This Is The NFL's Greenest Stadium

A large number of Americans and American businesses have joined the “green” movement. This has been accelerated by global warming and the resulting climate change. It would have been unimaginable two decades ago that people would have solar panels on their homes. Mass-produced electric cars were still a thing of the future. Companies began to say they would shrink the use of energy that damages the environment. Major corporations started to publish documents like Apple’s Environmental Progress Report. Apple recently committed that not only would the company be carbon neutral–by 2030 each of its products would be as well.

One of the last places most people would view as candidates for green operations is large stadiums Many are decades old. When new ones are built, there is rarely, if ever, a public plan for how they will be carbon neutral. However, behind the scenes, this has become more and more important to both stadium builders and owners.

Gamblers Pick has released a research report it calls “Greenest NFL Stadiums”. The authors looked at ‘publicly available data and research like LEED certifications, energy-saving practices, and waste reduction techniques.” This included LEED certification, recycling, solar energy, and lighting. The research also included how fans perceived the “greenness” of their stadiums.

Lincoln Financial Field, home to the Philadelphia Eagles, was picked as the greenest stadium in the NFL. It was opened on August 3, 2003. The initial construction cost was $512 million. It was renovated in 2013. It currently seats 69,796 people. The naming rights for the stadium are held by insurance conglomerate Lincoln National Corporation which is headquartered in Radnor which is just outside Philadelphia. Among the reasons it tops the list, according to the report is:

Lincoln Financial Field has a sustainability program that diverts 99% of the waste from landfills, uses water filtration fountains, and reduces plastic usage in favor of wood and corn-based materials.

At the far end of the spectrum is TIAA Bank Field, home of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Built in 1994, and renovated several times, it seats 67,814.