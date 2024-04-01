These are the Hardest Working Cities in America Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock.com

Whether you’re jaded by politics or not or have little or great faith in the federal government and Congress, fact remains that Washington, D.C. was just named the hardest working city nationwide, according to WalletHub.

To find the hardest-working cities, WalletHub scored 116 of the most populated cities based on 11 metrics in two dimensions: direct work factors, which includes average workweek hours, employment rate, and share of households where no adults work among others; and indirect work factors, which includes average commute time and share of workers with multiple jobs among others. See full methodology here.

24/7 Wall St. lists here the 50 cities with the highest hard-working scores. We also added from the Bureau of Labor Statistics employment and unemployment figures as of January 2024. It is important to note that BLS statistics are for the encompassing metro, and those are noted.

Interestingly, in 28 of the 42 cities with BLS data, the city’s share of employed people out of total state employment is higher than its share of the state’s unemployed population. This implies that at least compared to the state as a whole, the city has relatively more people working and relatively less who are unemployed. (Also see: Jobs With the Most Drug Overdose Deaths: Check Where Your Job Ranks.)

And are there states that are harder working? Well, 12 of the 50 hardest-working cities are in Texas, while four are in Florida and four in Arizona. Virginia, California, North Carolina, and Colorado have three cities on the list each. Unrepresented states include Mississippi, New York, and Oregon, among many others. However, the top four hardest-working cities after Washington, D.C., are Irving, Texas; Cheyenne, Wyoming; Virginia Beach, Virginia; and Anchorage, Alaska.

50. San Jose, California

WalletHub hardest-working score: 65.19 out of 100

65.19 out of 100 Direct work factors rank: #42 out of 116 cities considered

#42 out of 116 cities considered Employment, Jan 2024 (San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara): 1,066,204 (5.5% of state employment)

1,066,204 (5.5% of state employment) Unemployed, Jan 2024: 47,230 (4.3% of state unemployed)

47,230 (4.3% of state unemployed) Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 4.4% (state unemployment: 5.7%)

49. Kansas City, Missouri

WalletHub hardest-working score: 65.25 out of 100

65.25 out of 100 Direct work factors rank: #50 out of 116 cities considered

#50 out of 116 cities considered Employment, Jan 2024 (Kansas City): 1,151,186 (37.4% of state employment)

1,151,186 (37.4% of state employment) Unemployed, Jan 2024: 38,418 (32.7% of state unemployed)

38,418 (32.7% of state unemployed) Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 3.3% (state unemployment: 3.8%)

48. Little Rock, Arkansas

WalletHub hardest-working score: 65.32 out of 100

65.32 out of 100 Direct work factors rank: #38 out of 116 cities considered

#38 out of 116 cities considered Employment, Jan 2024 (Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway): 366,079 (26.8% of state employment)

366,079 (26.8% of state employment) Unemployed, Jan 2024: 13,127 (24.8% of state unemployed)

13,127 (24.8% of state unemployed) Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 3.6% (state unemployment: 3.9%)

47. Fargo, North Dakota

WalletHub hardest-working score: 65.52 out of 100

65.52 out of 100 Direct work factors rank: #48 out of 116 cities considered

#48 out of 116 cities considered Employment, Jan 2024 (Fargo): 149,713 (36.3% of state employment)

149,713 (36.3% of state employment) Unemployed, Jan 2024: 3,531 (33.7% of state unemployed)

3,531 (33.7% of state unemployed) Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 2.4% (state unemployment: 2.5%)

46. Durham, North Carolina

WalletHub hardest-working score: 65.8 out of 100

65.8 out of 100 Direct work factors rank: #43 out of 116 cities considered

#43 out of 116 cities considered Employment, Jan 2024 (Durham-Chapel Hill): 324,270 (6.2% of state employment)

324,270 (6.2% of state employment) Unemployed, Jan 2024: 9,957 (5.2% of state unemployed)

9,957 (5.2% of state unemployed) Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 3.1% (state unemployment: 3.6%)

45. Phoenix, Arizona

WalletHub hardest-working score: 65.9 out of 100

65.9 out of 100 Direct work factors rank: #41 out of 116 cities considered

#41 out of 116 cities considered Employment, Jan 2024 (Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale): 2,682,579 (71.8% of state employment)

