy is to examine police car fleets by country: “Across different countries lies a varied range of police cars and specifications, ranging from an army of standard patrol cars such as the Citroën C4 to sought-after supercars like the Lamborghini Huracán.” The methodology was based primarily on engine size. The highest possible score was 100.

Australia topped the list: “Equipped with the BMW 750d, which scored 95.6 out of 100 points, Australian police cars have been respected and loathed equally for their execution. The high-performance, but factory-spec, 750d is no exception.” The top speed of the car is 155 miles per hour. BMWs are usually very expensive, which raises a budget question.



These are the best and worst police car fleets by country:

Country Model Score Australia BMW 750d 95.6 United Arab Emirates BMW 5 Series 94.0 Panama Ford Taurus 90.0 Belgium Audi A4 88.4 Lithuania Audi A6 84.8 Netherlands Volkswagen Golf 84.4 South Africa Volkswagen Golf 84.4 Canada Ford Explorer 84.0 Israel Skoda Superb 80.0 Qatar Nissan Patrol 78.8

Country Model Score Romania Dacia Logan 4.0 Colombia Renault Duster 6.8 Thailand Toyota Corolla 14.0 Philippines Toyota Corolla 14.0 Spain Citroen C4 18.0 United Kingdom Vauxhall Astra 19.2 Singapore Chevrolet Cruze 19.6 Argentina Ford Focus MK2 32.4 South Korea Hyundai Sonata 35.2 Malaysia Honda Civic Sedan 36.4



