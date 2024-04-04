The Most Corrupt Countries in the World Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock.com

When corruption is ingrained in society, government, law, and institutions, it can hinder a country’s development and cause poverty. Unfortunately, according to Transparency International, there has been a global decline in justice and the rule of law since 2016, and both factors are essential for preventing corruption at both the national and international levels.

In fact, according to the organization’s Corruption Perception Index, only 28 of the 180 countries measured have improved their corruption levels over the last 12 years, while 34 countries have significantly worsened. Moreover, more than two-thirds of countries score below 50 out of 100, indicative of serious corruption problems, and the global average is stuck at only 43.

To find the most corrupt countries in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from Transparency International’s 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index. The CPI measure reflects perceived levels of public sector corruption ranging from 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean). Of the 180 countries ranked by the CPI, we listed the 45 highly corrupt countries – those that have a CPI score of 28 or less. Population, GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars, and life expectancy at birth data came from the World Bank. The CPI notes it “aggregates data from several different sources that capture perceptions among businesspeople and country experts of the level of corruption in the public sector.”

Among Transparency International’s 45 countries at the bottom of its 2023 index, 22 are in the vast sub-Saharan region of Africa. Eight countries are in the Asia Pacific region, seven in the Americas, six in the Middle East & North Africa regions, and six are in Eastern Europe & Central Asia. No country on this list is from Western Europe & the EU. And while the Americas encompass North America, no country on this list is from North America. The U.S. ranks as 24th least corrupt. (Also see, The Most Miserable Countries in the World.)

Except for Russia, none of the most corrupt countries have a higher GDP per capita than the global average of nearly $12,700, and many rank among the poorest countries. Similarly, only eight countries have an average life at expectancy at birth longer than the world average of 71.3 years.

At the absolute bottom are Somalia (11), Venezuela (13), Syria (13), South Sudan (13), and Yemen (16). Except for Venezuela, these countries are mired in conflict and civil war. Yemen, one of the poorest and least developed countries in the world, has been embroiled in civil war since 2014, while Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011.

In South Sudan, meanwhile, conflict between government, opposing forces, and their respective allied militias, continues as authorities fail to ensure accountability for grave violations. And in Somalia, “The conflicts affecting Somalia are deeply rooted in its history and continue to shape the country’s destiny,” says the Red Cross. In Venezuela, a socioeconomic and political crisis began during the presidency of Hugo Chávez and has worsened since.

48. Papua New Guinea

Region: Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific Corruption perception index, 2023: 29 out of 100 (tied)

29 out of 100 (tied) Decade change in corruption: 4 points improvement

4 points improvement GDP per capita2022: $3,116 (#120 highest out of 175 countries)

$3,116 (#120 highest out of 175 countries) Life expectancy, 2021: 65.4 years (#136 highest out of 180 countries)

65.4 years (#136 highest out of 180 countries) Total population, 2022: 10,142,619

47. Bolivia

Region: Americas

Americas Corruption perception index, 2023: 29 out of 100 (tied)

29 out of 100 (tied) Decade change in corruption: 5 points decline

5 points decline GDP per capita2022: $3,600 (#113 highest out of 175 countries)

$3,600 (#113 highest out of 175 countries) Life expectancy, 2021: 63.6 years (#143 highest out of 180 countries)

63.6 years (#143 highest out of 180 countries) Total population, 2022: 12,224,110

46. Pakistan

Region: Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific Corruption perception index, 2023: 29 out of 100 (tied)

29 out of 100 (tied) Decade change in corruption: 1 points improvement

1 points improvement GDP per capita2022: $1,589 (#142 highest out of 175 countries)

$1,589 (#142 highest out of 175 countries) Life expectancy, 2021: 66.1 years (#131 highest out of 180 countries)

66.1 years (#131 highest out of 180 countries) Total population, 2022: 235,824,862

45. Gabon

Region: sub-Saharan Africa

sub-Saharan Africa Corruption perception index, 2023: 28 out of 100 (tied)

28 out of 100 (tied) Decade change in corruption: 6 points decline

6 points decline GDP per capita, 2022: $8,820 (#73 highest out of 175 countries)

$8,820 (#73 highest out of 175 countries) Life expectancy, 2021: 66 years (#133 highest out of 180 countries)