2,682,579 (71.8% of state employment) Unemployed, Jan 2024: 91,435 (64.8% of state unemployed)

91,435 (64.8% of state unemployed) Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 3.4% (state unemployment: 3.8%)

44. Salt Lake City, Utah

WalletHub hardest-working score: 66.02 out of 100

66.02 out of 100 Direct work factors rank: #66 out of 116 cities considered

#66 out of 116 cities considered Employment, Jan 2024 (Salt Lake City): 730,715 (40.8% of state employment)

730,715 (40.8% of state employment) Unemployed, Jan 2024: 21,718 (40.4% of state unemployed)

21,718 (40.4% of state unemployed) Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 3% (state unemployment: 3%)

43. San Antonio, Texas

WalletHub hardest-working score: 66.14 out of 100

66.14 out of 100 Direct work factors rank: #35 out of 116 cities considered

#35 out of 116 cities considered Employment, Jan 2024 (San Antonio-New Braunfels): 1,293,794 (8.5% of state employment)

1,293,794 (8.5% of state employment) Unemployed, Jan 2024: 48,547 (7.8% of state unemployed)

48,547 (7.8% of state unemployed) Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 3.8% (state unemployment: 4.1%)

42. Baltimore, Maryland

WalletHub hardest-working score: 66.38 out of 100

66.38 out of 100 Direct work factors rank: #71 out of 116 cities considered

#71 out of 116 cities considered Employment, Jan 2024 (Baltimore-Columbia-Towson): 1,474,160 (46.6% of state employment)

1,474,160 (46.6% of state employment) Unemployed, Jan 2024: 40,887 (46.6% of state unemployed)

40,887 (46.6% of state unemployed) Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 2.8% (state unemployment: 2.8%)

41. Lubbock, Texas

WalletHub hardest-working score: 66.4 out of 100

66.4 out of 100 Direct work factors rank: #39 out of 116 cities considered

#39 out of 116 cities considered Employment, Jan 2024 (Lubbock): 171,795 (1.1% of state employment)

171,795 (1.1% of state employment) Unemployed, Jan 2024: 5,789 (0.9% of state unemployed)

5,789 (0.9% of state unemployed) Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 3.4% (state unemployment: 4.1%)

40. Jacksonville, Florida

WalletHub hardest-working score: 66.42 out of 100

66.42 out of 100 Direct work factors rank: #18 out of 116 cities considered

#18 out of 116 cities considered Employment, Jan 2024 (Jacksonville): 847,620 (7.7% of state employment)

847,620 (7.7% of state employment) Unemployed, Jan 2024: 27,803 (8.0% of state unemployed)

27,803 (8.0% of state unemployed) Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 3.3% (state unemployment: 3.1%)

39. Orlando, Florida

WalletHub hardest-working score: 66.71 out of 100

66.71 out of 100 Direct work factors rank: #21 out of 116 cities considered

#21 out of 116 cities considered Employment, Jan 2024 (Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford): 1,476,393 (13.4% of state employment)

1,476,393 (13.4% of state employment) Unemployed, Jan 2024: 47,444 (13.7% of state unemployed)

47,444 (13.7% of state unemployed) Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 3.2% (state unemployment: 3.1%)

38. St. Petersburg, Florida

WalletHub hardest-working score: 66.78 out of 100

66.78 out of 100 Direct work factors rank: #28 out of 116 cities considered

#28 out of 116 cities considered Employment, Jan 2024 (Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater): 1,698,178 (15.4% of state employment)

1,698,178 (15.4% of state employment) Unemployed, Jan 2024: 56,825 (16.5% of state unemployed)

56,825 (16.5% of state unemployed) Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 3.3% (state unemployment: 3.1%)

37. Indianapolis, Indiana

WalletHub hardest-working score: 66.91 out of 100

66.91 out of 100 Direct work factors rank: #47 out of 116 cities considered

#47 out of 116 cities considered Employment, Jan 2024 (Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson): 1,107,466 (33.3% of state employment)

