It's 122 Degrees In This City Today

Temperatures have set records around the world recently, and the warmest places are routinely over 110 degrees F during the day. Extreme heat, over 120 degrees, is rare, but in this city in Afghanistan, it is 122 F today.

Herat is Afghanistan’s third-largest city with a population of over 400,00. It sits in the western part of the country near the border with Iran. July is usually the hottest month of the year, It is unusual for the temperature to be this high in September. The average high temperature in the city during September averages closer to 90 degrees F.

Herat’s temperature is hot enough that it threatens the health of people in the city. According to the Mayo Clinic, these can be the effects of extreme heat:

High body temperature. A core body temperature of 104 F (40 C) or higher, obtained with a rectal thermometer, is the main sign of heatstroke. Altered mental state or behavior. Confusion, agitation, slurred speech, irritability, delirium, seizures and coma can all result from heatstroke. Alteration in sweating. In heatstroke brought on by hot weather, your skin will feel hot and dry to the touch. However, in heatstroke brought on by strenuous exercise, your skin may feel dry or slightly moist. Nausea and vomiting. You may feel sick to your stomach or vomit. Flushed skin. Your skin may turn red as your body temperature increases. Rapid breathing. Your breathing may become rapid and shallow.

Racing heart rate. Your pulse may significantly increase because heat stress places a tremendous burden on your heart to help cool your body.

Headache. Your head may throb.