These are the Hardest Working Cities in America

Whether you’re jaded by politics or not or have little or great faith in the federal government and Congress, fact remains that Washington, D.C. was just named the hardest working city nationwide, according to WalletHub.
To find the hardest-working cities, WalletHub scored 116 of the most populated cities based on 11 metrics in two dimensions: direct work factors, which includes average workweek hours, employment rate, and share of households where no adults work among others; and indirect work factors, which includes average commute time and share of workers with multiple jobs among others. See full methodology here.
24/7 Wall St. lists here the 50 cities with the highest hard-working scores. We also added from the Bureau of Labor Statistics employment and unemployment figures as of January 2024. It is important to note that BLS statistics are for the encompassing metro, and those are noted.
Interestingly, in 28 of the 42 cities with BLS data, the city’s share of employed people out of total state employment is higher than its share of the state’s unemployed population. This implies that at least compared to the state as a whole, the city has relatively more people working and relatively less who are unemployed. (Also see: Jobs With the Most Drug Overdose Deaths: Check Where Your Job Ranks.)
And are there states that are harder working? Well, 12 of the 50 hardest-working cities are in Texas, while four are in Florida and four in Arizona. Virginia, California, North Carolina, and Colorado have three cities on the list each. Unrepresented states include Mississippi, New York, and Oregon, among many others. However, the top four hardest-working cities after Washington, D.C., are Irving, Texas; Cheyenne, Wyoming; Virginia Beach, Virginia; and Anchorage, Alaska.
50. San Jose, California
- WalletHub hardest-working score: 65.19 out of 100
- Direct work factors rank: #42 out of 116 cities considered
- Employment, Jan 2024 (San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara): 1,066,204 (5.5% of state employment)
- Unemployed, Jan 2024: 47,230 (4.3% of state unemployed)
- Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 4.4% (state unemployment: 5.7%)
49. Kansas City, Missouri
- WalletHub hardest-working score: 65.25 out of 100
- Direct work factors rank: #50 out of 116 cities considered
- Employment, Jan 2024 (Kansas City): 1,151,186 (37.4% of state employment)
- Unemployed, Jan 2024: 38,418 (32.7% of state unemployed)
- Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 3.3% (state unemployment: 3.8%)
48. Little Rock, Arkansas
- WalletHub hardest-working score: 65.32 out of 100
- Direct work factors rank: #38 out of 116 cities considered
- Employment, Jan 2024 (Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway): 366,079 (26.8% of state employment)
- Unemployed, Jan 2024: 13,127 (24.8% of state unemployed)
- Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 3.6% (state unemployment: 3.9%)
47. Fargo, North Dakota
- WalletHub hardest-working score: 65.52 out of 100
- Direct work factors rank: #48 out of 116 cities considered
- Employment, Jan 2024 (Fargo): 149,713 (36.3% of state employment)
- Unemployed, Jan 2024: 3,531 (33.7% of state unemployed)
- Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 2.4% (state unemployment: 2.5%)
46. Durham, North Carolina
- WalletHub hardest-working score: 65.8 out of 100
- Direct work factors rank: #43 out of 116 cities considered
- Employment, Jan 2024 (Durham-Chapel Hill): 324,270 (6.2% of state employment)
- Unemployed, Jan 2024: 9,957 (5.2% of state unemployed)
- Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 3.1% (state unemployment: 3.6%)
45. Phoenix, Arizona
- WalletHub hardest-working score: 65.9 out of 100
- Direct work factors rank: #41 out of 116 cities considered
- Employment, Jan 2024 (Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale): 2,682,579 (71.8% of state employment)