1,107,466 (33.3% of state employment) Unemployed, Jan 2024: 37,605 (29.5% of state unemployed)

37,605 (29.5% of state unemployed) Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 3.4% (state unemployment: 3.8%)

36. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

WalletHub hardest-working score: 66.95 out of 100

66.95 out of 100 Direct work factors rank: #22 out of 116 cities considered

#22 out of 116 cities considered Employment, Jan 2024 (Oklahoma City): 758,455 (38.3% of state employment)

758,455 (38.3% of state employment) Unemployed, Jan 2024: 25,818 (35.0% of state unemployed)

25,818 (35.0% of state unemployed) Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 3.4% (state unemployment: 3.7%)

35. Colorado Springs, Colorado

WalletHub hardest-working score: 67.43 out of 100

67.43 out of 100 Direct work factors rank: #52 out of 116 cities considered

#52 out of 116 cities considered Employment, Jan 2024 (Colorado Springs): 379,967 (11.9% of state employment)

379,967 (11.9% of state employment) Unemployed, Jan 2024: 14,815 (12.1% of state unemployed)

14,815 (12.1% of state unemployed) Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 3.9% (state unemployment: 3.8%)

34. Portland, Maine

WalletHub hardest-working score: 67.72 out of 100

67.72 out of 100 Direct work factors rank: #40 out of 116 cities considered

#40 out of 116 cities considered Employment, Jan 2024 (Portland-South Portland): 209,363 (30.7% of state employment)

209,363 (30.7% of state employment) Unemployed, Jan 2024: 6,375 (24.6% of state unemployed)

6,375 (24.6% of state unemployed) Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 3% (state unemployment: 3.8%)

33. Atlanta, Georgia

WalletHub hardest-working score: 67.86 out of 100

67.86 out of 100 Direct work factors rank: #32 out of 116 cities considered

#32 out of 116 cities considered Employment, Jan 2024 (Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell): 3,243,190 (60.8% of state employment)

3,243,190 (60.8% of state employment) Unemployed, Jan 2024: 98,367 (59.3% of state unemployed)

98,367 (59.3% of state unemployed) Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 3% (state unemployment: 3.1%)

32. Seattle, Washington

WalletHub hardest-working score: 68.05 out of 100

68.05 out of 100 Direct work factors rank: #51 out of 116 cities considered

#51 out of 116 cities considered Employment, Jan 2024 (Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue): 2,239,916 (56.1% of state employment)

2,239,916 (56.1% of state employment) Unemployed, Jan 2024: 106,794 (49.5% of state unemployed)

106,794 (49.5% of state unemployed) Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 4.8% (state unemployment: 5.4%)

31. Fremont, California

WalletHub hardest-working score: 68.22 out of 100

68.22 out of 100 Direct work factors rank: #37 out of 116 cities considered

#37 out of 116 cities considered Employment, Jan 2024 (Fremont): N/A

N/A Unemployed, Jan 2024: N/A

N/A Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: N/A

30. Boston, Massachusetts

WalletHub hardest-working score: 68.45 out of 100

68.45 out of 100 Direct work factors rank: #49 out of 116 cities considered

#49 out of 116 cities considered Employment, Jan 2024 (Boston-Cambridge-Nashua): 2,814,205 (74.7% of state employment)

2,814,205 (74.7% of state employment) Unemployed, Jan 2024: 89,618 (67.7% of state unemployed)

89,618 (67.7% of state unemployed) Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 3.2% (state unemployment: 3.5%)

29. Tampa, Florida

WalletHub hardest-working score: 68.55 out of 100

68.55 out of 100 Direct work factors rank: #19 out of 116 cities considered

#19 out of 116 cities considered Employment, Jan 2024 (Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater): 1,698,178 (15.4% of state employment)

1,698,178 (15.4% of state employment) Unemployed, Jan 2024: 56,825 (16.5% of state unemployed)

56,825 (16.5% of state unemployed) Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 3.3% (state unemployment: 3.1%)

