The 10 Most Corrupt Countries on Earth Lauren DeCicca / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Corruption is more than just greedy politicians lining their pockets with government funds. It involves elected officials granting favors to friends and allies, companies receiving generous tax breaks and special privileges, and people of any class and group escaping justice for crimes.

Corruption doesn’t have to involve grand world-conquering campaigns, either. Even noble goals, when achieved using corrupt policies and practices, degrade the effectiveness of our justice system and erode the rights of people everywhere. Escaping punishment in the name of nationalism, religion, or other beliefs and values is still corruption, no matter how we frame it.

There is a strong correlation between political corruption and poverty. As corruption increases, the poor get poorer as the rich maintain their hold on power.

When we treat even one person differently than someone else, allowing them rights and privileges, or evading justice because it serves the greater good, we all pay the price. So, which are the most corrupt countries in the world, and why are they so corrupt?

Background on This List

The information from this list was taken from Transparency International, which publishes an annual list of the ranking of every county based on their corruption score. This list is called the Corruption Perceptions Index. This list is among the most reputable and reliable measures of corruption around the world.

The corruption score is calculated using at least three data sources from over a dozen corruption surveys and assessments. Among the data sources are the World Economic Forum and the World Bank. Corruption scores are calculated every year, with a score of 100 being corruption-free and a score of 0 being the most corrupt.

A variety of factors contribute to a country’s corruption score, all stemming from various forms of corruption and the weakening or destroying of the justice system.

For example, the United States currently has a score of 69, making it tied for 24th position with Barbados. This score plummeted from a recent high of 76 in 2015 to a low of 67 in 2020 and 2021 during the Trump administration, during which corruption increased.

No country currently has a score of 100. Denmark has the highest score of 90.

#10 Turkmenistan

Corruption score : 18

Score change : -1

Turkmenistan is actually tied with Libya for this ranking, but as its corruption score is falling and Libya’s is rising, it is likely Turkmenistan will retain this position. The organization Crude Accountability has called Turkmenistan’s government a blatant and open kleptocracy, which is a form of government in which officials steal money from their people simply to enrich themselves.

A Government of Bribery

There is rampant bribery in the country for education officials and law enforcement. The Minister of Internal Affairs was imprisoned for corruption and the Deputy Prime Minister for Education and Science was removed from office because of his inability to combat the corruption in his department.

#9 Republic of Equatorial Guinea

Corruption score : 17

Score change : 0

A small country on the west coast of Africa, Equatorial Guinea remains near the bottom of the corruption list mostly due to the actions of President Obiang Nguema and his party. Nguema has been called one of the planet’s “most kleptocratic living autocrats” by Freedom House. He has openly flaunted the election rules of his country and introduced a new constitution that allowed himself and his allies to remain in power.

A Country Suffering From Colonialism

Equatorial Guinea only gained independence from Spain in 1968, which contributed to much of its economic struggles and corruption today as former colonial powers abandon their colonies and refused to help them in their post-independence fight.

#8 Republic of Haiti

Corruption score : 17

Score change : 0

To its everlasting credit, Haiti is the only Western Hemisphere country to successfully stage a slave revolution, but successive dictatorships and deep corruption have detracted from that glorious achievement.

Haiti is Suffering from Stolen Money

Previous administrations have stolen hundreds of millions from their government and from the US treasury. They also stole hundreds of millions from their own citizen through a variety of schemes to enrich themselves.

Haiti has undergone 32 coups and the last president was assassinated in 2021.

#7 Republic of Nicaragua

Corruption score : 17

Score change : -2

Nicaragua’s corruption score has fallen consistently ever since the election of Daniel Ortega in 2006. Multiple organizations have reported on the systemic elimination of individual rights in the country under his administration. This includes arbitrary detentions and arrests of political opponents and candidates.

Rampant Corruption in Nicaragua

Originally, the Nicaraguan president could only serve one five-year term. Ortega had this restriction removed and has been reelected through blatant fraud, voter intimidation, and political arrests. He was elected to his fourth term in 2021. Independent reporters and observers were banned from election polls, and the United States, OAS, and European Union have all called the latest election a sham.