- Unemployed, Jan 2024: 91,435 (64.8% of state unemployed)
- Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 3.4% (state unemployment: 3.8%)
44. Salt Lake City, Utah
- WalletHub hardest-working score: 66.02 out of 100
- Direct work factors rank: #66 out of 116 cities considered
- Employment, Jan 2024 (Salt Lake City): 730,715 (40.8% of state employment)
- Unemployed, Jan 2024: 21,718 (40.4% of state unemployed)
- Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 3% (state unemployment: 3%)
43. San Antonio, Texas
- WalletHub hardest-working score: 66.14 out of 100
- Direct work factors rank: #35 out of 116 cities considered
- Employment, Jan 2024 (San Antonio-New Braunfels): 1,293,794 (8.5% of state employment)
- Unemployed, Jan 2024: 48,547 (7.8% of state unemployed)
- Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 3.8% (state unemployment: 4.1%)
42. Baltimore, Maryland
- WalletHub hardest-working score: 66.38 out of 100
- Direct work factors rank: #71 out of 116 cities considered
- Employment, Jan 2024 (Baltimore-Columbia-Towson): 1,474,160 (46.6% of state employment)
- Unemployed, Jan 2024: 40,887 (46.6% of state unemployed)
- Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 2.8% (state unemployment: 2.8%)
41. Lubbock, Texas
- WalletHub hardest-working score: 66.4 out of 100
- Direct work factors rank: #39 out of 116 cities considered
- Employment, Jan 2024 (Lubbock): 171,795 (1.1% of state employment)
- Unemployed, Jan 2024: 5,789 (0.9% of state unemployed)
- Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 3.4% (state unemployment: 4.1%)
40. Jacksonville, Florida
- WalletHub hardest-working score: 66.42 out of 100
- Direct work factors rank: #18 out of 116 cities considered
- Employment, Jan 2024 (Jacksonville): 847,620 (7.7% of state employment)
- Unemployed, Jan 2024: 27,803 (8.0% of state unemployed)
- Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 3.3% (state unemployment: 3.1%)
39. Orlando, Florida
- WalletHub hardest-working score: 66.71 out of 100
- Direct work factors rank: #21 out of 116 cities considered
- Employment, Jan 2024 (Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford): 1,476,393 (13.4% of state employment)
- Unemployed, Jan 2024: 47,444 (13.7% of state unemployed)
- Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 3.2% (state unemployment: 3.1%)
38. St. Petersburg, Florida
- WalletHub hardest-working score: 66.78 out of 100
- Direct work factors rank: #28 out of 116 cities considered
- Employment, Jan 2024 (Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater): 1,698,178 (15.4% of state employment)
- Unemployed, Jan 2024: 56,825 (16.5% of state unemployed)
- Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 3.3% (state unemployment: 3.1%)
37. Indianapolis, Indiana
- WalletHub hardest-working score: 66.91 out of 100
- Direct work factors rank: #47 out of 116 cities considered
- Employment, Jan 2024 (Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson): 1,107,466 (33.3% of state employment)
- Unemployed, Jan 2024: 37,605 (29.5% of state unemployed)
- Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 3.4% (state unemployment: 3.8%)
36. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- WalletHub hardest-working score: 66.95 out of 100
- Direct work factors rank: #22 out of 116 cities considered
- Employment, Jan 2024 (Oklahoma City): 758,455 (38.3% of state employment)
- Unemployed, Jan 2024: 25,818 (35.0% of state unemployed)
- Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 3.4% (state unemployment: 3.7%)
35. Colorado Springs, Colorado
- WalletHub hardest-working score: 67.43 out of 100
- Direct work factors rank: #52 out of 116 cities considered
- Employment, Jan 2024 (Colorado Springs): 379,967 (11.9% of state employment)
- Unemployed, Jan 2024: 14,815 (12.1% of state unemployed)
- Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 3.9% (state unemployment: 3.8%)
34. Portland, Maine
- WalletHub hardest-working score: 67.72 out of 100