28. Gilbert, Arizona

WalletHub hardest-working score: 68.75 out of 100

68.75 out of 100 Direct work factors rank: #31 out of 116 cities considered

#31 out of 116 cities considered Employment, Jan 2024 (Gilbert): N/A

N/A Unemployed, Jan 2024: N/A

N/A Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: N/A

27. Houston, Texas

WalletHub hardest-working score: 69.24 out of 100

69.24 out of 100 Direct work factors rank: #26 out of 116 cities considered

#26 out of 116 cities considered Employment, Jan 2024 (Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land): 3,646,931 (24.1% of state employment)

3,646,931 (24.1% of state employment) Unemployed, Jan 2024: 159,198 (25.7% of state unemployed)

159,198 (25.7% of state unemployed) Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 4.4% (state unemployment: 4.1%)

26. Scottsdale, Arizona

WalletHub hardest-working score: 69.7 out of 100

69.7 out of 100 Direct work factors rank: #17 out of 116 cities considered

#17 out of 116 cities considered Employment, Jan 2024 (Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale): 2,682,579 (71.8% of state employment)

2,682,579 (71.8% of state employment) Unemployed, Jan 2024: 91,435 (64.8% of state unemployed)

91,435 (64.8% of state unemployed) Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 3.4% (state unemployment: 3.8%)

25. Chandler, Arizona

WalletHub hardest-working score: 69.74 out of 100

69.74 out of 100 Direct work factors rank: #20 out of 116 cities considered

#20 out of 116 cities considered Employment, Jan 2024 (Chandler): N/A

N/A Unemployed, Jan 2024: N/A

N/A Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: N/A

24. Charlotte, North Carolina

WalletHub hardest-working score: 69.89 out of 100

69.89 out of 100 Direct work factors rank: #33 out of 116 cities considered

#33 out of 116 cities considered Employment, Jan 2024 (Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia): 1,458,838 (27.9% of state employment)

1,458,838 (27.9% of state employment) Unemployed, Jan 2024: 51,113 (26.9% of state unemployed)

51,113 (26.9% of state unemployed) Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 3.5% (state unemployment: 3.6%)

23. Raleigh, North Carolina

WalletHub hardest-working score: 69.92 out of 100

69.92 out of 100 Direct work factors rank: #29 out of 116 cities considered

#29 out of 116 cities considered Employment, Jan 2024 (Raleigh): 801,036 (15.3% of state employment)

801,036 (15.3% of state employment) Unemployed, Jan 2024: 25,711 (13.5% of state unemployed)

25,711 (13.5% of state unemployed) Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 3.2% (state unemployment: 3.6%)

22. Omaha, Nebraska

WalletHub hardest-working score: 70 out of 100

70 out of 100 Direct work factors rank: #36 out of 116 cities considered

#36 out of 116 cities considered Employment, Jan 2024 (Omaha-Council Bluffs): 499,612 (47.7% of state employment)

499,612 (47.7% of state employment) Unemployed, Jan 2024: 14,977 (53.2% of state unemployed)

14,977 (53.2% of state unemployed) Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 3% (state unemployment: 2.7%)

21. Manchester, New Hampshire

WalletHub hardest-working score: 70.24 out of 100

70.24 out of 100 Direct work factors rank: #34 out of 116 cities considered

#34 out of 116 cities considered Employment, Jan 2024 (Manchester): 121,985 (16.0% of state employment)

121,985 (16.0% of state employment) Unemployed, Jan 2024: 3,028 (15.3% of state unemployed)

3,028 (15.3% of state unemployed) Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 2.5% (state unemployment: 2.6%)

20. Nashville, Tennessee

WalletHub hardest-working score: 70.52 out of 100

70.52 out of 100 Direct work factors rank: #13 out of 116 cities considered

#13 out of 116 cities considered Employment, Jan 2024 (Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin): 1,146,841 (34.0% of state employment)

1,146,841 (34.0% of state employment) Unemployed, Jan 2024: 31,677 (26.5% of state unemployed)

31,677 (26.5% of state unemployed) Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 2.8% (state unemployment: 3.5%)