66 years (#133 highest out of 180 countries) Total population, 2022: 2,388,992

44. Paraguay

Region: Americas

Americas Corruption perception index, 2023: 28 out of 100 (tied)

28 out of 100 (tied) Decade change in corruption: 4 points improvement

4 points improvement GDP per capita, 2022: $6,153 (#91 highest out of 175 countries)

$6,153 (#91 highest out of 175 countries) Life expectancy, 2021: 70 years (#107 highest out of 180 countries)

70 years (#107 highest out of 180 countries) Total population, 2022: 6,780,744

43. Laos

Region: Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific Corruption perception index, 2023: 28 out of 100 (tied)

28 out of 100 (tied) Decade change in corruption: 2 points improvement

2 points improvement GDP per capita, 2022: $2,054 (#136 highest out of 175 countries)

$2,054 (#136 highest out of 175 countries) Life expectancy, 2021: 68 years (#122 highest out of 180 countries)

68 years (#122 highest out of 180 countries) Total population, 2022: 7,529,475

42. Mali

Region: sub-Saharan Africa

sub-Saharan Africa Corruption perception index, 2023: 28 out of 100 (tied)

28 out of 100 (tied) Decade change in corruption: 0 points improvement

0 points improvement GDP per capita, 2022: $833 (#158 highest out of 175 countries)

$833 (#158 highest out of 175 countries) Life expectancy, 2021: 59 years (#171 highest out of 180 countries)

59 years (#171 highest out of 180 countries) Total population, 2022: 22,593,590

41. Cameroon

Region: sub-Saharan Africa

sub-Saharan Africa Corruption perception index, 2023: 27 out of 100

27 out of 100 Decade change in corruption: 2 points improvement

2 points improvement GDP per capita, 2022: $1,563 (#143 highest out of 175 countries)

$1,563 (#143 highest out of 175 countries) Life expectancy, 2021: 60 years (#162 highest out of 180 countries)

60 years (#162 highest out of 180 countries) Total population, 2022: 27,914,536

40. Kyrgyzstan

Region: Eastern Europe & Central Asia

Eastern Europe & Central Asia Corruption perception index, 2023: 26 out of 100 (tied)

26 out of 100 (tied) Decade change in corruption: 2 points improvement

2 points improvement GDP per capita, 2022: $1,655 (#140 highest out of 175 countries)

$1,655 (#140 highest out of 175 countries) Life expectancy, 2021: 72 years (#91 highest out of 180 countries)

72 years (#91 highest out of 180 countries) Total population, 2022: 6,974,900

39. Guinea

Region: sub-Saharan Africa

sub-Saharan Africa Corruption perception index, 2023: 26 out of 100 (tied)

26 out of 100 (tied) Decade change in corruption: 2 points improvement

2 points improvement GDP per capita, 2022: $1,515 (#144 highest out of 175 countries)

$1,515 (#144 highest out of 175 countries) Life expectancy, 2021: 59 years (#172 highest out of 180 countries)

59 years (#172 highest out of 180 countries) Total population, 2022: 13,859,341

38. Uganda

Region: sub-Saharan Africa

sub-Saharan Africa Corruption perception index, 2023: 26 out of 100 (tied)

26 out of 100 (tied) Decade change in corruption: 0 points improvement

0 points improvement GDP per capita, 2022: $964 (#156 highest out of 175 countries)

$964 (#156 highest out of 175 countries) Life expectancy, 2021: 63 years (#148 highest out of 180 countries)

63 years (#148 highest out of 180 countries) Total population, 2022: 47,249,585

37. Russia

Region: Eastern Europe & Central Asia

Eastern Europe & Central Asia Corruption perception index, 2023: 26 out of 100 (tied)

26 out of 100 (tied) Decade change in corruption: 2 points decline

2 points decline GDP per capita, 2022: $15,271 (#54 highest out of 175 countries)

$15,271 (#54 highest out of 175 countries) Life expectancy, 2021: 69 years (#116 highest out of 180 countries)

69 years (#116 highest out of 180 countries) Total population, 2022: 144,236,933

36. Liberia

Region: sub-Saharan Africa

sub-Saharan Africa Corruption perception index, 2023: 25 out of 100 (tied)

25 out of 100 (tied) Decade change in corruption: 13 points decline

13 points decline GDP per capita, 2022: $755 (#162 highest out of 175 countries)