- Direct work factors rank: #40 out of 116 cities considered
- Employment, Jan 2024 (Portland-South Portland): 209,363 (30.7% of state employment)
- Unemployed, Jan 2024: 6,375 (24.6% of state unemployed)
- Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 3% (state unemployment: 3.8%)
33. Atlanta, Georgia
- WalletHub hardest-working score: 67.86 out of 100
- Direct work factors rank: #32 out of 116 cities considered
- Employment, Jan 2024 (Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell): 3,243,190 (60.8% of state employment)
- Unemployed, Jan 2024: 98,367 (59.3% of state unemployed)
- Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 3% (state unemployment: 3.1%)
32. Seattle, Washington
- WalletHub hardest-working score: 68.05 out of 100
- Direct work factors rank: #51 out of 116 cities considered
- Employment, Jan 2024 (Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue): 2,239,916 (56.1% of state employment)
- Unemployed, Jan 2024: 106,794 (49.5% of state unemployed)
- Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 4.8% (state unemployment: 5.4%)
31. Fremont, California
- WalletHub hardest-working score: 68.22 out of 100
- Direct work factors rank: #37 out of 116 cities considered
- Employment, Jan 2024 (Fremont): N/A
- Unemployed, Jan 2024: N/A
- Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: N/A
30. Boston, Massachusetts
- WalletHub hardest-working score: 68.45 out of 100
- Direct work factors rank: #49 out of 116 cities considered
- Employment, Jan 2024 (Boston-Cambridge-Nashua): 2,814,205 (74.7% of state employment)
- Unemployed, Jan 2024: 89,618 (67.7% of state unemployed)
- Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 3.2% (state unemployment: 3.5%)
29. Tampa, Florida
- WalletHub hardest-working score: 68.55 out of 100
- Direct work factors rank: #19 out of 116 cities considered
- Employment, Jan 2024 (Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater): 1,698,178 (15.4% of state employment)
- Unemployed, Jan 2024: 56,825 (16.5% of state unemployed)
- Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 3.3% (state unemployment: 3.1%)
28. Gilbert, Arizona
- WalletHub hardest-working score: 68.75 out of 100
- Direct work factors rank: #31 out of 116 cities considered
- Employment, Jan 2024 (Gilbert): N/A
- Unemployed, Jan 2024: N/A
- Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: N/A
27. Houston, Texas
- WalletHub hardest-working score: 69.24 out of 100
- Direct work factors rank: #26 out of 116 cities considered
- Employment, Jan 2024 (Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land): 3,646,931 (24.1% of state employment)
- Unemployed, Jan 2024: 159,198 (25.7% of state unemployed)
- Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 4.4% (state unemployment: 4.1%)
26. Scottsdale, Arizona
- WalletHub hardest-working score: 69.7 out of 100
- Direct work factors rank: #17 out of 116 cities considered
- Employment, Jan 2024 (Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale): 2,682,579 (71.8% of state employment)
- Unemployed, Jan 2024: 91,435 (64.8% of state unemployed)
- Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 3.4% (state unemployment: 3.8%)
25. Chandler, Arizona
- WalletHub hardest-working score: 69.74 out of 100
- Direct work factors rank: #20 out of 116 cities considered
- Employment, Jan 2024 (Chandler): N/A
- Unemployed, Jan 2024: N/A
- Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: N/A
24. Charlotte, North Carolina
- WalletHub hardest-working score: 69.89 out of 100
- Direct work factors rank: #33 out of 116 cities considered
- Employment, Jan 2024 (Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia): 1,458,838 (27.9% of state employment)
- Unemployed, Jan 2024: 51,113 (26.9% of state unemployed)
- Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 3.5% (state unemployment: 3.6%)
23. Raleigh, North Carolina
- WalletHub hardest-working score: 69.92 out of 100
