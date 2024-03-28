It Costs Over $90,000 to Attend This University Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

The average cost of tuition, room, board, books, and supplies at a U.S. four-year college was $36,436. This included both public and private universities. At some of the most elite universities, the number is much higher. (See which are America’s top colleges and universities.)

A CNN report on college costs said, “For the 2024-2025 school year, Tufts’ estimates of expenses for undergraduate programs reaches nearly $96,000, trumping Wellesley — which comes in at about $92,000. “

Tufts supplies a 2024-2025 Estimate of Expenses (Undergraduate Programs). This document has been created so that students and their families can demonstrate they can afford the one-year costs. This can include family bank statements, proof of loans, and scholarship money.

Tufts’s estimate of one year of expenses is $95,888. This includes $68,946 for tuition and $18,588 for food and housing.

Oddly, Tufts is considered a good school but not an elite one. It ranks number 40 in the U.S. News Best Colleges list, barely mediocre.