$755 (#162 highest out of 175 countries) Life expectancy, 2021: 61 years (#160 highest out of 180 countries)

61 years (#160 highest out of 180 countries) Total population, 2022: 5,302,681

35. Madagascar

Region: sub-Saharan Africa

sub-Saharan Africa Corruption perception index, 2023: 25 out of 100 (tied)

25 out of 100 (tied) Decade change in corruption: 3 points decline

3 points decline GDP per capita, 2022: $517 (#170 highest out of 175 countries)

$517 (#170 highest out of 175 countries) Life expectancy, 2021: 64 years (#139 highest out of 180 countries)

64 years (#139 highest out of 180 countries) Total population, 2022: 29,611,714

34. Mozambique

Region: sub-Saharan Africa

sub-Saharan Africa Corruption perception index, 2023: 25 out of 100 (tied)

25 out of 100 (tied) Decade change in corruption: 5 points decline

5 points decline GDP per capita, 2022: $558 (#169 highest out of 175 countries)

$558 (#169 highest out of 175 countries) Life expectancy, 2021: 59 years (#166 highest out of 180 countries)

59 years (#166 highest out of 180 countries) Total population, 2022: 32,969,518

33. Nigeria

Region: sub-Saharan Africa

sub-Saharan Africa Corruption perception index, 2023: 25 out of 100 (tied)

25 out of 100 (tied) Decade change in corruption: 0 points improvement

0 points improvement GDP per capita, 2022: $2,163 (#133 highest out of 175 countries)

$2,163 (#133 highest out of 175 countries) Life expectancy, 2021: 53 years (#179 highest out of 180 countries)

53 years (#179 highest out of 180 countries) Total population, 2022: 218,541,212

32. Lebanon

Region: Middle East & North Africa

Middle East & North Africa Corruption perception index, 2023: 24 out of 100 (tied)

24 out of 100 (tied) Decade change in corruption: 4 points decline

4 points decline GDP per capita, 2021: $4,136 (#109 highest out of 175 countries)

$4,136 (#109 highest out of 175 countries) Life expectancy, 2021: 75 years (#56 highest out of 180 countries)

75 years (#56 highest out of 180 countries) Total population, 2022: 5,489,739

31. Central African Republic

Region: sub-Saharan Africa

sub-Saharan Africa Corruption perception index, 2023: 24 out of 100 (tied)

24 out of 100 (tied) Decade change in corruption: 1 points decline

1 points decline GDP per capita, 2022: $427 (#172 highest out of 175 countries)

$427 (#172 highest out of 175 countries) Life expectancy, 2021: 54 years (#177 highest out of 180 countries)

54 years (#177 highest out of 180 countries) Total population, 2022: 5,579,144

30. Zimbabwe

Region: sub-Saharan Africa

sub-Saharan Africa Corruption perception index, 2023: 24 out of 100 (tied)

24 out of 100 (tied) Decade change in corruption: 3 points improvement

3 points improvement GDP per capita, 2022: $1,677 (#139 highest out of 175 countries)

$1,677 (#139 highest out of 175 countries) Life expectancy, 2021: 59 years (#169 highest out of 180 countries)

59 years (#169 highest out of 180 countries) Total population, 2022: 16,320,537

29. Iran

Region: Middle East & North Africa

Middle East & North Africa Corruption perception index, 2023: 24 out of 100 (tied)

24 out of 100 (tied) Decade change in corruption: 1 points decline

1 points decline GDP per capita, 2022: $4,670 (#103 highest out of 175 countries)

$4,670 (#103 highest out of 175 countries) Life expectancy, 2021: 74 years (#66 highest out of 180 countries)

74 years (#66 highest out of 180 countries) Total population, 2022: 88,550,570

28. Bangladesh

Region: Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific Corruption perception index, 2023: 24 out of 100 (tied)

24 out of 100 (tied) Decade change in corruption: 3 points decline

3 points decline GDP per capita, 2022: $2,688 (#123 highest out of 175 countries)

$2,688 (#123 highest out of 175 countries) Life expectancy, 2021: 72 years (#85 highest out of 180 countries)

72 years (#85 highest out of 180 countries) Total population, 2022: 171,186,372

27. Azerbaijan

Region: Eastern Europe & Central Asia

Eastern Europe & Central Asia Corruption perception index, 2023: 23 out of 100 (tied)

