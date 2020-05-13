21 Hospitals That Got the Most From $12 Billion HHS COVID-19 Fund
May 13, 2020 7:24 am
A new document from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) shows which hospitals got the most money from the $12 billion COVID-19 High-Impact Allocation fund. The money went to 395 hospitals. The Provider Relief Fund COVID-19 High-Impact Payments were made to the hospitals that “provided inpatient care for 100 or more COVID-19 patients through April 10, 2020.”
The data was provided by the Health Resources and Services Administration from the HHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs.
These 21 hospitals received more than $80 million. Long Island Jewish Medical Center received over $277 million, which was the largest single payout.
|Name
|Location
|Total Payments
|Long Island Jewish Medical Center
|New Hyde Park, NY
|$277,653,312.42
|Holy Name Medical Center (AKA Holy Name Health)
|Teaneck, NJ
|$213,428,946.86
|Tisch Hospital
|New York, NY
|$203,180,446.74
|Montefiore Hospital – Moses Campus
|Bronx, NY
|$156,708,591.59
|NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
|New York, NY
|$152,747,325.41
|NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
|Flushing, NY
|$143,251,512.11
|Mount Sinai Medical Center (AKA the Mount Sinai Hospital)
|New York, NY
|$140,754,860.74
|Sandra Atlas Bass Heart Hospital at North Shore University Hospital
|Manhasset, NY
|$137,531,542.64
|Maimonides Medical Center
|Brooklyn, NY
|$131,500,615.31
|NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
|New York, NY
|$118,647,056.76
|NYC Health and Hospitals – Elmhurst (FKA Elmhurst Hospital Center)
|Elmhurst, NY
|$111,346,403.33
|NYU Winthrop Hospital (FKA Winthrop University Hospital)
|Mineola, NY
|$108,038,387.94
|Hackensack University Medical Center
|Hackensack, NJ
|$98,138,111.89
|BronxCare Hospital Center – Fulton Campus
|Bronx, NY
|$91,535,709.54
|Staten Island University Hospital – South Campus
|Staten Island, NY
|$91,357,433.79
|Ochsner Medical Center – West Bank Campus
|Gretna, LA
|$91,279,199.85
|Montefiore Hospital – Einstein Campus (AKA Jack D Weiler Hospital)
|Bronx, NY
|$89,200,836.28
|St Josephs University Medical Center (FKA St Josephs Regional Medical Center)
|Paterson, NJ
|$88,159,157.24
|NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital (FKA New York Methodist Hospital)
|Brooklyn, NY
|$86,952,150.88
|NYC Health and Hospitals – Bellevue (FKA Bellevue Hospital Center)
|New York, NY
|$86,705,275.60
|Stony Brook University Hospital
|Stony Brook, NY
|$83,300,041.29