#6 Democratic People’s Republic of Korea

Corruption score : 17

Score change : 0

It is technically possible to have a totalitarian dictatorship and cult of personality around a political leader without rampant corruption, but it hasn’t happened yet, and North Korea continues the trend.

North Korea has one of the most terrible human rights records of all existing countries. All elections within the country are unfair and determined ahead of time. According to the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, North Korea practices “systematic, widespread and gross human rights violations” […] “the gravity, scale and nature of these violations reveal a state that does not have any parallel in the contemporary world”.

A Government of Terror

Human Rights Watch said that the North Korean people are “some of the world’s most brutalized people”. All aspects of life in North Korea are strictly and severely controlled by the government.

Any attempt to justify North Korea’s behavior or humanize its leaders are attempts to normalize brutal sexual violence, slavery, and inhumane government practices.

#5 Republic of Yemen

Corruption score : 16

Score change : 0

There have been many street protests as a result of ongoing political crises ever since 2011. Current President Saleh tried to eliminate the restrictions on presidential terms, and multiple opposition groups rose up in an ongoing civil war.

An Ongoing Humanitarian Disaster

The country is now considered to be experiencing a humanitarian disaster as a result of the conflict, making it one of the least-developed countries on Earth and one of the poorest. The fight for power, rampant poverty, and disregard for human rights is a fertile place for corruption to thrive.

#4 Republic of South Sudan

Corruption score : 13

Score change : 0

South Sudan achieved autonomy from Sudan in 2005 and finally declared independence in 2011. Its short existence has been filled with civil war, ethnic conflict, and blatant human rights abuses. South Sudan inherited the legacy of British colonialism which has left it without the infrastructure and natural resources that would have helped it be successful.



Another Casualty of Colonialism

The government has struggled to maintain control of the country through legal and ethical means. This includes killing journalists, abolishing parts of the government, mass killings, and more. Even the CIA predicts that the next genocide will probably happen in South Sudan.

#3 Syrian Arab Republic

Corruption score : 13

Score change : 0

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad inherited the presidency from his father and continues the cult of personality that surrounds the al-Assad family. His totalitarian regime has been condemned for human rights abuses, extreme censorship, political repression, disappearances, mass murders, summary executions, chemical attacks, war crimes, and more. Syria violently suppressed the Arab Spring protests during the 2011 revolution.

War Crimes to Maintain Power

The Assad regime introduced a new constitution, without input from other government officials, that increased the power of his regime and continues to require political parties to get authorization from Assad’s Ba’athist political committee. Freedom House calls Syria the “Worst of the Worst” of all “not free” countries with a score of 1/100, tied only with South Sudan.

The judicial system in Syria is not independent and all judges and prosecutors are appointed by the Ba’ath party. Assad abolished Syria’s supreme court in 2011. Their elections are complete shams including rigging and no registration or verification systems.

#2 Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela

Corruption score : 13

Score change : -1

Venezuela is currently in crisis following the 2013 Venezuelan presidential election which led to massive protests against its regression into an authoritarian state that has increased economic inequality in the country.

Corruption Fueled by Drugs

Much of the corruption in Venezuela is tied to drug trafficking and Colombian cocaine. Many elected officials and military officers are involved in the illegal trade industry.

The World Justice Project ranked Venezuela as the most corrupt country out of 99 on its Rule of Law Index in 2014.

#1 Federal Republic of Somalia

Corruption score : 11

Score change : -1

As is the case with most countries on this list, Somalia’s corruption problems have deep roots in colonialism and U.S. military intervention. Somalia used to be a colony of the United Kingdom until they achieved independence in 1960. During this time, however, the British gave much of Somalia’s land to neighboring countries, further destroying the country and hindering future efforts at stability.



A County Hamstrung by Colonialism

Somalia is one of the least-developed countries in the world, plagued by poverty and civil war. Ongoing conflict has allowed corruption to grow unchecked as the government struggles to reunite the country. After the United States intervened to defeat Islamist forces, the U.S. subsequently abandoned the country and issued an arms embargo. Other countries also failed to support the democratic government which made it much more difficult for Somalia to end the conflict and save the country.