23 out of 100 (tied) Decade change in corruption: 5 points decline

5 points decline GDP per capita, 2022: $7,762 (#77 highest out of 175 countries)

$7,762 (#77 highest out of 175 countries) Life expectancy, 2021: 69 years (#115 highest out of 180 countries)

69 years (#115 highest out of 180 countries) Total population, 2022: 10,141,756

26. Honduras

Region: Americas

Americas Corruption perception index, 2023: 23 out of 100 (tied)

23 out of 100 (tied) Decade change in corruption: 3 points decline

3 points decline GDP per capita, 2022: $3,040 (#121 highest out of 175 countries)

$3,040 (#121 highest out of 175 countries) Life expectancy, 2021: 70 years (#111 highest out of 180 countries)

70 years (#111 highest out of 180 countries) Total population, 2022: 10,432,860

25. Guatemala

Region: Americas

Americas Corruption perception index, 2023: 23 out of 100 (tied)

23 out of 100 (tied) Decade change in corruption: 6 points decline

6 points decline GDP per capita, 2022: $5,473 (#96 highest out of 175 countries)

$5,473 (#96 highest out of 175 countries) Life expectancy, 2021: 69 years (#119 highest out of 180 countries)

69 years (#119 highest out of 180 countries) Total population, 2022: 17,357,886

24. Iraq

Region: Middle East & North Africa

Middle East & North Africa Corruption perception index, 2023: 23 out of 100 (tied)

23 out of 100 (tied) Decade change in corruption: 7 points improvement

7 points improvement GDP per capita, 2022: $5,937 (#93 highest out of 175 countries)

$5,937 (#93 highest out of 175 countries) Life expectancy, 2021: 70 years (#104 highest out of 180 countries)

70 years (#104 highest out of 180 countries) Total population, 2022: 44,496,122

23. Guinea-Bissau

Region: sub-Saharan Africa

sub-Saharan Africa Corruption perception index, 2023: 22 out of 100 (tied)

22 out of 100 (tied) Decade change in corruption: 3 points improvement

3 points improvement GDP per capita, 2022: $776 (#161 highest out of 175 countries)

$776 (#161 highest out of 175 countries) Life expectancy, 2021: 60 years (#165 highest out of 180 countries)

60 years (#165 highest out of 180 countries) Total population, 2022: 2,105,566

22. Congo

Region: sub-Saharan Africa

sub-Saharan Africa Corruption perception index, 2023: 22 out of 100 (tied)

22 out of 100 (tied) Decade change in corruption: 0 points improvement

0 points improvement GDP per capita, 2022: $2,649 (#124 highest out of 175 countries)

$2,649 (#124 highest out of 175 countries) Life expectancy, 2021: 64 years (#144 highest out of 180 countries)

64 years (#144 highest out of 180 countries) Total population, 2022: 5,970,424

21. Cambodia

Region: Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific Corruption perception index, 2023: 22 out of 100 (tied)

22 out of 100 (tied) Decade change in corruption: 2 points improvement

2 points improvement GDP per capita, 2022: $1,760 (#137 highest out of 175 countries)

$1,760 (#137 highest out of 175 countries) Life expectancy, 2021: 70 years (#114 highest out of 180 countries)

70 years (#114 highest out of 180 countries) Total population, 2022: 16,767,842

20. Eritrea

Region: sub-Saharan Africa

sub-Saharan Africa Corruption perception index, 2023: 21 out of 100

21 out of 100 Decade change in corruption: 1 points improvement

1 points improvement GDP per capita: N/A

N/A Life expectancy, 2021: 67 years (#129 highest out of 180 countries)

67 years (#129 highest out of 180 countries) Total population, 2022: 3,684,032

19. Comoros

Region: sub-Saharan Africa

sub-Saharan Africa Corruption perception index, 2023: 20 out of 100 (tied)

20 out of 100 (tied) Decade change in corruption: 8 points decline

8 points decline GDP per capita, 2022: $1,485 (#145 highest out of 175 countries)

$1,485 (#145 highest out of 175 countries) Life expectancy, 2021: 63 years (#145 highest out of 180 countries)

