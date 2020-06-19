Bing COVID-19 Tracker 6/18/2020 (6:45 AM): Deaths Near Annual Alzheimer’s Total 24/7 Wall St. Staff

According to the Bing COVID-19 Tracker, the number of global cases has reached 8,453,080, up 191,820, a much larger increase than the day before. The daily increase routinely has been above 100,000 recently. While confirmed case growth has slowed in the United States, the United Kingdom, and most of the rest of Europe, it has picked up in Russia, India, and Latin America.

Active cases worldwide number 3,866,350, and they are 46% of the total of confirmed cases worldwide. Total global recovered cases rose by 121,008 to 4,134,210. They have moved well ahead of active cases during the past few days. And global fatal cases hit 452,520, after a 7,052 one-day gain. Deaths are just above 5% of the world’s confirmed cases total. Many experts believe the death count is much too low, largely because many developing nations cannot track or accurately count numbers.

Brazil, the second hardest hit nation after the United States, has 983,359 confirmed cases, a gain of 23,050 in a day. The figure likely will top a million in a few days. The nation reported 47,869 deaths, which is up by 1,204.

Russia, the third hardest hit nation, posted a COVID-19 death increase of 182 to 7,660, and it has 569,063 confirmed cases, a rise of 7,972.

India, the fourth hardest hit country, has a death count of 12,607, up by 332. Confirmed cases added 12,980 to total 381,537. The official Indian figures are almost certainly very low. The nation’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told reporters that he expected the city of Delhi to have 550,000 cases by the end of July. Delhi has a population of 20 million, while India’s population is 1.353 billion. The infection rate across the nation is not uniform, but it is an indication that the confirmed case count for the country could be off.

Total confirmed cases in the United States have hit 2,234,048, a surge of 27,927. That is 27% of the world’s total. The growth in confirmed COVID-19 cases is driven by a rise in several states, including Texas, Florida and California, the three largest states by population. Among them, they have over 27% of the U.S. population. Confirmed cases in California rose by 4,084 to 161,099. The state now ranks third in infections, having recently passed Illinois. In Texas, the confirmed case count has reached 99,851, up by 3,516, and it should pass 100,000 today. Florida has 85,926 confirmed cases, after a one-day gain of 3,207. In New York, the hardest-hit state, confirmed cases reached 385,760, up a modest 618 when compared to California, Texas and Florida.

Active COVID-19 cases in America totaled 1,415,192, and recovered cases were at 698,655, after a jump of 10,601. It continues to be a bad sign that the number of active cases is about twice that of recovered cases.

American coronavirus fatalities hit 120,201, up by 728. The number of deaths per day has been below 1,000 for most of the past two weeks. U.S. deaths are 27% of the world’s total. The carefully followed University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation forecast says U.S. deaths will top 200,000 by October 1.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 121,404 Americans died of Alzheimer’s disease in 2017. It is the sixth-largest cause of death in the nation. COVID-19 has killed nearly as many people since the first reported death on February 6 in Santa Clara County, California.

United Kingdom Gets Some Relief

While the United Kingdom continues to rank sixth among all nations in confirmed cases count, the growth of this number has slowed substantially. The nation has 300,469 confirmed cases, up by 1,218 since yesterday. The rate of new cases per day peaked at 6,201 on May 1. The figure was above 3,000 from March 31 until May 17.

COVID-19 deaths in the United Kingdom have hit 42,288, a gain of 135. The single largest increase in deaths per day was April 24, when the number jumped by 4,129.