- Direct work factors rank: #29 out of 116 cities considered
- Employment, Jan 2024 (Raleigh): 801,036 (15.3% of state employment)
- Unemployed, Jan 2024: 25,711 (13.5% of state unemployed)
- Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 3.2% (state unemployment: 3.6%)
22. Omaha, Nebraska
- WalletHub hardest-working score: 70 out of 100
- Direct work factors rank: #36 out of 116 cities considered
- Employment, Jan 2024 (Omaha-Council Bluffs): 499,612 (47.7% of state employment)
- Unemployed, Jan 2024: 14,977 (53.2% of state unemployed)
- Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 3% (state unemployment: 2.7%)
21. Manchester, New Hampshire
- WalletHub hardest-working score: 70.24 out of 100
- Direct work factors rank: #34 out of 116 cities considered
- Employment, Jan 2024 (Manchester): 121,985 (16.0% of state employment)
- Unemployed, Jan 2024: 3,028 (15.3% of state unemployed)
- Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 2.5% (state unemployment: 2.6%)
20. Nashville, Tennessee
- WalletHub hardest-working score: 70.52 out of 100
- Direct work factors rank: #13 out of 116 cities considered
- Employment, Jan 2024 (Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin): 1,146,841 (34.0% of state employment)
- Unemployed, Jan 2024: 31,677 (26.5% of state unemployed)
- Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 2.8% (state unemployment: 3.5%)
19. Garland, Texas
- WalletHub hardest-working score: 70.9 out of 100
- Direct work factors rank: #25 out of 116 cities considered
- Employment, Jan 2024 (Garland): N/A
- Unemployed, Jan 2024: N/A
- Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: N/A
18. Laredo, Texas
- WalletHub hardest-working score: 70.98 out of 100
- Direct work factors rank: #23 out of 116 cities considered
- Employment, Jan 2024 (Laredo): 122,143 (0.8% of state employment)
- Unemployed, Jan 2024: 5,195 (0.8% of state unemployed)
- Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 4.3% (state unemployment: 4.1%)
17. Aurora, Colorado
- WalletHub hardest-working score: 71.68 out of 100
- Direct work factors rank: #24 out of 116 cities considered
- Employment, Jan 2024 (Denver-Aurora-Lakewood): 1,721,623 (53.7% of state employment)
- Unemployed, Jan 2024: 66,270 (54.0% of state unemployed)
- Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 3.8% (state unemployment: 3.8%)
16. Chesapeake, Virginia
- WalletHub hardest-working score: 71.85 out of 100
- Direct work factors rank: #30 out of 116 cities considered
- Employment, Jan 2024 (Chesapeake): N/A
- Unemployed, Jan 2024: N/A
- Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: N/A
15. Arlington, Texas
- WalletHub hardest-working score: 72.12 out of 100
- Direct work factors rank: #15 out of 116 cities considered
- Employment, Jan 2024 (Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington): 4,394,336 (29.0% of state employment)
- Unemployed, Jan 2024: 169,582 (27.4% of state unemployed)
- Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 3.9% (state unemployment: 4.1%)
14. Fort Worth, Texas
- WalletHub hardest-working score: 72.14 out of 100
- Direct work factors rank: #16 out of 116 cities considered
- Employment, Jan 2024 (Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington): 4,394,336 (29.0% of state employment)
- Unemployed, Jan 2024: 169,582 (27.4% of state unemployed)
- Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 3.9% (state unemployment: 4.1%)
13. Plano, Texas
- WalletHub hardest-working score: 72.84 out of 100
- Direct work factors rank: #14 out of 116 cities considered
- Employment, Jan 2024 (Plano): N/A
- Unemployed, Jan 2024: N/A
- Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: N/A
12. Corpus Christi, Texas
- WalletHub hardest-working score: 73.44 out of 100
- Direct work factors rank: #10 out of 116 cities considered
- Employment, Jan 2024 (Corpus Christi): 207,718 (1.4% of state employment)
- Unemployed, Jan 2024: 9,247 (1.5% of state unemployed)
- Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 4.5% (state unemployment: 4.1%)
11. Sioux Falls, South Dakota
- WalletHub hardest-working score: 73.56 out of 100
- Direct work factors rank: #11 out of 116 cities considered
- Employment, Jan 2024 (Sioux Falls): 161,882 (34.2% of state employment)
- Unemployed, Jan 2024: 3,277 (32.2% of state unemployed)
- Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 2% (state unemployment: 2.2%)
10. Austin, Texas
- WalletHub hardest-working score: 73.82 out of 100
- Direct work factors rank: #2 out of 116 cities considered
- Employment, Jan 2024 (Austin): 1,464,619 (9.7% of state employment)
- Unemployed, Jan 2024: 50,280 (8.1% of state unemployed)
- Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 3.4% (state unemployment: 4.1%)
9. Denver, Colorado
- WalletHub hardest-working score: 73.93 out of 100
- Direct work factors rank: #12 out of 116 cities considered
- Employment, Jan 2024 (Denver-Aurora-Lakewood): 1,721,623 (53.7% of state employment)
- Unemployed, Jan 2024: 66,270 (54.0% of state unemployed)
- Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 3.8% (state unemployment: 3.8%)
8. San Francisco, California
- WalletHub hardest-working score: 74.67 out of 100
- Direct work factors rank: #6 out of 116 cities considered
- Employment, Jan 2024 (San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward): 2,513,030 (13.0% of state employment)
- Unemployed, Jan 2024: 113,023 (10.2% of state unemployed)
- Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 4.5% (state unemployment: 5.7%)
7. Dallas, Texas
- WalletHub hardest-working score: 75.21 out of 100
- Direct work factors rank: #5 out of 116 cities considered
- Employment, Jan 2024 (Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington): 4,394,336 (29.0% of state employment)
- Unemployed, Jan 2024: 169,582 (27.4% of state unemployed)
- Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 3.9% (state unemployment: 4.1%)
6. Norfolk, Virginia
- WalletHub hardest-working score: 75.27 out of 100
- Direct work factors rank: #9 out of 116 cities considered
- Employment, Jan 2024 (Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News): 881,381 (19.3% of state employment)
- Unemployed, Jan 2024: 25,527 (20.4% of state unemployed)
- Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 2.9% (state unemployment: 2.7%)
5. Anchorage, Alaska
- WalletHub hardest-working score: 75.55 out of 100
- Direct work factors rank: #3 out of 116 cities considered
- Employment, Jan 2024 (Anchorage): 201,989 (57.3% of state employment)
- Unemployed, Jan 2024: 9,103 (49.3% of state unemployed)
- Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 4.5% (state unemployment: 5.2%)
4. Virginia Beach, Virginia
- WalletHub hardest-working score: 75.79 out of 100
- Direct work factors rank: #8 out of 116 cities considered
- Employment, Jan 2024 (Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News): 881,381 (19.3% of state employment)
- Unemployed, Jan 2024: 25,527 (20.4% of state unemployed)
- Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 2.9% (state unemployment: 2.7%)
3. Cheyenne, Wyoming
- WalletHub hardest-working score: 76.15 out of 100
- Direct work factors rank: #7 out of 116 cities considered
- Employment, Jan 2024 (Cheyenne): 48,922 (16.9% of state employment)
- Unemployed, Jan 2024: 1,858 (17.5% of state unemployed)
- Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 3.8% (state unemployment: 3.7%)
2. Irving, Texas
- WalletHub hardest-working score: 76.39 out of 100
- Direct work factors rank: #1 out of 116 cities considered
- Employment, Jan 2024 (Irving): N/A
- Unemployed, Jan 2024: N/A
- Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: N/A
1. Washington, District of Columbia
- WalletHub hardest-working score: 76.97 out of 100
- Direct work factors rank: #4 out of 116 cities considered
- Employment, Jan 2024 (Washington-Arlington-Alexandria): 3,478,030
- Unemployed, Jan 2024: 97,566
- Unemployment rate, Jan 2024: 2.8%
