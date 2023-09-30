5 Sizzling Cathie Wood ARK Investment Stocks Trade Under $10 and Have Huge Upside Potential

While most of Wall Street focuses on large-cap and mega-cap stocks, as they provide a degree of safety and liquidity, many investors are limited in the number of shares they can buy. Many of the biggest public companies, especially the technology giants, trade in the hundreds, all the way up to over $1,000 per share or more. At those steep prices, it is difficult to get any decent share count leverage.



Many investors, especially more aggressive traders, look at lower-priced stocks as a way not only to make some good money but to get a higher share count. That can really help the decision-making process, especially when you are on to a winner, as you can always sell half and keep half.

Skeptics of low-priced shares should remember that at one point Amazon, Apple and Netflix traded in the single digits. Nvidia, which has exploded higher on AI semiconductor chips, traded under $10 for years. One stock we featured over the years, Zynga, was purchased by Take-Two Interactive. Cogent Biosciences, which we featured last March, has tripled since then.



We screened our 24/7 Wall St. research database looking for smaller cap companies that could very well offer patient investors some huge returns the rest of 2023 and beyond. Specifically, we screened all the stocks in Cathie Wood’s ARK funds trading under $10 with big-time potential. While the following five stocks are ARK holdings and rated Buy, it is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.

Archer Aviation

This company recently signed a potentially huge deal with the Air Force for air taxis. Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) is an urban air mobility company that designs, develops, manufactures and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft to carry passengers.

Archer Aviation is a leader in eVTOL aircraft, and it announced earlier this week that it has significantly expanded its partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense by signing new contracts with the U.S. Air Force with a total value of up to $142 million.



The new contracts signal the U.S. military’s recognition of the transformative potential that Archer’s innovative eVTOL aircraft brings to the country’s armed forces. This new execution phase of the partnership includes the delivery of up to six of Archer’s Midnight aircraft to the Air Force, the sharing of additional flight test data and certification-related test reports, pilot training and the development of maintenance and repair operations.

Canaccord Genuity started coverage of Archer Aviation stock earlier this summer. Its $9 target price compares with a $8.90 consensus target. The stock traded on Friday at $5.15.