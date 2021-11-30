The Least Expensive House in America's Most Expensive Zip Code

The real estate market is on fire. Recently, the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index showed home prices rose 19.5% nationally in September compared to the same month last year. Among the large cities the survey covers, Phoenix had the largest increase at 33.1%.

This data is not out of step with other studies. People have migrated by the tens of thousands from expensive coastal cities like New York and San Francisco to less expensive cities inland. These smaller cities are not just less expensive. Many have a perceived better quality of life. Ironically, the rush of homebuyers to these places has driven up prices sharply.

PropertyShark recently released its Most Expensive U.S. Zip Codes in 2021. In turn, these data were reviewed by Point2.

Not surprisingly, the most expensive Zip codes in terms of home prices were heavily concentrated on the two coasts. This included 94027 (Atherton, California), 02199 (Boston) and 11962 (Sagaponack, New York). In 94027, The median sales prices for a home there this year were $7.475 million, $5.500 million and $5.000 million, respectively.



As in every other Zip code, neighborhood or city, some homes cost well below the median for the area. Atherton’s 94027, the nation’s most expensive Zip code, has a home on the market for “only” $4,998,000. The address, for those who want it, is 16 Valley Road, Atherton.

These are the cheapest houses in America’s 20 most expensive Zip codes:

Zip Code Location Asking Price Median Sale Price 94027 Atherton $4,998,000 $7,475,000 02199 Boston $1,325,000 $5,500,000 11962 Sagaponack $1,400,000 $5,000,000 94957 Ross $6,500,000 $4,583,000 33109 Miami Beach $799,000 $4,475,000 90210 Beverly Hills $1,279,000 $4,125,000 93108 Santa Barbara $1,850,000 $4,103,000 90402 Santa Monica $579,000 $4,058,000 94022 Los Altos $950,000 $4,052,000 98039 Medina $3,250,000 $4,000,000 94024 Los Altos $2,498,000 $3,856,000 94301 Palo Alto $999,950 $3,800,000 11976 Water Mill $1,795,000 $3,745,000 90742 Huntington Beach $1,999,000 $3,625,000 92662 Newport Beach $4,500,000 $3,577,000 94970 Stinson Beach $4,500,000 $3,500,000 94028 Portola Valley $5,688,000 $3,400,000 92067 Rancho Santa Fe $1,995,000 $3,399,000 92657 Newport Beach $2,050,000 $3,365,000 92661 Newport Beach $2,200,000 $3,293,000