63 years (#145 highest out of 180 countries) Total population, 2022: 836,774

18. Tajikistan

Region: Eastern Europe & Central Asia

Eastern Europe & Central Asia Corruption perception index, 2023: 20 out of 100 (tied)

20 out of 100 (tied) Decade change in corruption: 2 points decline

2 points decline GDP per capita, 2022: $1,054 (#152 highest out of 175 countries)

$1,054 (#152 highest out of 175 countries) Life expectancy, 2021: 72 years (#95 highest out of 180 countries)

72 years (#95 highest out of 180 countries) Total population, 2022: 9,952,787

17. Burundi

Region: sub-Saharan Africa

sub-Saharan Africa Corruption perception index, 2023: 20 out of 100 (tied)

20 out of 100 (tied) Decade change in corruption: 1 points decline

1 points decline GDP per capita, 2022: $259 (#175 highest out of 175 countries)

$259 (#175 highest out of 175 countries) Life expectancy, 2021: 62 years (#153 highest out of 180 countries)

62 years (#153 highest out of 180 countries) Total population, 2022: 12,889,576

16. Chad

Region: sub-Saharan Africa

sub-Saharan Africa Corruption perception index, 2023: 20 out of 100 (tied)

20 out of 100 (tied) Decade change in corruption: 1 points improvement

1 points improvement GDP per capita, 2022: $717 (#163 highest out of 175 countries)

$717 (#163 highest out of 175 countries) Life expectancy, 2021: 53 years (#180 highest out of 180 countries)

53 years (#180 highest out of 180 countries) Total population, 2022: 17,723,315

15. Afghanistan

Region: Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific Corruption perception index, 2023: 20 out of 100 (tied)

20 out of 100 (tied) Decade change in corruption: 12 points improvement

12 points improvement GDP per capita, 2021: $356 (#174 highest out of 175 countries)

$356 (#174 highest out of 175 countries) Life expectancy, 2021: 62 years (#152 highest out of 180 countries)

62 years (#152 highest out of 180 countries) Total population, 2022: 41,128,771

14. Sudan

Region: sub-Saharan Africa

sub-Saharan Africa Corruption perception index, 2023: 20 out of 100 (tied)

20 out of 100 (tied) Decade change in corruption: 9 points improvement

9 points improvement GDP per capita, 2022: $1,102 (#151 highest out of 175 countries)

$1,102 (#151 highest out of 175 countries) Life expectancy, 2021: 65 years (#137 highest out of 180 countries)

65 years (#137 highest out of 180 countries) Total population, 2022: 46,874,204

13. Myanmar

Region: Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific Corruption perception index, 2023: 20 out of 100 (tied)

20 out of 100 (tied) Decade change in corruption: 1 points decline

1 points decline GDP per capita, 2022: $1,149 (#150 highest out of 175 countries)

$1,149 (#150 highest out of 175 countries) Life expectancy, 2021: 66 years (#135 highest out of 180 countries)

66 years (#135 highest out of 180 countries) Total population, 2022: 54,179,306

12. Democratic Republic of the Congo

Region: sub-Saharan Africa

sub-Saharan Africa Corruption perception index, 2023: 20 out of 100 (tied)

20 out of 100 (tied) Decade change in corruption: 2 points decline

2 points decline GDP per capita, 2022: $654 (#164 highest out of 175 countries)

$654 (#164 highest out of 175 countries) Life expectancy, 2021: 59 years (#170 highest out of 180 countries)

59 years (#170 highest out of 180 countries) Total population, 2022: 99,010,212

11. Turkmenistan

Region: Eastern Europe & Central Asia

Eastern Europe & Central Asia Corruption perception index, 2023: 18 out of 100 (tied)

18 out of 100 (tied) Decade change in corruption: 1 points improvement

1 points improvement GDP per capita, 2022: $8,793 (#74 highest out of 175 countries)

$8,793 (#74 highest out of 175 countries) Life expectancy, 2021: 69 years (#118 highest out of 180 countries)

69 years (#118 highest out of 180 countries) Total population, 2022: 6,430,770

10. Libya

Region: Middle East & North Africa

Middle East & North Africa Corruption perception index, 2023: 18 out of 100 (tied)

18 out of 100 (tied) Decade change in corruption: 3 points improvement

3 points improvement GDP per capita, 2022: $6,716 (#86 highest out of 175 countries)

