21 Hospitals That Got the Most From $12 Billion HHS COVID-19 Fund Douglas A. McIntyre

A new document from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) shows which hospitals got the most money from the $12 billion COVID-19 High-Impact Allocation fund. The money went to 395 hospitals. The Provider Relief Fund COVID-19 High-Impact Payments were made to the hospitals that “provided inpatient care for 100 or more COVID-19 patients through April 10, 2020.”

The data was provided by the Health Resources and Services Administration from the HHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs.

These 21 hospitals received more than $80 million. Long Island Jewish Medical Center received over $277 million, which was the largest single payout.

Name Location Total Payments Long Island Jewish Medical Center New Hyde Park, NY $277,653,312.42 Holy Name Medical Center (AKA Holy Name Health) Teaneck, NJ $213,428,946.86 Tisch Hospital New York, NY $203,180,446.74 Montefiore Hospital – Moses Campus Bronx, NY $156,708,591.59 NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center New York, NY $152,747,325.41 NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Flushing, NY $143,251,512.11 Mount Sinai Medical Center (AKA the Mount Sinai Hospital) New York, NY $140,754,860.74 Sandra Atlas Bass Heart Hospital at North Shore University Hospital Manhasset, NY $137,531,542.64 Maimonides Medical Center Brooklyn, NY $131,500,615.31 NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center New York, NY $118,647,056.76 NYC Health and Hospitals – Elmhurst (FKA Elmhurst Hospital Center) Elmhurst, NY $111,346,403.33 NYU Winthrop Hospital (FKA Winthrop University Hospital) Mineola, NY $108,038,387.94 Hackensack University Medical Center Hackensack, NJ $98,138,111.89 BronxCare Hospital Center – Fulton Campus Bronx, NY $91,535,709.54 Staten Island University Hospital – South Campus Staten Island, NY $91,357,433.79 Ochsner Medical Center – West Bank Campus Gretna, LA $91,279,199.85 Montefiore Hospital – Einstein Campus (AKA Jack D Weiler Hospital) Bronx, NY $89,200,836.28 St Josephs University Medical Center (FKA St Josephs Regional Medical Center) Paterson, NJ $88,159,157.24 NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital (FKA New York Methodist Hospital) Brooklyn, NY $86,952,150.88 NYC Health and Hospitals – Bellevue (FKA Bellevue Hospital Center) New York, NY $86,705,275.60 Stony Brook University Hospital Stony Brook, NY $83,300,041.29



