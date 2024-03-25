6 Neighborhoods In NYC That You Can Live Making Less Than $50K a Year StockByM / iStock via Getty Images

The Big Apple. The city that never sleeps. New York City offers a lifestyle that’s hard to find anywhere else. But that lifestyle comes with a large price tag. In fact, according to U.S. News & World Report, New York City is the 11th most expensive place to live in the United States. The average salary of New York City residents is just over $74,000 per year, and landlords in New York often require tenants to provide proof that they make 40 times the monthly rent. If you want to enjoy the benefits of the city on a smaller annual income, you might need to get creative by choosing a smaller place, finding a roommate, or opting for a neighborhood a bit further from the action. Here are six neighborhoods in New York City that are affordable for people earning less than $50,000 annually.

Inwood, Manhattan

Average one-bedroom rent: $2,125



Inwood is located in the northernmost part of Manhattan. Residents will have longer commutes into the city, but the neighborhood offers a quiet escape from the big city. Inwood has an active art scene, green space, and parks for residents to enjoy. Edgar Allen Poe called Inwood home for a time in 1846.

Long Island City, Queens

Average one-bedroom rent: $2,925



Long Island City nestles the East River in the western part of Queens. The neighborhood is popular and growing quickly. It boasts growing tech and art scenes. Residents can enjoy the big city feel with easy access to the Museum of Modern Art and views of the Manhattan skyline. The neighborhood also boasts a healthy outdoor scene with access to several waterfront parks.

Sunset Park, Brooklyn

Average one-bedroom rent: $2,095

Residents looking for a quiet neighborhood close to amenities will enjoy Sunset Park. The neighborhood offers views of the Manhattan skyline. Sunset Park has a diverse population, and residents can enjoy a wide array of different cuisines. Sunset Park offers access to a recreation center, Industry City, and the Brooklyn Army Terminal. Sunset Park has an active art culture.

Harlem, Manhattan

Average one-bedroom rent: $2,557



Harlem is a piece of New York’s history. Home to major cultural and social movements, Harlm is one of the largest neighborhoods in New York City. Residents will find diverse streets and housing options. Harlem attracts a diverse group of residents. The area has plenty of restaurants, shopping, and historic homes. Popular attractions in this neighborhood include the Apollo Theater and the National Black Theatre.

Jamaica, Queens

Average one-bedroom rent: $2,074



Located on the southeastern edge of Queens, Jamaica is close to Manhattan and Brooklyn. The thriving neighborhood offers plenty of activities and outdoor space. You’ll find several parks, easy access to major train lines, and a bustling commercial strip with multiple stores, dining, and vendor options. Residents and visitors can enjoy the Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning and the Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge.

Tompkinsville, Staten Island

Average one-bedroom rent: $1,567

Tompkinsville is situated on Staten Island. The neighborhood has many historical landmarks, charming streets, and a big reputation for good food. Residents can enjoy a range of cuisines, local parks, and local beers. It’s a bit of a trek by train to Manhattan, but a ferry ride will get you to the city in less than 30 minutes and for less than $5.