$6,716 (#86 highest out of 175 countries) Life expectancy, 2021: 72 years (#90 highest out of 180 countries)

72 years (#90 highest out of 180 countries) Total population, 2022: 6,812,341

9. Equatorial Guinea

Region: sub-Saharan Africa

sub-Saharan Africa Corruption perception index, 2023: 17 out of 100 (tied)

17 out of 100 (tied) Decade change in corruption: 2 points decline

2 points decline GDP per capita, 2022: $7,182 (#80 highest out of 175 countries)

$7,182 (#80 highest out of 175 countries) Life expectancy, 2021: 61 years (#161 highest out of 180 countries)

61 years (#161 highest out of 180 countries) Total population, 2022: 1,674,908

8. Nicaragua

Region: Americas

Americas Corruption perception index, 2023: 17 out of 100 (tied)

17 out of 100 (tied) Decade change in corruption: 11 points decline

11 points decline GDP per capita, 2022: $2,255 (#129 highest out of 175 countries)

$2,255 (#129 highest out of 175 countries) Life expectancy, 2021: 74 years (#67 highest out of 180 countries)

74 years (#67 highest out of 180 countries) Total population, 2022: 6,948,392

7. Haiti

Region: Americas

Americas Corruption perception index, 2023: 17 out of 100 (tied)

17 out of 100 (tied) Decade change in corruption: 2 points decline

2 points decline GDP per capita, 2022: $1,748 (#138 highest out of 175 countries)

$1,748 (#138 highest out of 175 countries) Life expectancy, 2021: 63 years (#146 highest out of 180 countries)

63 years (#146 highest out of 180 countries) Total population, 2022: 11,584,996

6. Korea, North

Region: Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific Corruption perception index, 2023: 17 out of 100 (tied)

17 out of 100 (tied) Decade change in corruption: 9 points improvement

9 points improvement GDP per capita: N/A

N/A Life expectancy, 2021: 73 years (#75 highest out of 180 countries)

73 years (#75 highest out of 180 countries) Total population, 2022: 26,069,416

5. Yemen

Region: Middle East & North Africa

Middle East & North Africa Corruption perception index, 2023: 16 out of 100

16 out of 100 Decade change in corruption: 2 points decline

2 points decline GDP per capita, 2022: $650 (#165 highest out of 175 countries)

$650 (#165 highest out of 175 countries) Life expectancy, 2021: 64 years (#142 highest out of 180 countries)

64 years (#142 highest out of 180 countries) Total population, 2022: 33,696,614

4. South Sudan

Region: sub-Saharan Africa

sub-Saharan Africa Corruption perception index, 2023: 13 out of 100 (tied)

13 out of 100 (tied) Decade change in corruption: 1 points decline

1 points decline GDP per capita: N/A

N/A Life expectancy, 2021: 55 years (#176 highest out of 180 countries)

55 years (#176 highest out of 180 countries) Total population, 2022: 10,913,164

3. Syria

Region: Middle East & North Africa

Middle East & North Africa Corruption perception index, 2023: 13 out of 100 (tied)

13 out of 100 (tied) Decade change in corruption: 4 points decline

4 points decline GDP per capita, 2021: $421 (#173 highest out of 175 countries)

$421 (#173 highest out of 175 countries) Life expectancy, 2021: 72 years (#88 highest out of 180 countries)

72 years (#88 highest out of 180 countries) Total population, 2022: 22,125,249

2. Venezuela

Region: Americas

Americas Corruption perception index, 2023: 13 out of 100 (tied)

13 out of 100 (tied) Decade change in corruption: 7 points decline

7 points decline GDP per capita: N/A

N/A Life expectancy, 2021: 71 years (#101 highest out of 180 countries)

71 years (#101 highest out of 180 countries) Total population, 2022: 28,301,696

1. Somalia

Region: sub-Saharan Africa

sub-Saharan Africa Corruption perception index, 2023: 11 out of 100

11 out of 100 Decade change in corruption: 3 points improvement

3 points improvement GDP per capita, 2022: $592 (#167 highest out of 175 countries)

$592 (#167 highest out of 175 countries) Life expectancy, 2021: 55 years (#175 highest out of 180 countries)

55 years (#175 highest out of 180 countries) Total population, 2022: 17,597,511

