Amazon Web Services Appears To Still Support Russian Customers

We asked Amazon Web Services if they had ended contracts with customers in Russia.

Here is the exchange:

First 24/7 Wall St. email to Amazon Web Service–“Have you shut off AWS access from Russia?

From Casey McGee at Amazon: Please see the following blog posts https://www.aboutamazon.com/news/community/amazons-assistance-in-ukraine#March8

From those blogs:

We’ve suspended shipment of retail products to customers based in Russia and Belarus, and we will no longer be accepting new Russia and Belarus-based AWS customers and Amazon third-party sellers. March 8

Unlike other U.S. technology providers, AWS has no data centers, infrastructure, or offices in Russia, and we have a long-standing policy of not doing business with the Russian government. We have also stopped allowing new sign-ups for AWS in Russia and Belarus. March 4

24/7 Wall St. response–“What about current AWS customers?”

The final response from Casey McGee–“The blogs from March 4th and March 8th are the extent of our comments at this time.”

The final 24/7 Wall St. email–“So, it is fair to say current customers have access to the service?”

A number of American companies have completely shuttered or abandoned their businesses in Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine. These include Ford, BMW, Disney, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, and Exxon.

Amazon does say it will cut off clients “using AWS services to threaten, incite, promote or actively encourage violence, terrorism or other serious harm.”