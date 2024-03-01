23 American Military Guns of the 2010s

Throughout the decades, military culture has played a significant role in shaping the small arms that enter the battlefield. The 2010s were marked by a trend towards enhancing the effectiveness, reliability and modularity of firearms in an effort to meet the challenges of modern warfare. (These are the newest guns to see everyday U.S. military use. )

As United States forces were spread throughout the Middle East during this time, feedback from soldiers in the field heavily influenced the design of many of the small arms produced at that time. Sniper rifles, shotguns and machine guns could be tailored to whatever scenario might arise, whether it was long distance engagements or urban combat.

Arms manufacturers produced a number of guns over the course of this decade that would see service and become staples of how U.S. soldiers would be equipped for many years to come.

To identify American military guns introduced in the 2010s, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of small arms from Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, arms and aircraft. We ordered these guns alphabetically. We included supplemental information regarding type of small arm, year introduced, manufacturer, firing action, caliber and feed.

The Remington MSR (Modular Sniper Rifle) was one of these sniper rifles that saw service during this time. Introduced to service in 2013, the Remington MSR was a highly adaptable rifle that could change caliber or barrel length in fairly short order. The rifle can be outfitted for .338 Lapua Magnum rounds, as well as .338 Norma Magnum, .300 Winchester Magnum, and the standard 7.62x51mm NATO rounds. It has a maximum effective firing range just short of one mile. For all this functionality, Special Operations units would regularly use this sniper rifle, and its modularity could fit whatever mission was at hand. (These are 30 firearms used by the U.S. Navy.)

Here is a look at the American-made military guns of the 2010s: