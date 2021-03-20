These Are Amazon's Deals Of The Day

Amazon.com. the largest e-commerce company in the U.S. by far sells items that range from consumer electronics to books, to beauty products to household goods. Additionally, it has a membership program, called Prime. Prime members, who generally pay $119 a year, get special prices, free shipping, and one of the largest streaming libraries available anywhere. Amazon has, by many estimates, well over 100 million Prime members. Amazon has a number of ways to draw both Prime members and the wider public to Amazon.com. Among these are what it calls “Today’s Deals”.

It is hard to overestimate Amazon’s size. Last year, its revenue was $386 billion. On that amount, net income was $21 billion. Amazon holds $85 billion in cash and marketable securities. Amazon’s market value is almost $1.55 trillion, which makes its founder Jeff Bezos the richest man in the world.

“Today’s Deals” is a tab along the navigation bar that runs across the top of the Amazon.com web page. People can sign up for a “daily deal” email. Today, Amazon has four:

The first priced at $44.21 is the

Sboly Single Serve Coffee Maker Brewer for K-Cup Pod & Ground Coffee Thermal Drip Instant Coffee Machine with Self Cleaning Function, Brew Strength Control

The second at $28.79:

DAVID ARCHY 3 Pack Men’s Ultra Soft Mesh Quick Dry Sports Underwear Breathable Boxer Briefs

The third at $69.95:

Upright GO 2 NEW Posture Trainer and Corrector for Back Strapless, Discreet and Easy to Use Complete with App and Training Plan Back Health Benefits and Confidence Builder

And, the fourth at $6:

Foot Cardigan – Monthly Fun Sock Subscription As Seen on Shark Tank – Men’s Crew Sock Club

Are these really deals? Probably. The discounts among them range from 20% to 50%. However, Amazon and its third-party resellers offer as much or more off other products, so it begs the question of why these items are promoted.

Amazon is a master retailer. The “Today’s Deal” promotions must work extremely well. However, it is not clear to the customer why there have been chosen.

