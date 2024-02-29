Recent years have seen a rapid evolution of Chinese combat aircraft. Apart from its modernization effort with the navy, China’s military has pushed to develop and produce fighter jets to further project power on the global stage. The People’s Liberation Air Force (PLAAF) currently enlists hundreds of these combat aircraft, many with fifth generation features including stealth and advanced avionics. (These are the most widely used stealth planes. )

The J-20 Black Eagle is China’s first fifth-generation fighter jet which is designed to match up or surpass its contemporaries like the American F-35 Lightning II or the Russian Su-57 Felon. The Black Eagle’s introduction to service in 2017 signifies China’s joining into the world’s most elite club of air forces. The PLAAF has many other combat aircraft at its disposal as well.

To identify every Chinese combat aircraft currently in service, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ordered these aircraft by how many are currently in active service. We also included supplemental data on how many of these aircraft are on order and which Chinese military branch they serve under.

The J-16 Red Eagle is another one of China’s fighter jets worth noting. Although from the fourth generation and not as advanced as the J-20 Black Eagle, it can still perform a wide range of operational roles including air superiority, ground attack, and electronic warfare. The J-16 was largely based on the Russian Su-27 and entered service just over a decade ago. (These are the most iconic MiGs throughout history.)

These fighter jets and combat aircraft make up a key component of China’s military might where the PLAAF can protect its borders as well as project power where it sees fit. All of these combat aircraft represent China’s push for military modernization and its ascendency as a global military superpower.

Here is a look at every Chinese combat aircraft currently in service: