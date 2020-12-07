This Is the Shortest Living Dog Breed in the World

Every dog owner has a reason for getting a pet, whether it is companionship, protection or simply to have a furry friend to walk with. Each breed comes with perks and challenges, and owners must be prepared to accommodate each type of dog’s unique health requirements to maximize their lifespan, because the reality is that some kinds of dogs are genetically predisposed to live much longer than others do.

In order to determine the shortest and longest living dog breeds in the world, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the study, “Methods and mortality results of a health survey of purebred dogs in the UK,” published in the Journal of Small Animal Practice. Breeds for which there was little data or low response rates on surveys sent to owners were not considered. Breeds not officially recognized by the American Kennel Club (AKC) also were not considered. Breed popularity data, as well as height (at the dog’s shoulder) and weight data, come from the AKC.

Numerous studies have determined that there is a significant link between the size of a dog and the length of its lifespan. Larger dogs have noticeably shorter lifespans than smaller ones, as they age at a faster rate. Yet size and lifespan do not correlate exactly, as certain types of dogs are especially prone to maladies like cancer or heart problems.

Pet owners may choose smaller dogs over larger ones because, in addition to their longer lifespans, they are more convenient to house and cheaper to feed, and many apartments do not allow dogs over a certain size. Yet many Americans still choose medium-size or large dogs. Most of the 10 most popular dogs tend to reach 50 pounds or more at full maturity. These are the most popular dog breeds in America.



Dog owners must consider the health needs of the pet they plan to bring home, whether that is lots of exercise or a special diet. They also must consider their own health. An estimated 10% to 20% of the population is allergic to dogs and cats, although there are still options. No dog is completely hypoallergenic, but plenty of breeds live well with allergy sufferers. These are the most allergy-friendly dog breeds.

The Dogue de Bordeaux has a median lifespan of just 3.8 years. According to the AKC, the breed’s popularity ranks it 67 out of the 193 measured. They are fairly large, with an average height of 23.27 inches for males and a range of 23 to 26 inches for females. The average weight for males is 110 pounds or higher, and for females 99 pounds or more. According to the AKC, “The most ancient of French dog breeds, the Dogue de Bordeaux (‘Mastiff of Bordeaux’) was around even before France was France.”