19. Garland, Texas

WalletHub hardest-working score: 70.9 out of 100

70.9 out of 100 Direct work factors rank: #25 out of 116 cities considered

#25 out of 116 cities considered Employment, Jan 2024 (Garland): N/A

N/A Unemployed, Jan 2024: N/A

N/A Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: N/A

18. Laredo, Texas

WalletHub hardest-working score: 70.98 out of 100

70.98 out of 100 Direct work factors rank: #23 out of 116 cities considered

#23 out of 116 cities considered Employment, Jan 2024 (Laredo): 122,143 (0.8% of state employment)

122,143 (0.8% of state employment) Unemployed, Jan 2024: 5,195 (0.8% of state unemployed)

5,195 (0.8% of state unemployed) Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 4.3% (state unemployment: 4.1%)

17. Aurora, Colorado

WalletHub hardest-working score: 71.68 out of 100

71.68 out of 100 Direct work factors rank: #24 out of 116 cities considered

#24 out of 116 cities considered Employment, Jan 2024 (Denver-Aurora-Lakewood): 1,721,623 (53.7% of state employment)

1,721,623 (53.7% of state employment) Unemployed, Jan 2024: 66,270 (54.0% of state unemployed)

66,270 (54.0% of state unemployed) Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 3.8% (state unemployment: 3.8%)

16. Chesapeake, Virginia

WalletHub hardest-working score: 71.85 out of 100

71.85 out of 100 Direct work factors rank: #30 out of 116 cities considered

#30 out of 116 cities considered Employment, Jan 2024 (Chesapeake): N/A

N/A Unemployed, Jan 2024: N/A

N/A Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: N/A

15. Arlington, Texas

WalletHub hardest-working score: 72.12 out of 100

72.12 out of 100 Direct work factors rank: #15 out of 116 cities considered

#15 out of 116 cities considered Employment, Jan 2024 (Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington): 4,394,336 (29.0% of state employment)

4,394,336 (29.0% of state employment) Unemployed, Jan 2024: 169,582 (27.4% of state unemployed)

169,582 (27.4% of state unemployed) Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 3.9% (state unemployment: 4.1%)

14. Fort Worth, Texas

WalletHub hardest-working score: 72.14 out of 100

72.14 out of 100 Direct work factors rank: #16 out of 116 cities considered

#16 out of 116 cities considered Employment, Jan 2024 (Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington): 4,394,336 (29.0% of state employment)

4,394,336 (29.0% of state employment) Unemployed, Jan 2024: 169,582 (27.4% of state unemployed)

169,582 (27.4% of state unemployed) Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 3.9% (state unemployment: 4.1%)

13. Plano, Texas

WalletHub hardest-working score: 72.84 out of 100

72.84 out of 100 Direct work factors rank: #14 out of 116 cities considered

#14 out of 116 cities considered Employment, Jan 2024 (Plano): N/A

N/A Unemployed, Jan 2024: N/A

N/A Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: N/A

12. Corpus Christi, Texas

WalletHub hardest-working score: 73.44 out of 100

73.44 out of 100 Direct work factors rank: #10 out of 116 cities considered

#10 out of 116 cities considered Employment, Jan 2024 (Corpus Christi): 207,718 (1.4% of state employment)

207,718 (1.4% of state employment) Unemployed, Jan 2024: 9,247 (1.5% of state unemployed)

9,247 (1.5% of state unemployed) Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 4.5% (state unemployment: 4.1%)

11. Sioux Falls, South Dakota

WalletHub hardest-working score: 73.56 out of 100

73.56 out of 100 Direct work factors rank: #11 out of 116 cities considered

#11 out of 116 cities considered Employment, Jan 2024 (Sioux Falls): 161,882 (34.2% of state employment)

161,882 (34.2% of state employment) Unemployed, Jan 2024: 3,277 (32.2% of state unemployed)

3,277 (32.2% of state unemployed) Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 2% (state unemployment: 2.2%)

10. Austin, Texas

WalletHub hardest-working score: 73.82 out of 100

73.82 out of 100 Direct work factors rank: #2 out of 116 cities considered

#2 out of 116 cities considered Employment, Jan 2024 (Austin): 1,464,619 (9.7% of state employment)

1,464,619 (9.7% of state employment) Unemployed, Jan 2024: 50,280 (8.1% of state unemployed)

50,280 (8.1% of state unemployed) Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 3.4% (state unemployment: 4.1%)

9. Denver, Colorado

WalletHub hardest-working score: 73.93 out of 100

73.93 out of 100 Direct work factors rank: #12 out of 116 cities considered

#12 out of 116 cities considered Employment, Jan 2024 (Denver-Aurora-Lakewood): 1,721,623 (53.7% of state employment)

1,721,623 (53.7% of state employment) Unemployed, Jan 2024: 66,270 (54.0% of state unemployed)

66,270 (54.0% of state unemployed) Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 3.8% (state unemployment: 3.8%)

8. San Francisco, California

WalletHub hardest-working score: 74.67 out of 100

74.67 out of 100 Direct work factors rank: #6 out of 116 cities considered

#6 out of 116 cities considered Employment, Jan 2024 (San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward): 2,513,030 (13.0% of state employment)

2,513,030 (13.0% of state employment) Unemployed, Jan 2024: 113,023 (10.2% of state unemployed)

113,023 (10.2% of state unemployed) Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 4.5% (state unemployment: 5.7%)

7. Dallas, Texas

WalletHub hardest-working score: 75.21 out of 100

75.21 out of 100 Direct work factors rank: #5 out of 116 cities considered

#5 out of 116 cities considered Employment, Jan 2024 (Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington): 4,394,336 (29.0% of state employment)

4,394,336 (29.0% of state employment) Unemployed, Jan 2024: 169,582 (27.4% of state unemployed)

169,582 (27.4% of state unemployed) Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 3.9% (state unemployment: 4.1%)

6. Norfolk, Virginia

WalletHub hardest-working score: 75.27 out of 100

75.27 out of 100 Direct work factors rank: #9 out of 116 cities considered

#9 out of 116 cities considered Employment, Jan 2024 (Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News): 881,381 (19.3% of state employment)

881,381 (19.3% of state employment) Unemployed, Jan 2024: 25,527 (20.4% of state unemployed)

25,527 (20.4% of state unemployed) Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 2.9% (state unemployment: 2.7%)

5. Anchorage, Alaska

WalletHub hardest-working score: 75.55 out of 100

75.55 out of 100 Direct work factors rank: #3 out of 116 cities considered

#3 out of 116 cities considered Employment, Jan 2024 (Anchorage): 201,989 (57.3% of state employment)

201,989 (57.3% of state employment) Unemployed, Jan 2024: 9,103 (49.3% of state unemployed)

9,103 (49.3% of state unemployed) Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 4.5% (state unemployment: 5.2%)

4. Virginia Beach, Virginia

WalletHub hardest-working score: 75.79 out of 100

75.79 out of 100 Direct work factors rank: #8 out of 116 cities considered

#8 out of 116 cities considered Employment, Jan 2024 (Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News): 881,381 (19.3% of state employment)

881,381 (19.3% of state employment) Unemployed, Jan 2024: 25,527 (20.4% of state unemployed)

25,527 (20.4% of state unemployed) Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 2.9% (state unemployment: 2.7%)

3. Cheyenne, Wyoming

WalletHub hardest-working score: 76.15 out of 100

76.15 out of 100 Direct work factors rank: #7 out of 116 cities considered

#7 out of 116 cities considered Employment, Jan 2024 (Cheyenne): 48,922 (16.9% of state employment)

48,922 (16.9% of state employment) Unemployed, Jan 2024: 1,858 (17.5% of state unemployed)

1,858 (17.5% of state unemployed) Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 3.8% (state unemployment: 3.7%)

2. Irving, Texas

WalletHub hardest-working score: 76.39 out of 100

76.39 out of 100 Direct work factors rank: #1 out of 116 cities considered

#1 out of 116 cities considered Employment, Jan 2024 (Irving): N/A

N/A Unemployed, Jan 2024: N/A

N/A Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: N/A

1. Washington, District of Columbia

WalletHub hardest-working score: 76.97 out of 100

76.97 out of 100 Direct work factors rank: #4 out of 116 cities considered

#4 out of 116 cities considered Employment, Jan 2024 (Washington-Arlington-Alexandria): 3,478,030

3,478,030 Unemployed, Jan 2024: 97,566

97,566 Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 2.8%

